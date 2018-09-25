openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hf

homebridge-foscamcamera

by Luis Iam
0.3.1 (see all)

Foscam Plugin for HomeBridge (API 2.1): https://github.com/nfarina/homebridge

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

homebridge-foscamcamera npm version

Foscam Plugin (Camera, Security System, Motion Sensor) for HomeBridge (API 2.1)

Older verion using API 1.0: homebridge-foscam
Older verion using API 2.0: homebridge-foscam2 (deprecated)

Due to protocol limitation, users will need to pair with the camera in a HomeKit app separately.
 Pairing PIN is the same as the HomeBridge pairing PIN.

Prerequisites

  1. Node.js v6.6.0 or above
  2. HomeBridge v0.4.6 or above
  3. FFmpeg
  4. Only H.264 cameras are supported.

Installation

  1. Install homebridge using npm install -g homebridge.
  2. Install this plugin using npm install -g homebridge-foscamcamera.
  3. Update your configuration file. See configuration sample below.

Configuration

Edit your config.json accordingly. Configuration sample:

"platforms": [{
    "platform": "FoscamCamera",
    "name": "Foscam",
    "cameras": [{
        "username": "admin",
        "password": "password",
        "host": "192.168.1.10",
        "port": 88,
        "stay": 13,
        "away": 15,
        "night": 14,
        "armPreset": "Start",
        "disarmPreset": "LeftMost",
        "sensitivity": 2,
        "triggerInterval": 5,
        "videoConfig": {
            "source": "-re -i rtsp://myfancy_rtsp_stream",
            "stillImageSource": "-i http://faster_still_image_grab_url/this_is_optional.jpg",
            "maxStreams": 2,
            "maxWidth": 1280,
            "maxHeight": 720,
            "maxFPS": 30
        }
    }]
}]
FieldsDescriptionDefaultRequired
platformMust always be FoscamCamera.Yes
nameFor logging purposes.No
camerasArray of camera config (multiple cameras supported).Yes
|- usernameYour camera login username.adminNo
|- passwordYour camera login password.Yes
|- hostYour camera IP address.Yes
|- portYour camera port.88No
|- stay*Configuration for Stay Arm.0No
|- away*Configuration for Away Arm.0No
|- night*Configuration for Night Arm.0No
|- armPresetPreset point name for arm state.undefinedNo
|- disarmPresetPreset point name for disarm state.undefinedNo
|- sensitivityMotion sensor sensitivity from 0 (lowest) to 4 (high).Camera ConfigNo
|- triggerIntervalTime in s (5-15) of which motion sensor can be retriggered.Camera ConfigNo
|- videoConfig**Array of video config for streaming.Yes

*stay, away, night define configuration for different ARMED state.
**reference homebridge-camera-ffmpeg for configuration instructions.

The supported configurations depend on your device. The Foscam public CGI defines the following:
bit 3 | bit 2 | bit 1 | bit 0
bit 0 = Ring
bit 1 = Send email
bit 2 = Snap picture
bit 3 = Record

The following seems to be valid for the C2 as well (not found in any documentation)
bit 7 | bit 6 | bit 5 | bit 4 | bit 3 | bit 2 | bit 1 | bit 0
bit 0 = Ring
bit 1 = Send email
bit 2 = Snap picture
bit 3 = Record
bit 7 = Push notification

Note: The configuration is defined as int, thus the followings are valid, e.g. 0 (Do Nothing), 1 (Ring), 2 (Email), 3 (Ring + Email), 4 (Picture), 12 (Picture and Record), 13 (Ring, Picture and Record), etc.

P.S.: Any ARMED state will activate motion detection by default.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial