homebridge-http-switch is a Homebridge plugin with which you can configure
HomeKit switches which forward any requests to a defined http server. This comes in handy when you already have home
automated equipment which can be controlled via http requests. Or you have built your own equipment, for example some sort
of lightning controlled with an wifi enabled Arduino board which than can be integrated via this plugin into Homebridge.
homebridge-http-switch supports three different type of switches. A normal
stateful switch and two variants of
stateless switches (
stateless and
stateless-reverse) which differ in their original position. For stateless switches
you can specify multiple urls to be targeted when the switch is turned On/Off.
More about on how to configure such switches can be read further down.
First of all you need to have Homebridge installed. Refer to the repo for
instructions.
Then run the following command to install
homebridge-http-switch
sudo npm install -g homebridge-http-switch
The 'On' characteristic from the 'switch' service has the permission to
notify the HomeKit controller of state
changes.
homebridge-http-switch supports two ways to send state changes to HomeKit.
The 'pull' way is probably the easiest to set up and supported in every scenario.
homebridge-http-switch requests the
state of the switch in an specified interval (pulling) and sends the value to HomeKit.
Look for
pullInterval in the list of configuration options if you want to configure it.
When using the 'push' concept, the http device itself sends the updated value to
homebridge-http-switch whenever
the value changes. This is more efficient as the new value is updated instantly and
homebridge-http-switch does not
need to make needless requests when the value didn't actually change.
However because the http device needs to actively notify the
homebridge-http-switch there is more work needed
to implement this method into your http device.
MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) is a protocol widely used by IoT devices. IoT devices can publish messages
on a certain topic to the MQTT broker which then sends this message to all clients subscribed to the specified topic.
In order to use MQTT you need to setup a broker server (mosquitto is a solid
open source MQTT broker running perfectly on a device like the Raspberry Pi) and then instruct all clients to
publish/subscribe to it.
For shelly.cloud devices mqtt is the best and only option to implement push-updates.
For those of you who are developing the http device by themselves I developed a pretty simple 'protocol' based on http
to send push-updates.
How to implement the protocol into your http device can be read in the chapter Notification Server
The configuration can contain the following properties:
name \<string> required: Defines the name which is later displayed in HomeKit
switchType \<string> optional (Default: "stateful"): Defines the type of the switch:
statusUrl to determine the current
state. It uses the last set state as the current state. Default position is OFF.
onUrl \<string | [string] | urlObject | [urlObject]> required: Defines the url
(and other properties when using an urlObject) which is called when you turn on the switch.
offUrl \<string | [string] | urlObject | [urlObject]> required: Defines the url
(and other properties when using an urlObject) which is called when you turn off the switch.
statusUrl \<string | urlObject> required: Defines the url
(and other properties when using an urlObject) to query the current state from the switch. By default it expects the http
server to return '1' for ON and '0' for OFF leaving out any html markup.
statusPattern option.
serialNumber \<string> optional (Default: "SW01"): Defines a custom serial number shown in the home app.
statusPattern \<string> optional (Default: "1"): Defines a regex pattern which is compared to the body of the
statusUrl.
When matching the status of the switch is set to ON otherwise OFF. Some examples.
statusCache \<number> optional (Default: 0): Defines the amount of time in milliseconds a queried state
of the switch is cached before a new request is made to the http device.
auth \<object> optional: If your http server requires authentication you can specify your credential in this
object. It uses those credentials for all http requests and thus overrides all possibly specified credentials inside
an urlObject for
onUrl,
offUrl and
statusUrl.
* `username` \<string\> **required**
* `password` \<string\> **required**
* `sendImmediately` \<boolean\> **optional** \(Default: **true**\): When set to **true** the plugin will send the
credentials immediately to the http server. This is best practice for basic authentication.
When set to **false** the plugin will send the proper authentication header after receiving an 401 error code
(unauthenticated). The response must include a proper `WWW-Authenticate` header.
Digest authentication requires this property to be set to **false**!
httpMethod deprecated \<string> optional: If defined it sets the http method for
onUrl and
offUrl.
This property is deprecated and only present for backwards compatibility. It is recommended to use an
[urlObject] to set the http method per url.
timeout \<integer> optional (Default: 1000): When using a stateless switch this timeout in
milliseconds specifies the time after which the switch is reset back to its original state.
pullInterval \<integer> optional: The property expects an interval in milliseconds in which the plugin
pulls updates from your http device. For more information read pulling updates.
switchType is "stateful")
mqtt \<mqttObject> optional: Defines all properties used for mqtt connection.
