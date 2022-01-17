Control your supported Homebridge accessories from any Google Home speaker or the Google Home mobile app. Inspired by homebridge-alexa.
Note: Google Smart Home does not currently support all "sensor" devices such as Motion Sensors or Occupancy Sensors etc.
Search for "Google Home" in homebridge-config-ui-x and install
homebridge-gsh.
sudo npm install -g homebridge-gsh
To configure
homebridge-gsh you must also be running homebridge-config-ui-x.
Homebridge must be running in insecure mode to allow accessory control via this plugin. See Enabling Accessory Control for instructions.
This plugin must only be configured on one Homebridge instance on your network as the plugin will discover all your other Homebridge instances and be able to control them. For this to work:
config.json
Make sure you installed the package with
sudo flag. Most installation errors can be fixed by removing the plugin and reinstalling:
# cleanup
sudo npm uninstall -g homebridge-gsh
# reinstall
sudo npm install -g homebridge-gsh
See Enabling Accessory Control and Multiple Homebridge Instances.
Join the Official Homebridge Discord community and ask in the #homebridge-gsh channel.
Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
Copyright (C) 2019 oznu
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.