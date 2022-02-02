openbase logo
Readme

homebridge-fritz

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build status Donate

Homebridge platform plugin for FRITZ!Box.

This plugin exposes:

  • WLAN guest access switch
  • FRITZ!DECT outlets (200, 210)
  • FRITZ!Powerline outlets (510, 540)
  • FRITZ!DECT (300, 301) and Comet!DECT thermostats
  • FRITZ!DECT (400) buttons
  • FRITZ!DECT repeaters as temperature sensor (100)
  • Window sensors including HAN FUN devices e.g. of Deutsche Telekom

Installation

Follow the homebridge installation instructions at homebridge.

Install this plugin globally:

npm install -g homebridge-fritz

Add platform to config.json, for configuration see below.

Configuration

{
  "platforms": [
    {
      "platform": "FRITZ!Box",
      "name": "My FRITZ!Box",
      "username": "<username>",
      "password": "<password>",
      "url": "http://fritz.box",
      "interval": 60,
      "concurrent": true,
      "devices": {
        "wifi": {
          "name": "Guest WLAN",
          "display": true
        },
        "outlet-1": {
          "TemperatureSensor": false
        },
        "repeater-1": {
          "TemperatureSensor": false
        },
        "thermostat-2": {
          "ContactSensor": false
        },
        "hidden-3": {
          "display": false
        }
      },
      "options": {
        "strictSSL": false
      }
    }
  ]
}

The following settings are optional:

  • url: FRITZ!Box address
  • interval: polling interval for updating accessories if state was changed outside homebringe
  • concurrent: set to false to avoid concurrent api requests. May work more stable on older FRITZ!Boxes but has slower performance
  • devices: detailed configuration for individual devices. To be uniquely addressable, each device uses its AIN as key. The guest wifi device is always called wifi. Supported device configuration options are:
    • display: false to disable the device, e.g. useful for main wifi
    • invert: true to invert open/closed behaviour of ContactSensor
    • ContactSensor: false to disable the thermostat's open window ContactSensor
    • TemperatureSensor: false to disable the temperature sensors for outlets or repeaters
    • the wifi device additionally supports the name option for setting a custom name for the wifi guest access switch

Common Issues / Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Can't login to the FRITZ!Box

    Some users have reported that logging into the FRITZ!Box internally via https fails. This seems to be caused by the FritzApp occupying the same port. In this case you can connect internally via http or use the external IP.

    FRITZ!Box platform login failed messages can be caused by invalid login data or wrong url.

    Log messages if the form of:

    { error: { [Error: self signed certificate] code: 'DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT' }

    indicate that there are SSL security problems- most likely due to self-signed certificates. Use the "strictSSL": false option to disable the respective check.

  2. Unable to update my thermostat

    Current FRITZ!Box firmwares seem to ignore API updates when the thermostat has been key-locked. No workaround available- please contact AVM to change this behaviour or don't use the locking mechanism.

  3. Unable to update thermostat battery charge

    Battery charge is not an API function. That means that the user must have access to FRITZ!Box administration, not only to the SmartHome API in order to use this functionality. Update your FRITZ!Box user accordingly.

  4. Can't toggle guest wifi

    Updating guest wifi state requires both a FRITZ!Box username, password and in some cases an https/ssl connection to the FRITZ!Box. If you use the password only option (System > FRITZ!Box Users > Login method) of the FRITZ!Box, make sure you provide any random username value at the "username" parameter, otherwise 401 - unauthorized errors may occur.

  5. Tips for using thermostat with Home App modes and scenes

    When scenes are used in the Home App, a target temperature have to be set. There are the modes Off and On.

    • Off - Switches off the thermostat
    • On - Set the selected temperature
    • Depending on the target and actual temperature, Homekit shows the thermostat as "cooling" or "heating"

Debugging

If you experience problems with this plugin please provide a homebridge logfile by running homebridge with debugging enabled:

homebridge -D

For even more detailed logs set "debug": true in the platform configuration.

Acknowledgements

