Can't login to the FRITZ!Box

Some users have reported that logging into the FRITZ!Box internally via https fails. This seems to be caused by the FritzApp occupying the same port. In this case you can connect internally via http or use the external IP.

FRITZ!Box platform login failed messages can be caused by invalid login data or wrong url.

Log messages if the form of:

{ error : { [Error: self signed certificate] code: 'DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT' }