Foscam Plugin (Camera, Security System, Motion Sensor) for HomeBridge (API 2.1)
Older verion using API 1.0: homebridge-foscam
Older verion using API 2.0: homebridge-foscam2 (deprecated)
Due to protocol limitation, users will need to pair with the camera in a HomeKit app separately.
Pairing PIN is the same as the HomeBridge pairing PIN.
npm install -g homebridge.
npm install -g homebridge-foscamcamera.
Edit your
config.json accordingly. Configuration sample:
"platforms": [{
"platform": "FoscamCamera",
"name": "Foscam",
"cameras": [{
"username": "admin",
"password": "password",
"host": "192.168.1.10",
"port": 88,
"stay": 13,
"away": 15,
"night": 14,
"armPreset": "Start",
"disarmPreset": "LeftMost",
"sensitivity": 2,
"triggerInterval": 5,
"videoConfig": {
"source": "-re -i rtsp://myfancy_rtsp_stream",
"stillImageSource": "-i http://faster_still_image_grab_url/this_is_optional.jpg",
"maxStreams": 2,
"maxWidth": 1280,
"maxHeight": 720,
"maxFPS": 30
}
}]
}]
|Fields
|Description
|Default
|Required
|platform
|Must always be
FoscamCamera.
|Yes
|name
|For logging purposes.
|No
|cameras
|Array of camera config (multiple cameras supported).
|Yes
||- username
|Your camera login username.
|admin
|No
||- password
|Your camera login password.
|Yes
||- host
|Your camera IP address.
|Yes
||- port
|Your camera port.
|88
|No
||- stay*
|Configuration for Stay Arm.
|0
|No
||- away*
|Configuration for Away Arm.
|0
|No
||- night*
|Configuration for Night Arm.
|0
|No
||- armPreset
|Preset point name for arm state.
undefined
|No
||- disarmPreset
|Preset point name for disarm state.
undefined
|No
||- sensitivity
|Motion sensor sensitivity from 0 (lowest) to 4 (high).
|Camera Config
|No
||- triggerInterval
|Time in
s (5-15) of which motion sensor can be retriggered.
|Camera Config
|No
||- videoConfig**
|Array of video config for streaming.
|Yes
*
stay,
away,
night define configuration for different ARMED state.
**reference homebridge-camera-ffmpeg for configuration instructions.
The supported configurations depend on your device. The Foscam public CGI defines the following:
bit 3 | bit 2 | bit 1 | bit 0
bit 0 = Ring
bit 1 = Send email
bit 2 = Snap picture
bit 3 = Record
The following seems to be valid for the C2 as well (not found in any documentation)
bit 7 | bit 6 | bit 5 | bit 4 | bit 3 | bit 2 | bit 1 | bit 0
bit 0 = Ring
bit 1 = Send email
bit 2 = Snap picture
bit 3 = Record
bit 7 = Push notification
Note: The configuration is defined as int, thus the followings are valid, e.g. 0 (Do Nothing), 1 (Ring), 2 (Email), 3 (Ring + Email), 4 (Picture), 12 (Picture and Record), 13 (Ring, Picture and Record), etc.
P.S.: Any ARMED state will activate motion detection by default.