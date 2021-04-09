THIS PLUGIN WILL NOT BE MAINTAINED ANYMORE. PLEASE MIGRATE TO THE NEW ONE THAT SUPPORT ALL FIBARO HOME CENTER APPLIANCES: homebridge-fibaro-home-center

Homebridge plugin for Fibaro Home Center 2

Installation

Follow the instruction in homebridge for the homebridge server installation. The plugin is published through NPM and should be installed "globally" by typing:

npm install -g homebridge-fibaro-hc2

Configuration

Remember to configure the plugin in config.json in your home directory inside the .homebridge directory. Configuration parameters:

"host": "PUT IP ADDRESS OF YOUR HC2 HERE"

"username": "PUT USERNAME OF YOUR HC2 HERE"

"password": "PUT PASSWORD OF YOUR HC2 HERE"

"pollerperiod": "PUT 0 FOR DISABLING POLLING, 1 - 100 INTERVAL IN SECONDS. 2 SECONDS IS THE DEFAULT"

"securitysystem": "PUT enabled OR disabled IN ORDER TO MANAGE THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECURITY SYSTEM"

"switchglobalvariables": "PUT A COMMA SEPARATED LIST OF HOME CENTER GLOBAL VARIABLES ACTING LIKE A BISTABLE SWITCH"

"adminUsername": "PUT ADMIN USERNAME OF YOUR HC2 HERE TO SET GLOBAL VARIABLES",

"adminPassword": "PUT ADMIN PASSWORD OF YOUR HC2 HERE TO SET GLOBAL VARIABLES",

"thermostattimeout": "PUT THE NUMBER OF SECONDS FOR THE THERMOSTAT TIMEOUT, DEFAULT: 7200 (2 HOURS). PUT 0 FOR INFINITE"

"enablecoolingstatemanagemnt": "PUT on TO AUTOMATICALLY MANAGE HEATING STATE FOR THERMOSTAT, off TO DISABLE IT. DEFAULT off"

"doorlocktimeout": "PUT 0 FOR DISABLING THE CHECK. PUT A POSITIVE INTEGER N NUMBER ENABLE IT AFTER N SECONDS. DEFAULT 0"

"IFTTTmakerkey": "PUT KEY OF YOUR MAKER CHANNEL HERE (USED TO SIGNAL EVENTS TO THE OUTSIDE)"

"enableIFTTTnotification": "PUT all FOR ENABLING NOTIFICATIONS OF ALL KIND OF EVENTS, hc FOR CHANGE EVENTS COMING FROM HOME CENTER, hk FOR CHANGE EVENTS COMING FROM HOMEKIT, none FOR DISABLING NOTIFICATIONS; DEFAULT IS none"

Look for a sample config in config.json example

Release notes

Version 2.4.3 (thanks @xlinur)

Fix slowdown

Fix batteryinfo

Version 2.4.2

Revert changes on deprecated library

Version 2.3.9

Additional Fixes for homebridge 1.3

Version 2.3.8

Fixes for homebridge 1.3

Version 2.3.7

added support for com.fibaro.FGDW002

added support for com.fibaro.baseShutter

Version 2.3.6

Yet another fix to venetian blind device issue

Version 2.3.5

Further fix to venetian blind device issue

Version 2.3.4

Fixed venetian blind device

Version 2.3.3

Fixed compatibility with changes on Fibaro API

Version 2.3.2

Fixed compatibility with homebridge 1.*

Version 2.3.1

Added support for Fibaro FGRGBW442CC. Attention!!! It may broke support for other color controllers types. Please have a check and report an issue in case of mulfunctioning.

Version 2.3.0

Fix thermostat temperature reading.

Version 2.2.9

Manage fahrenheit units.

Version 2.2.8

Manage the case of absence of plugin configuration.

Max ambient light level to 100000

Version 2.2.7

Support for Fibaro Walli Roller Shutter, Smartplug and Switch.

Version 2.2.6

Support for Fibaro Walli dimmer.

Version 2.2.4

Support for lamellas position in Venetian blinds.

Accessory information - Manufacturer, model, serial and firmware.

Battery level support.

Version 2.2.3

Debug version for fixing Danalock Siri #136.

Version 2.2.2

Fixed support for Fibaro Roller Shutter 3

Version 2.2.1

Fixed Danalock Siri #136.

Satel plugin zone and output support

Fixed support for Fibaro Roller Shutter 3

Version 2.2.0

Fixed Aeon Labs Dimmer seen as switch.

Fixed flickering bug in Security System

Support for Fibaro Roller Shutter 3, Fibaro Door/Window Sensor 2 and Fibaro Double Switch 2

Version 2.1.9

Fixed not working poller period disabling.

