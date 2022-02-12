openbase logo
Homebridge plugin to integrate Govee devices into HomeKit.

Readme

# homebridge-govee

Homebridge plugin to integrate Govee devices into HomeKit

verified-by-homebridge hoobs-certified
npm npm
npm JavaScript Style Guide
Discord Discord

Plugin Information

  • This plugin allows you to view and control your Govee devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
    • requires your Govee credentials for most device models and AWS/BLE connections
    • requires your Govee API key for certain light models

Prerequisites

  • To use this plugin, you will need to already have Homebridge (at least v1.3) or HOOBS (at least v4.1) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
  • Whilst it is recommended to use Node v16, the plugin supports v12 and v14 as per the Homebridge guidelines.
  • For bluetooth connectivity, it may be necessary to install extra packages on your system, see Bluetooth Control. Bluetooth works best when using a Raspberry Pi, not been tested on Windows and Mac devices are unsupported.

Setup

Features

Help/About

Credits

  • To all users who have shared their devices to enable functionality.
  • To the creator/owner of the govee-led-client library which made the bluetooth connection possible.
  • To the creator/owner of the govee_api library which made the AWS connection possible.
  • To @JeremyDunn for his code from homebridge-govee-water-detectors for leak sensor support.
  • To the creator of the awesome plugin header logo: Keryan Belahcene.
  • To the creators/contributors of Homebridge who make this plugin possible.

Disclaimer

  • I am in no way affiliated with Govee and this plugin is a personal project that I maintain in my free time.
  • Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.

