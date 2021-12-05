a fhem platform plugin for homebridge

uses longpoll and an internal cache to avoid roundtrips to fhem. a debug browser is available at port 8282 (or 8283).

add one (or more) FHEM platforms to config.json and set the filter(s) to a fhem devspec that includes the devices that should be bridged to homekit.

directly (automatically) supports:

switches (devices with set on and set off commands)

lights (devices with set on and set off commands)

homematc, FS20 and ZWave dimmers (devices with set on, set off and set dim or set pct commands)

HUE, WifiLight, MilightDevice, SWAP_0000002200000003 (hue, sat, bri, rgb)

homematic, max, pid20 and comet dect thermostats

homematic, DUOFERN, SOMFY and FS20/IT(?) blinds

hommatic, MAX and FHTTK contact sensors (door, window)

HM-SEC-WIN, HM-SEC-KEY

HM-Sen-LI-O

presence, ROOMMATE, GUEST

SONOS (power, volume)

harmony scenes

temperature and humidity sensors

CO20 and netatmo air quality sensor

RESIDENTS module

probably some more ...

simple config

for devices that are not correctly identified use the genericDeviceType attribute to configure the device type. supported values are: security,ignore,switch,outlet,light,blind,thermometer,thermostat,contact,garage,window,lock this is probably mostly used for differentiating between switches and lights.

enhanced config

for devices that don't use the autodetected readings and commands or for devices that mix readings from different devices use the homebridgeMapping attribute. it is parsed from left to right and works as follows:

the genericDeviceType attribute is used to determine the service type that should be used for this device in addition to the symbolic names above all homekit Service names are recognized

the homebridgeMapping attribute containts a space separated list of characteristic descriptions

each description consists of the characteristic name followed by a = followed by a komma separated list of parameters

each parameter can be of the form \<command>:\<device>:\<reading> where parts can be omitted from left to right or \<name>=\<value> the name of an already mapped characteristic to copy the configuration from there the special clear to clear the mappings for the current characteristic linkedTo=\<service-name> to link the current service to \<service-name>

characteristic names can be given as \<service_name>#\<characteristic_name> to create multiple services for a device this can also include a subtype like so: \<service_name>(\<subtype>)#\<characteristic_name> to create multiple services of the same type

the following special values for a description are recognized: clear -> clears all mappings for this device e.g:

attr <thermostat> genericDeviceType thermostat attr <thermostat> homebridgeMapping TargetTemperature=target::target, minValue = 18 , maxValue = 25 ,minStep= 0.5 CurrentTemperature=myTemp:temperature

this would define a thermostat device with a command target to set the desired temperature, a reading target that indicates the desired target temperature, the desired min, max and step values and a current temeprature comming from the temperature reading of the device myTemp.

the names for the stadard service and characteristic types can be found here: .../hap-nodejs/lib/gen/HomeKitTypes.js

Currently supported values for Characteristic names are:

On

Brightness

Hue

Saturation

CurrentTemperaure

TargetTemperature

CurrentRelativeHumidity

CurrentAmbientLightLevel

AirQuality

CurrentDoorState

OccupancyDetected

StatusLowBattery

SecuritySystemCurrentState

SecuritySystemTargetState

FirmwareRevision

and all other homebridge Characteristic names

FHEM -> Homekit parameters:

minValue, maxValue, minStep: for all int and float characteristics -> the allowed range for this value in homekit

max: Hue and Saturation characteristics -> the range the reading has in fhem, only if different from minValue and maxValue

nocache: don't cache values for this reading

subtype: unique value necessary if multiple characteristics of the same type are in an accessory.

factor: multiply reading with this value

threshold: reading is mapped to true if the value is greater than the threshold value and to false otherwise

invert: invert the reading, taking minValue, maxValue into account

part: the reading value will be splitted at spaces and the n-th item is used as the value. counting starts at 0

values: a ; separated list that indicates the mapping of reading values to homekit values. each list entry consists of a : separated pair of from and to values each from value can be a literal value or a regex of the form /regex/ each to value can be a literal value or a homekit defined term for this characteristic if to is exactly # then it is set to the current value. usefull for regex ranges

valueOn, valueOff: the reading values that are mapped to the true/false resp. on/off states in homekit. shotcut for values if only one is given all values not matching this one are automatically mapped to the other

default: value to use if no reading is found or if none of values/valueOn/valueOff matches

timeout: timeout in ms after which the homebridge value is reset to the default value -> used to simulate push buttons

valid: a ; separated list of valid values for this characteristic, each to value can be a literal value or a homekit defined term for this characteristic

readOnly: if set to true: make this charateristic read only. ignore any changes made by homekit

e.g.:

