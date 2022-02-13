openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hhh

homebridge-honeywell-home

by Donavan Becker
11.3.8 (see all)

The Homebridge Honeywell Home plugin allows you to access your Honeywell Home thermostat from HomeKit.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

172

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

homebridge-verified

Homebridge Honeywell Home

The Homebridge Honeywell Home plugin allows you to access your Honeywell Home Device(s) from HomeKit with Homebridge.

Installation

  1. Search for "Honeywell Home" on the plugin screen of Homebridge Config UI X.
  2. Click Install.

Configuration

  1. Login / create an account at https://developer.honeywellhome.com/user
    • Your Honeywell Home Developer Account, this account is different then your Honeywell Home Account that you log into the Honeywell Home App with
  2. Click Create New App
  3. Give your application a name
  4. Copy the hostname found on #3 of the Intro Page into the Callback URL field

  1. Enter the generated consumer key and secret into the plugin settings screen of Homebridge Config UI X
  2. Click Link Account

  1. Login to your https://www.honeywellhome.com.
  2. Click Allow
  3. Select Devices
    • I would recommend selecting all devices since you can restrict the devices you don't want in the Home app later, by DeviceID.
  4. Click Connect
  5. Click Save
    • If you plan on adding this plugin into a child bridge, I would configure that at this time before restarting Homebridge.
      • Reminder that you will have to add this child bridge into the home app to get honeywell accessories to show up.
  6. Restart Homebridge

Supported Honeywell Devices

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial