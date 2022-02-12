Logitech Harmony plugin for HomeBridge using WebSockets.
You can discuss this plugin on Discord in #harmony channel
This plugin is publishing harmony hub activities and devices as switches, with some advanced option (see below) for custom needs like macros, sequences, and much more. The TV mode is focused on harmony hub activities only at the moment : each activity of the hub is mapped to an input. A main activity is linked to the on/off switch of the accessory. Buttons on the remote app and volume controls will be binded to the one defined in the activity (if so). VOLUME IS BIND TO PHYSICAL BUTTONS WHEN REMOTE FROM CONTROL CENTER IS SHOWN . There is an option to override default mappings.
npm install -g homebridge
npm install -g homebridge-harmony
config.json using the sample below.
Since this plugin can expose external accessories (TV), you should probably set ports configuration in your homebridge conf with a dedicated range, like this :
"ports": {
"start": 52100,
"end": 52150,
"comment": "This section is used to control the range of ports that separate accessory (like camera or television) should be bind to."
},
Also, if you use child Bridge (since Homebridge 1.3.0), it makes sense only if you publish switches / bridges accessories. If you are only running a default TV accessory, it will publish an empty bridge that might be confusing (see https://github.com/nicoduj/homebridge-harmony/issues/347 for more details)
You have to move your other platforms if you have more than one in a new key : "otherPlatforms": [{ }] , see sample below. The plugin MUST be adde donly One time in your config
switchAccessories (or
activitiesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch )
skipedIfSameStateActivities to
skippedIfSameStateActivities (with 2
p ) or
addAllActivitiesToSkipedIfSameStateActivitiesList to
addAllActivitiesToSkippedIfSameStateActivitiesList (also with 2
p ) if you were using one of those options.
publishActivitiesAsIndividualAccessories to
publishSwitchActivitiesAsIndividualAccessories
devicesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch option if you were using it, see details below
remoteOverrideCommandsList you have to use SETUP instead now (since it is in the settings of the remote).
In case of any trouble like accessories allready added (or missing), you can try to use the option
cleanCache but please report in order for me to fix if possible (see Fields section).
To setup mutliple tv platorm, you will have to add others manually in homekit. Other ones (than the first one) won't be cached. See
publishAllTVAsExternalAccessory for details.
Simple Config (only TV Accessory)
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "HarmonyHubWebSocket",
"name": "HubName",
"hubIP": "192.168.1.XX"
}
]
Only switch mode
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "HarmonyHubWebSocket",
"name": "HubName",
"TVAccessory" : false,
"switchAccessories" : true
}
]
Mutliple hubs - fixedIP
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "HarmonyHubWebSocket",
"name": "HubName",
"hubIP": "192.168.1.XX",
"otherPlatforms": [{
"name": "OtherHubName",
"hubIP": "192.168.1.YY"
}]
}
]
Mutliple hubs - using harmonyNames
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "HarmonyHubWebSocket",
"name": "HubName",
"hubName": "myFirstHub",
"otherPlatforms": [{
"name": "OtherHubName",
"hubName": "mySecondHub",
}]
}
]
Fields:
platform GLOBAL must be "HarmonyHubWebSocket" (required).
publishAllTVAsExternalAccessory GLOBAL publish all TV accessory as external Accessories. This way, if another plugin on the same homebridge instance as one, the one on harmony will also be visible, but you will have to add them manually after the hub itself. Defaults to TRUE (if set to false, only second tv accessory or following will be published by this plugin as external accessories, first one will be linked to the hub and might not display a TV icon).
cleanCache GLOBAL option to clean all cached Accessory. Please use with caution, might be needed if you change names / config of the hub and there is some ghost devices in Homekit. Be sure that all your icloud sync is done while launching Homebridge with this option set to true. Set it back to false after and launch again ! It does not affect external accessories.
DELAY_BEFORE_RETRY_AFTER_NETWORK_LOSS GLOBAL retry timer in case of network loss (optionnal - defaults 60s).
HUB_CONNECT_TIMEOUT GLOBAL connect timeout (optionnal - defaults 10s).
HUB_SEND_TIMEOUT GLOBAL send timeout (optionnal - defaults 30s).
name is the name of the published Platform (required).
hubName is the name of your hub in harmony app (optional, but mandatory if you have mutliple hubs). In case both hubName and hubIP are not set, it will discover your hub automatically, providing there is only one
hubIP is the static IP address of the hub (optional). A static IP address is required.
