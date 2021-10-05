Creating and maintaining Homebridge plugins consume a lot of time and effort, if you would like to share your appreciation, feel free to "Star" or donate. Click here to review more of my plugins.

Click here to review more of my plugins.

Info

This plugin allows almost full control of AVM hardware like:

Fritz!Box Router status and switch functionality, WLAN 2.4Ghz, WLAN 5Ghz, WLAN Guest, WPS, DECT, Answering Machine, Deflection, Device LED, Device Lock, Ring Lock, Phonebook, Alarm, Wakeup, DNS Server Broadband Reconnect Child Lock Fallback Internet

Fritz!Repeater Repeater status and switch functionality, WLAN 2.4Ghz, WLAN 5Ghz, WLAN Guest, WPS, Device LED, Device Lock

Fritz!Fon Callmonitor (with adjustable filter for incoming/outgoing numbers), FakeGato support

Fritz!DECT Buttons, Telekom Wandtaster Support for buttons with 1/4 channels Temperature sensor with FakeGato, Humidity sensor with FakeGato, FakeGato support

Fritz!DECT Outlets, Fritz!Powerline Outlets Switch/Outlet status and switch functionality, Power meter, Temperature sensor with FakeGato, Telegram notification when device is in use/not in use FakeGato support

Fritz!DECT Lights Light status and switch functionality, Brightness adjustment, Color adjustment, Apple adaptive lighting

Fritz!DECT Thermostats, Comet!DECT Thermostats Thermostat current state, target state, current temperature and target temperature state and switch functionality, Temperature sensor, Humidity sensor with FakeGato, Window sensor (for window open functionality) Open Window detection (to trigger manually open window) FakeGato support

Rollotron DECT 1213/Blind/Shutter Position adjustment/status

HAN-FUN sensors (e.g. Deutsche Telekom) Contact state, FakeGato support

Presence Detect occupancy through wifi, Detect occupancy through guest wifi, Fakegato support

Watch Network Control devices if connected or disconnected from network

Telegram Receive custom messages for occupancy detection (presence), device detection (watch network), incoming/outgoing calls (callmonitor), alarm, router state and outlet usage



Any system capable of running Homebridge can be used to run homebridge-fritz-platform. The only need is network access to the device or program in question.

Changelog

See the changelog for changes between versions of this package.

NOTE: Updating from < v5.x to >= v5.x will crash your homebridge, please REMOVE the old version first and check also the new example-config.json !

Documentation

Contributing

You can contribute to this homebridge plugin in following ways:

Report issues and help verify fixes as they are checked in.

Review the source code changes.

Contribute bug fixes.

Contribute changes to extend the capabilities

Pull requests are accepted.

This Plugin uses modules from others, see CONTRIBUTING for credits.

Disclaimer

All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.