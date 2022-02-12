Categories
hg
homebridge-govee
●
by Ben
●
4.28.0
●
Claim This Page
Homebridge plugin to integrate Govee devices into HomeKit.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.4K
GitHub Stars
110
Maintenance
Last Commit
7d
ago
Contributors
2
Package
Dependencies
7
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
# homebridge-govee
Homebridge plugin to integrate Govee devices into HomeKit
Plugin Information
This plugin allows you to view and control your Govee devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
requires your Govee credentials for most device models and AWS/BLE connections
requires your Govee
API key
for certain light models
Prerequisites
To use this plugin, you will need to already have
Homebridge
(at least v1.3) or
HOOBS
(at least v4.1) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
Whilst it is recommended to use
Node
v16, the plugin supports v12 and v14 as per the
Homebridge guidelines
.
For bluetooth connectivity, it may be necessary to install extra packages on your system, see
Bluetooth Control
. Bluetooth works best when using a Raspberry Pi, not been tested on Windows and Mac devices are unsupported.
Setup
Installation
Configuration
Beta Version
Node Version
Uninstallation
Features
Supported Devices
Connection Methods
API Control
AWS Control
Bluetooth Control
Scene, Music, DIY Modes
Help/About
Common Errors
Support Request
Changelog
About Me
Credits
To all users who have shared their devices to enable functionality.
To the creator/owner of the
govee-led-client
library which made the bluetooth connection possible.
To the creator/owner of the
govee_api
library which made the AWS connection possible.
To
@JeremyDunn
for his code from
homebridge-govee-water-detectors
for leak sensor support.
To the creator of the awesome plugin header logo:
Keryan Belahcene
.
To the creators/contributors of
Homebridge
who make this plugin possible.
Disclaimer
I am in no way affiliated with Govee and this plugin is a personal project that I maintain in my free time.
Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.