TVAccessory publish hub with its activities as a TV Accessory (defaults to true).
sortInput sort input list in TV accessory : 0-default,1:Alpha,2:activityOrder property of hub, 3:activitiesToPublishAsInputForTVMode order (defaults to 0).
switchAccessories publish all activities as a Switch Accessory (defaults to false).
activitiesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch array of Activities you want to expose as switches (all by default if switchAccessories is set to true, otherwise specify the list you want)
showTurnOffActivity configures whether to publish a "switch" accessory to turn off every activity (defaults to false).
skippedIfSameStateActivities array of Activities name to trigger only if their state is different from the action sent. Can be useful if your devices in the activity have the same on / off command and you want to automate them outside off the home app. For TV mode, and PowerOff feature, "PowerOff" is added by default, but you have to add it manually to this list if this list is set.
addAllActivitiesToSkippedIfSameStateActivitiesList option to add all activities automatically to skippedIfSameStateActivities behavior. (defaults : false)
publishSwitchActivitiesAsIndividualAccessories option to publish activities as individual accessories. Defaults to true.
devicesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch array of Devices to exposes with on/off function or custom functions
publishDevicesAsIndividualAccessories option to publish devices as individual accessories. Defaults to true.
sequencesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch array of Sequences to exposes through a switch.
publishSequencesAsIndividualAccessories option to publish sequences as individual accessories. Defaults to true.
homeControlsToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch array of home controls you want to publish as switches
publishHomeControlsAsIndividualAccessories option to publish home controls as individual accessories. Defaults to true.
mainActivity set the mainactivity of the TV mode
playPauseBehavior play/pause behavior in TV mode : if set to true, will send pause if played was set and vice-verca. Be aware that both commands must be available, and that it might be out of sync in case of external events (defaults : false - always send play command)
configureAccesscontrol configure Access control service (false by default)
publishGeneralMuteSwitch publish a mute switch, stateless, that will send a mute command to current activity.
publishGeneralVolumeSlider publish a volume slider, stateless, that will send a volume commands to current activity. Approximativley, it will send an Up / Down Volume command each 5%. It can be combined with
numberOfCommandsSentForVolumeControl option to multiply the number of up / down commands sent.
publishGeneralVolumeSwitches publish switches, stateless, for volume up / down on TV Accessory. It can be combined with
numberOfCommandsSentForVolumeControl option to multiply the number of up / down commands sent.
linkVolumeControlToTVlinks mute / volume switch to TV accessory if present
remoteOverrideCommandsList option to override default commands mapping in TV Platform Mode. See below for format.
activitiesToPublishAsInputForTVMode array of Activities you want to expose as inputs (all by default)
numberOfCommandsSentForVolumeControl option to set the number of commands to send for each volum (up or down) press. Defaults to 1
showCommandsAtStartup show commands and device losts at startup (defaults to false)
otherPlatforms is an array of hubs platform . All option are available except GLOBAL ones
All devices / Activites names are the one configured in harmony configuration, even if you rename them in home app.
Option
devicesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch is an array that behaves this way :
As a sample :
"devicesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch" : ["Apple TV Gen 4|Button1;Play","Apple TV Gen 4;DirectionDown","Caisson","Sony PS4","MyDevice;Up;Up|2500;Down"]
will add
All commands available are displayed at startup. If no name is specified, it will be added with a generated name.
If you use a "/", it will do a non stateless switch and send commands before the / on On, and after on Off. Be aware that it can be out of sync .
As a sample :
"devicesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch" : ["Apple TV Gen 4|Button1;Play/Pause","Caisson;/","Sony PS4;/","MyDevice;/","MyDevice;Up;Up|2500;Down/Down;Down|2500;Up"]
will add
Option
sequencesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch is an array that behaves this way :
As a sample :
"sequencesToPublishAsAccessoriesSwitch" : ["Test"]
will expose the sequence Test as a button.
See Logitech Harmony Sequence Configuration for sequences configuration.
Please note that the sequence can only be triggered if its activity is in use. (Sequences are linked to an activity by design in harmony app).
Option
remoteOverrideCommandsList is an array that behaves this way :
"remoteOverrideCommandsList": [
{
"ActivityName": "La TV",
"CommandsList": [
{
"CommandName": "PAUSE",
"NewCommand": "Ampli;Number0;Number0"
},
{
"CommandName": "BACK",
"NewCommand": "TV;Back"
}
]
},
{
"ActivityName": "Un Film",
"CommandsList": [
{
"CommandName": "ARROW_LEFT",
"NewCommand": "TV;PreviousChannel"
}
]
}
]
will bahaves this way :
Button List is :
Commands of your device is shown in the log at startup in lines like : 'INFO - Command : COMMAND_NAME discovered for device : DEVICENAME'
See CHANGELOG.
Thanks to
As of Dec 01 2018, Nicolas Dujardin has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.