See mqttObject.
multipleUrlExecutionStrategy \<string> optional (Default: "parallel"): Defines the strategy used when
executing multiple urls. The following are available:
* **"parallel"**: All urls are executed in parallel. No particular order is guaranteed. Execution as fast as possible.
* **"series"**: All urls are executed in the given order. Each url must complete first before the next one is executed.
When using series execution you can also have a look at the [delay url](#the-delay-url).
debug \<boolean> optional: If set to true debug mode is enabled and the plugin prints more detailed information.
Below are two example configurations. One is using simple string urls and the other is using simple urlObjects.
Both configs can be used for a basic plugin configuration.
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"switchType": "stateful",
"onUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchOn",
"offUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchOff",
"statusUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchStatus"
}
]
}
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"switchType": "stateful",
"onUrl": {
"url": "http://localhost/api/switchOn",
"method": "GET"
},
"offUrl": {
"url": "http://localhost/api/switchOff",
"method": "GET"
},
"statusUrl": {
"url": "http://localhost/api/switchStatus",
"method": "GET"
}
}
]
}
A urlObject can have the following properties:
url \<string> required: Defines the url pointing to your http server
method \<string> optional (Default: "GET"): Defines the http method used to make the http request
body \<any> optional: Defines the body sent with the http request. If value is not a string it will be
converted to a JSON string automatically.
strictSSL \<boolean> optional (Default: false): If enabled the SSL certificate used must be valid and
the whole certificate chain must be trusted. The default is false because most people will work with self signed
certificates in their homes and their devices are already authorized since being in their networks.
auth \<object> optional: If your http server requires authentication you can specify your credential in this
object. When defined the object can contain the following properties:
* `username` \<string\> **required**
* `password` \<string\> **required**
* `sendImmediately` \<boolean\> **optional** \(Default: **true**\): When set to **true** the plugin will send the
credentials immediately to the http server. This is best practice for basic authentication.
When set to **false** the plugin will send the proper authentication header after receiving an 401 error code
(unauthenticated). The response must include a proper `WWW-Authenticate` header.
Digest authentication requires this property to be set to **false**!
headers \<object> optional: Using this object you can define any http headers which are sent with the http
request. The object must contain only string key value pairs.
requestTimeout \<number> optional (Default: 20000): Time in milliseconds specifying timeout (Time to wait
for http response and also setting socket timeout).
repeat \<number> optional (Default: 1): Defines how often the execution of this urlObject should
be repeated.
onUrl or
offUrl.
Also have a look at the
multipleUrlExecutionStrategy property. Using "parallel" execution could result in
unpredictable behaviour.
delayBeforeExecution \<number> optional (Default: 0): Defines the time in milliseconds to wait
before executing the urlObject.
onUrl or
offUrl.
Also have a look at the
multipleUrlExecutionStrategy property.
Below is an example of an urlObject containing the basic properties:
{
"url": "http://example.com:8080",
"method": "GET",
"body": "exampleBody",
"strictSSL": false,
"auth": {
"username": "yourUsername",
"password": "yourPassword"
},
"headers": {
"Content-Type": "text/html"
}
}
A mqttObject can have the following properties:
host \<string> required: Defines the host of the mqtt broker.
port \<number> optional (Default: 1883): Defines the port of the mqtt broker.
credentials \<object> optional: Defines the credentials used to authenticate with the mqtt broker.
username \<string> required
password \<string> optional
subscriptions \<object | array> required: Defines an array (or one single object) of subscriptions.
topic \<string> required: Defines the topic to subscribe to.
characteristic \<string> required: Defines the characteristic this subscription updates.
messagePattern \<string> optional: Defines a regex pattern. If
messagePattern is not specified the
message received will be used as value. If the characteristic expects a boolean value it is tested if the
specified regex is contained in the received message. Otherwise the pattern is matched against the message
and the data from regex group can be extracted using the given
patternGroupToExtract.
patternGroupToExtract \<number> optional (Default: 1): Defines the regex group of which data is
extracted.
protocol \<string> optional (Default: "mqtt"): Defines protocol used to connect to the mqtt broker
qos \<number> optional (Default: 1): Defines the Quality of Service (Notice, the QoS of the publisher
must also be configured accordingly).
0: 'At most once' - the message is sent only once and the client and broker take no additional steps to
acknowledge delivery (fire and forget).
1: 'At least once' - the message is re-tried by the sender multiple times until acknowledgement is
received (acknowledged delivery).