Fixed Fibaro RGBW support.

Version 2.1.8

Added support for Fibaro FGWPG111.

Version 2.1.7

Added support for Harmony Hub Fibaro plugin.

Version 2.1.6

Fixed triggering a scene via global variable change #108.

Version 2.1.5

Fixed further Security System bug #74.

Version 2.1.4

Fixed Security System bug #74.

Version 2.1.3

Fixed thermostat setpoint management.

Version 2.1.2

Fixed temperature management in Remotec ZXT-120 AC IR Extender.

Version 2.1.1

Fixed mode management in Remotec ZXT-120 AC IR Extender.

Version 2.1.0

Added support for Remotec ZXT-120 AC IR Extender.

Minor bug fixes.

Version 2.0.9

Added support for generic Smoke Detector.

Added support for Fibaro Thermostat.

Added support for Fibaro CO Sensor.

Added support for IFTTT notification integration. See Wiki.

Added support for Lock error detection and notification via IFTTT.

Version 2.0.8

Added support for Garage Door Controllers. Tested only on Aeon Garage Door Controller.

Fix in RGBW mapping

Version 2.0.7

Various fixes

Version 2.0.6

Fix automatic cooling state management.

Version 2.0.5

New config parameter for enabling automatic cooling state management.

Version 2.0.4

New config parameter for setting thermostat timeout.

Version 2.0.3

Fixed support for Switch accessories mapped on Home Center global variable. See Wiki.

Version 2.0.2

Added support for FGMS001v2

Added support for Switch accessories mapped on Home Center global variable. See Wiki.

Version 2.0.1

Added management for Heating Cooling state for thermostats

Fixed poller update

Version 2.0.0

Rewritten in TypeScript

Fixed Security System management (see updated Wiki)

Removed room grouping support

Better maintainability and extensibility

Version 1.1.2

Fixed RGBW

Version 1.1.1

Security system accessory fixed reading current status

Version 1.1.0

Security system accessory added - See wiki

Version 1.0.9

Thermostat logic fix.

Version 1.0.8

Thermostat logic cleanup and refactoring.

Version 1.0.7

Fixed Danfoss thermostat. Default 2 hours delay.

Version 1.0.6

Fixed Danfoss thermostat. It now correctly appears on Home app.

Version 1.0.5

Fixed problem with thermostat.

Version 1.0.4

Fixed problem displaying 0 lux luminosity sensor value.

Version 1.0.3

Added support for Fibaro Smoke detector

Version 1.0.2

Managed danalock correctly

Added support for new Fibaro wall plug

Version 1.0.1

Managed the case of Virtual Devices without any buttons in it: no accessory creation

Version 1.0.0

Managed automatic update of the additions, deletions and changes of Home Center devices into HomeBridge: simply restart HomeBridge every time you make a change in Home Center.

This is the first (maybe the last) production ready version of the plugin.

If an existing installation of the plugin exists you MUST delete the accessories folder within the .homebridge folder. This will invalidate existing homekit scenes or triggers that MUST be recreated.

Version 0.7.0

Managed negative value for temperature sensors

Fixed bug in managing door/window sensor automatic status update

Version 0.6.9

Added support for flood/leak sensors (thanks to leoneleone)

Managed remapping of 99% to 100% between homekit and Home Center also for blinds (thanks ryanmaxwell)

Version 0.6.8

Added new type definition for Fibaro Dimmer 2

Managed remapping of 99% to 100% between homekit and Home Center

Managed automatic setting of manage devices for relay associated to lights

Version 0.6.7

Fixed contact sensor status detection

Fixed management of multiple devices with the same name

Version 0.6.6

Added support for Door Locks (tested on Danalock and Yale devices)

Version 0.6.5

Fixed bug in contact sensors detection

Version 0.6.4

Added support for Humidity sensors

Version 0.6.3

Bug fixes in room grouping

Version 0.6.2

Bug fixes in Windows Covering in iOs 9.3

Added configuration parameter "pollerperiod"

Version 0.6.1

Bug fixes

Managed versioning of Fibaro Motion Sensor devices

Better log

Version 0.6.0

Migrated to the new homebridge 2.0 API

Version 0.5.4

Added support for Forest Shuttle curtain system

Version 0.5.3

Added support for Horstmann thermostat (eg.: Horstmann HRT4-ZW, Secure SRT321, ...)

Version 0.5.2

Added configuration parameter "grouping": put "room" for grouping devices by room, "none" for no grouping at all

Version 0.5.1

Full support for Fibaro RGB controller

Full support for Danfoss Thermostat

Version 0.5.0