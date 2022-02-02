Homebridge platform plugin for FRITZ!Box.
This plugin exposes:
Follow the homebridge installation instructions at homebridge.
Install this plugin globally:
npm install -g homebridge-fritz
Add platform to
config.json, for configuration see below.
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "FRITZ!Box",
"name": "My FRITZ!Box",
"username": "<username>",
"password": "<password>",
"url": "http://fritz.box",
"interval": 60,
"concurrent": true,
"devices": {
"wifi": {
"name": "Guest WLAN",
"display": true
},
"outlet-1": {
"TemperatureSensor": false
},
"repeater-1": {
"TemperatureSensor": false
},
"thermostat-2": {
"ContactSensor": false
},
"hidden-3": {
"display": false
}
},
"options": {
"strictSSL": false
}
}
]
}
The following settings are optional:
url: FRITZ!Box address
interval: polling interval for updating accessories if state was changed outside homebringe
concurrent: set to
false to avoid concurrent api requests. May work more stable on older FRITZ!Boxes but has slower performance
devices: detailed configuration for individual devices. To be uniquely addressable, each device uses its
AIN as key. The guest wifi device is always called
wifi. Supported device configuration options are:
display: false to disable the device, e.g. useful for main wifi
invert: true to invert open/closed behaviour of
ContactSensor
ContactSensor: false to disable the thermostat's open window
ContactSensor
TemperatureSensor: false to disable the temperature sensors for outlets or repeaters
wifi device additionally supports the
name option for setting a custom name for the wifi guest access switch
Can't login to the FRITZ!Box
Some users have reported that logging into the FRITZ!Box internally via
https fails. This seems to be caused by the FritzApp occupying the same port.
In this case you can connect internally via
http or use the external IP.
FRITZ!Box platform login failed messages can be caused by invalid login data or wrong url.
Log messages if the form of:
{ error: { [Error: self signed certificate] code: 'DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT' }
indicate that there are SSL security problems- most likely due to self-signed certificates. Use the
"strictSSL": false option to disable the respective check.
Unable to update my thermostat
Current FRITZ!Box firmwares seem to ignore API updates when the thermostat has been key-locked. No workaround available- please contact AVM to change this behaviour or don't use the locking mechanism.
Unable to update thermostat battery charge
Battery charge is not an API function. That means that the user must have access to FRITZ!Box administration, not only to the SmartHome API in order to use this functionality. Update your FRITZ!Box user accordingly.
Can't toggle guest wifi
Updating guest wifi state requires both a FRITZ!Box username, password and in some cases an https/ssl connection to the FRITZ!Box. If you use the
password only option (System > FRITZ!Box Users > Login method) of the FRITZ!Box, make sure you provide any random username value at the
"username" parameter, otherwise
401 - unauthorized errors may occur.
Tips for using thermostat with Home App modes and scenes
When scenes are used in the Home App, a target temperature have to be set. There are the modes Off and On.
If you experience problems with this plugin please provide a homebridge logfile by running homebridge with debugging enabled:
homebridge -D
For even more detailed logs set
"debug": true in the platform configuration.