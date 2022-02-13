Homebridge Honeywell Home
The Homebridge Honeywell Home
plugin allows you to access your Honeywell Home Device(s) from HomeKit with
Homebridge.
Installation
- Search for "Honeywell Home" on the plugin screen of Homebridge Config UI X.
- Click Install.
Configuration
- Login / create an account at https://developer.honeywellhome.com/user
- Your Honeywell Home Developer Account, this account is different then your Honeywell Home Account that you log into the Honeywell Home App with
- Click Create New App
- Give your application a name
- Copy the hostname found on #3 of the Intro Page into the Callback URL field
- Enter the generated consumer key and secret into the plugin settings screen of Homebridge Config UI X
- Click Link Account
- Login to your https://www.honeywellhome.com.
- Click Allow
- Select Devices
- I would recommend selecting all devices since you can restrict the devices you don't want in the Home app later, by DeviceID.
- Click Connect
- Click Save
- If you plan on adding this plugin into a child bridge, I would configure that at this time before restarting Homebridge.
- Reminder that you will have to add this child bridge into the home app to get honeywell accessories to show up.
- Restart Homebridge
Supported Honeywell Devices