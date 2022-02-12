TPLink Smart Home Plugin for Homebridge. (formerly
homebridge-hs100)
More models may be supported than listed. If you have another model working please let me know so I can add here.
|Model
|Service
|Characteristics
|HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, KP105, KP303, KP400
|Outlet
|On
OutletInUse (based on On state)
|HS110, HS300, KP115
|Outlet
|On
OutletInUse (based on energy monitoring)
Volts (Custom)
Amperes (Custom)
Watts (Custom)
VoltAmperes (Custom)
KilowattHours (Custom)
KilowattVoltAmpereHour (Custom)
|EP40
|Outlet
|On
OutletInUse (based on On state)
|HS200, HS210
|Switch
|On
|HS220
|Lightbulb
|On
Brightness
|KL50, LB100, LB110, LB200
|Lightbulb
|On
Brightness
Watts (Custom)
|LB120, KL120
|Lightbulb
|On
Brightness
ColorTemperature
Watts (Custom)
|KL125, KL430, LB130, LB230
|Lightbulb
|On
Brightness
ColorTemperature
Hue
Saturation
Watts (Custom)
|ES20M
|Lightbulb
|On
Brightness
node --version
homebridge --version
npm install -g homebridge-tplink-smarthome
Check out Homebridge Config UI X for easier setup. This plugin can be installed from the Plugins tab by searching.
npm update -g homebridge-tplink-smarthome
Most setups do not require any other configuration to get up and runing.
"platforms": [{
"platform": "TplinkSmarthome",
"name": "TplinkSmarthome"
}]
See config.ts for documention on these options. It is recommended to use Homebridge Config UI X to setup the configuration if you don't want to manually edit JSON files.
"platforms": [{
"platform": "TplinkSmarthome",
"name": "TplinkSmarthome",
"addCustomCharacteristics": true,
"inUseThreshold": 0,
"switchModels": ["HS200", "HS210"],
"discoveryPort": 0,
"broadcast": "255.255.255.255",
"pollingInterval": 10,
"deviceTypes": ["bulb", "plug"],
"macAddresses": undefined,
"excludeMacAddresses": undefined,
"devices": undefined,
"timeout": 15,
"transport": 'tcp',
"waitTimeUpdate": 100
}]
MAC Addresses are normalized, special characters are removed and made uppercase for comparison. So any format should work:
AA:BB:CC:00:11:22 or
aaBbcc001122 are valid. Glob-style pattern matching is supported:
? will match a single character and
* matches zero or more. To specify all MAC addresses that start with
AA you could use
AA*
Devices that support energy monitoring (HS110, etc) will have extra characteristics that are viewable in the Eve app (such as Watts). Turn this off by setting
addCustomCharacteristics false.
This plugin uses UDP broadcast to find devices on your network. This is also how the Kasa app finds devices. Try setting the
broadcast configuration if you're having discovery issues. Some users have reported that rebooting their router or changing some router settings have fixed discovery issues.
If you have a network setup where UDP broadcast is not working, you can manually specify the devices you'd like this plugin to use. This will send the discovery message directly to these devices in addition to the UDP broadcast. Note that your device must have a static IP to work.
"platforms": [{
"platform": "TplinkSmarthome",
"name": "TplinkSmarthome",
"devices": [
{ "host": "192.168.0.100" },
{ "host": "192.168.0.101" },
{ "host": "192.168.0.102", "port": "9999" } // port defaults to "9999" but can be overriden
]
}]
Note the name in Homebridge/HomeKit may be out of sync from the Kasa app. This is a Homebridge/HomeKit limitation. You can rename your accessory through the Home app.
Error: Cannot add a bridged Accessory with the same UUID as another bridged Accessory
If you get an error about duplicate UUIDs you'll have to either remove your cached configuration files or manually edit them to remove the offending entry. By default they are stored in
~/.homebridge/accessories. In some cases you may also need to remove
~/.homebridge/persist and re-pair homebridge to your home.
You can remove them by running:
rm -rf ~/.homebridge/accessories
rm -rf ~/.homebridge/persist
Thanks to George Georgovassilis and Thomas Baust for reverse engineering the HS1XX protocol.