2: 'Exactly once' - the sender and receiver engage in a two-level handshake to ensure only one copy of the
message is received (assured delivery).
clientId \<string> optional (Default:
'mqttjs_' + Math.random().toString(16).substr(2, 8)): Defines clientId
keepalive \<number> optional (Default: 60): Time in seconds to send a keepalive. Set to 0 to disable.
clean \<boolean> optional (Default: true): Set to false to receive QoS 1 and 2 messages while offline.
reconnectPeriod \<number> optional (Default: 1000): Time in milliseconds after which a reconnect is tried.
connectTimeout \<number> optional (Default: 30000): Time in milliseconds the client waits until the
CONNECT needs to be acknowledged (CONNACK).
Below is an example of an mqttObject containing the basic properties for a switch service:
{
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 1883,
"credentials": {
"username": "yourUsername",
"password": "yourPassword"
},
"subscriptions": [
{
"topic": "your/topic/here",
"characteristic": "On",
"messagePattern": "on"
}
]
}
Since OFF is the only possible state you do not need to declare
offUrl and
statusUrl
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"switchType": "stateless",
"timeout": 1000,
"onUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchOn"
}
]
}
Since ON is the only possible state you do not need to declare
onUrl and
statusUrl
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"switchType": "stateless-reverse",
"timeout": 1000,
"offUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchOff"
}
]
}
If you wish to do so you can specify an array of urls or urlObjects (
onUrl or
offUrl) when your switch is a
stateless switch or a reverse-stateless switch.
This is not possible with a normal stateful switch.
Below are two example configurations of an stateless switch with three urls. One is using simple string array and the other is using simple urlObject arrays.
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"switchType": "stateless",
"onUrl": [
"http://localhost/api/switch1On",
"http://localhost/api/switch2On",
"http://localhost/api/switch3On"
]
}
]
}
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"switchType": "stateless",
"onUrl": [
{
"url": "http://localhost/api/switch1On"
},
{
"url": "http://localhost/api/switch2On"
},
{
"url": "http://localhost/api/switch3On"
}
]
}
]
}
When using multiple urls and "series" as
multipleUrlExecutionStrategy you can also specify so called delay urls in the
onUrl or
offUrl arrays. This could be used to guarantee a certain delay between two urls.
The delay url has the following pattern: "delay(INTEGER)" where 'INTEGER' is replaced with the delay in milliseconds.
Here is an example:
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Delayed Switch",
"switchType": "stateless",
"multipleUrlExecutionStrategy": "series",
"onUrl": [
"http://localhost/api/switch1On",
"delay(1000)",
"http://localhost/api/switch2On"
]
}
]
}
The
statusPattern property can be used to change the phrase which is used to identify if the switch should be turned on
or off. So when you want the switch to be turned on when your server sends "true" in the body of the http response you
could specify the following pattern:
{
"statusPattern": "true"
}
However using Regular Expressions much more complex patterns are possible. Let's assume your http enabled device responds with the following json string as body, where one property has an random value an the other indicates the status of the switch:
{
"perRequestRandomValue": 89723789,
"switchState": true
}
Then you could use the following pattern:
{
"statusPattern": "{\n \"perRequestRandomValue\": [0-9]+,\n \"switchState\": true\n}"
}
Note: The
statusPattern must be placed on the same level as the
statusUrl property, not inside the
statusUrl object. See below for example.
{
"statusUrl": {
},
"statusPattern": "....",
}
More on how to build regex patterns: https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/jsref_obj_regexp.asp
homebridge-http-switch can be used together with
homebridge-http-notification-server in order to receive
updates when the state changes at your external program. For details on how to implement those updates and how to
install and configure
homebridge-http-notification-server, please refer to the
README of the repository first.
Down here is an example on how to configure
homebridge-http-switch to work with your implementation of the
homebridge-http-notification-server.
{
"accessories": [
{
"accessory": "HTTP-SWITCH",
"name": "Switch",
"notificationID": "my-switch",
"notificationPassword": "superSecretPassword",
"onUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchOn",
"offUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchOff",
"statusUrl": "http://localhost/api/switchStatus"
}
]
}
notificationID is an per Homebridge instance unique id which must be included in any http request.
notificationPassword is optional. It can be used to secure any incoming requests.
To get more details about the configuration have a look at the README.
Available characteristics (for the POST body)
Down here are all characteristics listed which can be updated with an request to the
homebridge-http-notification-server
characteristic "On": expects a boolean
value