homebridge-hs100

by Patrick Seal
3.7.0 (see all)

TP-Link Smarthome Plugin for Homebridge

Deprecated!
WARNING:This project has been renamed to homebridge-tplink-smarthome. Install using homebridge-tplink-smarthome instead

Readme

homebridge-tplink-smarthome

NPM Version verified-by-homebridge

TPLink Smart Home Plugin for Homebridge. (formerly homebridge-hs100)

Models Supported

  • Plugs: EP40, HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, HS110, HS300, KP105, KP115, KP303, KP400
  • Switches: ES20M, HS200, HS210, HS220
  • Bulbs: KL50, KL120, KL125, LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, LB200, LB230
  • Lightstrips: KL430

More models may be supported than listed. If you have another model working please let me know so I can add here.

HomeKit

ModelServiceCharacteristics
HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, KP105, KP303, KP400OutletOn
OutletInUse (based on On state)
HS110, HS300, KP115OutletOn
OutletInUse (based on energy monitoring)
Volts (Custom)
Amperes (Custom)
Watts (Custom)
VoltAmperes (Custom)
KilowattHours (Custom)
KilowattVoltAmpereHour (Custom)
EP40OutletOn
OutletInUse (based on On state)
HS200, HS210SwitchOn
HS220LightbulbOn
Brightness
KL50, LB100, LB110, LB200LightbulbOn
Brightness
Watts (Custom)
LB120, KL120LightbulbOn
Brightness
ColorTemperature
Watts (Custom)
KL125, KL430, LB130, LB230LightbulbOn
Brightness
ColorTemperature
Hue
Saturation
Watts (Custom)
ES20MLightbulbOn
Brightness

Installation

Manual Installation

  1. Node v12.20.0 or greater is required. Check by running: node --version
  2. Install Homebridge: (instructions)
  3. Homebridge v1.3.0 or greater is required. Check by running homebridge --version
  4. Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-tplink-smarthome
  5. Update your configuration file. See the sample below.

Homebridge Config UI X Installation

Check out Homebridge Config UI X for easier setup. This plugin can be installed from the Plugins tab by searching.

Updating

  • npm update -g homebridge-tplink-smarthome

Configuration

Sample Configuration

Minimal

Most setups do not require any other configuration to get up and runing.

"platforms": [{
  "platform": "TplinkSmarthome",
  "name": "TplinkSmarthome"
}]

All options with defaults

See config.ts for documention on these options. It is recommended to use Homebridge Config UI X to setup the configuration if you don't want to manually edit JSON files.

"platforms": [{
  "platform": "TplinkSmarthome",
  "name": "TplinkSmarthome",

  "addCustomCharacteristics": true,
  "inUseThreshold": 0,
  "switchModels": ["HS200", "HS210"],

  "discoveryPort": 0,
  "broadcast": "255.255.255.255",
  "pollingInterval": 10,
  "deviceTypes": ["bulb", "plug"],
  "macAddresses": undefined,
  "excludeMacAddresses": undefined,
  "devices": undefined,

  "timeout": 15,
  "transport": 'tcp',
  "waitTimeUpdate": 100
}]
MAC Addresses

MAC Addresses are normalized, special characters are removed and made uppercase for comparison. So any format should work: AA:BB:CC:00:11:22 or aaBbcc001122 are valid. Glob-style pattern matching is supported: ? will match a single character and * matches zero or more. To specify all MAC addresses that start with AA you could use AA*

Eve Screenshot - Custom Characteristics

Custom Characteristics in Eve

Devices that support energy monitoring (HS110, etc) will have extra characteristics that are viewable in the Eve app (such as Watts). Turn this off by setting addCustomCharacteristics false.

Discovery and Broadcast

This plugin uses UDP broadcast to find devices on your network. This is also how the Kasa app finds devices. Try setting the broadcast configuration if you're having discovery issues. Some users have reported that rebooting their router or changing some router settings have fixed discovery issues.

Manually Specifying Devices

If you have a network setup where UDP broadcast is not working, you can manually specify the devices you'd like this plugin to use. This will send the discovery message directly to these devices in addition to the UDP broadcast. Note that your device must have a static IP to work.

"platforms": [{
  "platform": "TplinkSmarthome",
  "name": "TplinkSmarthome",

  "devices": [
    { "host": "192.168.0.100" },
    { "host": "192.168.0.101" },
    { "host": "192.168.0.102", "port": "9999" } // port defaults to "9999" but can be overriden
  ]
}]

Accessory Names

Note the name in Homebridge/HomeKit may be out of sync from the Kasa app. This is a Homebridge/HomeKit limitation. You can rename your accessory through the Home app.

Troubleshooting

UUID Errors

Error: Cannot add a bridged Accessory with the same UUID as another bridged Accessory If you get an error about duplicate UUIDs you'll have to either remove your cached configuration files or manually edit them to remove the offending entry. By default they are stored in ~/.homebridge/accessories. In some cases you may also need to remove ~/.homebridge/persist and re-pair homebridge to your home.

You can remove them by running:

  • rm -rf ~/.homebridge/accessories
  • rm -rf ~/.homebridge/persist

Credits

Thanks to George Georgovassilis and Thomas Baust for reverse engineering the HS1XX protocol.

