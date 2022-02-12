TPLink Smart Home Plugin for Homebridge. (formerly homebridge-hs100 )

Models Supported

Plugs: EP40, HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, HS110, HS300, KP105, KP115, KP303, KP400

EP40, HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, HS110, HS300, KP105, KP115, KP303, KP400 Switches: ES20M, HS200, HS210, HS220

ES20M, HS200, HS210, HS220 Bulbs: KL50, KL120, KL125, LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, LB200, LB230

KL50, KL120, KL125, LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, LB200, LB230 Lightstrips: KL430

More models may be supported than listed. If you have another model working please let me know so I can add here.

HomeKit

Model Service Characteristics HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, KP105, KP303, KP400 Outlet On

OutletInUse (based on On state) HS110, HS300, KP115 Outlet On

OutletInUse (based on energy monitoring)

Volts (Custom)

Amperes (Custom)

Watts (Custom)

VoltAmperes (Custom)

KilowattHours (Custom)

KilowattVoltAmpereHour (Custom) EP40 Outlet On

OutletInUse (based on On state) HS200, HS210 Switch On HS220 Lightbulb On

Brightness KL50, LB100, LB110, LB200 Lightbulb On

Brightness

Watts (Custom) LB120, KL120 Lightbulb On

Brightness

ColorTemperature

Watts (Custom) KL125, KL430, LB130, LB230 Lightbulb On

Brightness

ColorTemperature

Hue

Saturation

Watts (Custom) ES20M Lightbulb On

Brightness

Installation

Manual Installation

Node v12.20.0 or greater is required. Check by running: node --version Install Homebridge: (instructions) Homebridge v1.3.0 or greater is required. Check by running homebridge --version Install this plugin using: npm install -g homebridge-tplink-smarthome Update your configuration file. See the sample below.

Homebridge Config UI X Installation

Check out Homebridge Config UI X for easier setup. This plugin can be installed from the Plugins tab by searching.

Updating

npm update -g homebridge-tplink-smarthome

Configuration

Sample Configuration

Minimal

Most setups do not require any other configuration to get up and runing.

"platforms" : [{ "platform" : "TplinkSmarthome" , "name" : "TplinkSmarthome" }]

All options with defaults

See config.ts for documention on these options. It is recommended to use Homebridge Config UI X to setup the configuration if you don't want to manually edit JSON files.

"platforms" : [{ "platform" : "TplinkSmarthome" , "name" : "TplinkSmarthome" , "addCustomCharacteristics" : true , "inUseThreshold" : 0 , "switchModels" : [ "HS200" , "HS210" ], "discoveryPort" : 0 , "broadcast" : "255.255.255.255" , "pollingInterval" : 10 , "deviceTypes" : [ "bulb" , "plug" ], "macAddresses" : undefined, "excludeMacAddresses" : undefined, "devices" : undefined, "timeout" : 15 , "transport" : 'tcp', "waitTimeUpdate" : 100 }]

MAC Addresses

MAC Addresses are normalized, special characters are removed and made uppercase for comparison. So any format should work: AA:BB:CC:00:11:22 or aaBbcc001122 are valid. Glob-style pattern matching is supported: ? will match a single character and * matches zero or more. To specify all MAC addresses that start with AA you could use AA*

Custom Characteristics in Eve

Devices that support energy monitoring (HS110, etc) will have extra characteristics that are viewable in the Eve app (such as Watts). Turn this off by setting addCustomCharacteristics false.

Discovery and Broadcast

This plugin uses UDP broadcast to find devices on your network. This is also how the Kasa app finds devices. Try setting the broadcast configuration if you're having discovery issues. Some users have reported that rebooting their router or changing some router settings have fixed discovery issues.

Manually Specifying Devices

If you have a network setup where UDP broadcast is not working, you can manually specify the devices you'd like this plugin to use. This will send the discovery message directly to these devices in addition to the UDP broadcast. Note that your device must have a static IP to work.

"platforms" : [{ "platform" : "TplinkSmarthome" , "name" : "TplinkSmarthome" , "devices" : [ { "host" : "192.168.0.100" }, { "host" : "192.168.0.101" }, { "host" : "192.168.0.102" , "port" : "9999" } ] }]

Accessory Names

Note the name in Homebridge/HomeKit may be out of sync from the Kasa app. This is a Homebridge/HomeKit limitation. You can rename your accessory through the Home app.

Troubleshooting

UUID Errors

Error: Cannot add a bridged Accessory with the same UUID as another bridged Accessory If you get an error about duplicate UUIDs you'll have to either remove your cached configuration files or manually edit them to remove the offending entry. By default they are stored in ~/.homebridge/accessories . In some cases you may also need to remove ~/.homebridge/persist and re-pair homebridge to your home.

You can remove them by running:

rm -rf ~/.homebridge/accessories

rm -rf ~/.homebridge/persist

Credits

Thanks to George Georgovassilis and Thomas Baust for reverse engineering the HS1XX protocol.