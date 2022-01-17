



Homebridge to Google Smart Home

Control your supported Homebridge accessories from any Google Home speaker or the Google Home mobile app. Inspired by homebridge-alexa.

Supported Device Types

Switch

Outlet

Light Bulb On / Off Brightness Color (Hue/Saturation)

Fan (On / Off)

Fan v2 (On / Off)

Window

Window Coverings

Door

Garage Door (2FA required)

Thermostat / Heater Cooler

Television (On / Off)

Lock Mechanism (2FA required)

Security System (2FA required)

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Note: Google Smart Home does not currently support all "sensor" devices such as Motion Sensors or Occupancy Sensors etc.

Installation Instructions

Option 1: Install via Homebridge Config UI X:

Search for "Google Home" in homebridge-config-ui-x and install homebridge-gsh .

Option 2: Manually Install:

sudo npm install -g homebridge-gsh

Configuration

To configure homebridge-gsh you must also be running homebridge-config-ui-x.

Navigate to the Plugins page in homebridge-config-ui-x. Click the Settings button for the Google Smart Home plugin. Click the Link Account button. Sign in with your Google or GitHub account. Your account is now linked. Restart Homebridge for the changes to take effect. Add the Homebridge Action using the Google Home mobile app. See Wiki for detailed instructions.

Enabling Accessory Control

Homebridge must be running in insecure mode to allow accessory control via this plugin. See Enabling Accessory Control for instructions.

Multiple Homebridge Instances

This plugin must only be configured on one Homebridge instance on your network as the plugin will discover all your other Homebridge instances and be able to control them. For this to work:

all instances must be running in insecure mode

all instances must have the same PIN defined in the config.json

Known Issues

Only one Homebridge instance can be linked to an account (even across different local networks). You will experience unintended results if you try and link more than one instance to the same account.

Troubleshooting

1. Errors during installation

Make sure you installed the package with sudo flag. Most installation errors can be fixed by removing the plugin and reinstalling:

cleanup sudo npm uninstall -g homebridge-gsh reinstall sudo npm install -g homebridge-gsh

2. Cannot control accessories

See Enabling Accessory Control and Multiple Homebridge Instances.

3. Ask on Discord

Join the Official Homebridge Discord community and ask in the #homebridge-gsh channel.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Credits

NorthernMan54 - developer of the Hap-Node-Client module which is used by this plugin.

License

Copyright (C) 2019 oznu

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.