PositionState=motor,values= /^up/ :INCREASING; /^down/ :DECREASING; /.*/ :STOPPED On=state,valueOn= /on|dim/ ,valueOff=off

the order of the transformations is as follows: eventMap, part, threshold, values, valueOn/valueOff, factor, max, maxValue/minValue/minStep, invert

instead of using the transformation chain reading2homekit can be set to the name of a js function that is imported from a file named by the jsFunctions config option. relative paths are relative to the same path the config file is located in. the function it will be called with mapping and reading value as parameters and has to return the value to be used with homekit.

for custom characterisitcs the additional parameters name, format and unit have to be set. e.g.:

00000027 -0000 -1000 -8000 -0026 BB765291=Volume::Volume, name =Volume, format =UINT8,unit=PERCENTAGE, minValue = 0 , maxValue = 0 ,minStep= 1

adding a history characteristic will try to use fakegato-history to create Eve compatible history entries for ContactSensor and TemperatureSensor services:

history :size=1024

Homekit -> FHEM parameters:

delay: true/\<number> -> the value ist send afer one second/\<number>ms of inactivity

factor: divide homekit value by this factor

maxValue: for all int and float characteristics -> the allowed range for this value in homekit

max: the max value the reading has in fhem, only if different from maxValue

cmd: the set command to use: set \<device> \<cmd> \<value>

cmdOn, cmdOff: for all bool characteristics

cmds: a ; separated list that indicates the mapping of homekit values to fhem values.

each list entry consists of a : separated pair of from and to values

each from value can be a literal value or a homekit defined term for this characteristic or a regex of the form /regex/

each to value has to be a literal value

each list entry consists of a : separated pair of from and to values each from value can be a literal value or a homekit defined term for this characteristic or a regex of the form /regex/ each to value has to be a literal value cmdSuffix: is appended to the set command

spaces in commands have to be replaced by +

e.g.:

TargetHeatingCoolingState =...,cmds= OFF :desired-temp+ off

the order of the transformations is as follows: invert, factor, max/maxValue precedence for mapping of homekit value to commands is in increasing order: cmd, cmdOn/cmdOff, cmds

instead of using the transformation chain homekit2reading can be set to the name of a js function that is imported from a file named by the jsFunctions config option. relative paths are relative to the same path the config file is located in. the function it will be called with mapping and the homekit value as parameters and has to return the value to be used with the fhem set command.

a dummy with a setList of exactly two entries will be mapped to a On characteristic where the first entry will be mapped to on and the second to off.

examples:

1 device -> 1 service (thermometer)

attr < temp > genericDeviceType thermometer attr < temp > homebridgeMapping CurrentTemperature=temperature1, minValue = -30

wenn das reading temperature heisst statt temperature1 muss es nicht angegeben werden.

1 device -> 1 service, 2 characteristics (thermostat)

attr <thermostat> genericDeviceType thermostat attr <thermostat> homebridgeMapping TargetTemperature=target::target, minValue = 18 , maxValue = 25 ,minStep= 0.5 CurrentTemperature=myTemp:temperature

n devices -> 1 service, n characteristics (temp + hum, dummy thermostat + temp)

attr < tempHum > genericDeviceType thermometer attr < tempHum > homebridgeMapping [CurrentTemperature=temperature1] CurrentRelativeHumidity= < device2 > :humidity

wenn das reading temperature heisst statt temperature1 kann CurrentTemperature=temperature1 entfallen

1 device -> 2 services, 1 identical characteristics each (thermometer)

attr <dualTemp> genericDeviceType thermometer attr <dualTemp> homebridgeMapping CurrentTemperature=temperature1, minValue = -30 ,subtype=innen CurrentTemperature=temperature2, minValue = -30 ,subtype=aussen

1 device -> n service with 1 identical characteristic each (1 service per harmony activity)

attr <hub> genericDeviceType switch attr <hub> homebridgeMapping clear On =activity,subtype=TV,valueOn=TV,cmdOn=activity+TV,cmdOff= off On =activity,subtype=DVD,valueOn=/DVD/,cmdOn=activity+DVD,cmdOff= off On =activity,subtype= Off ,valueOn=PowerOff,valueOff=PowerOff,cmd= off

1 device -> n services: give characteristic names as \<service_name>#\<characteristic_name>

attr <name> genericDeviceType switch attr <name> homebridgeMapping On=state,cmdOn= on ,cmdOff= off BatteryService BatteryService BatteryService

instead of the format described above homebridgeMapping can also contain the same data encoded as json this has to be used if any of the separators above are used in an command or value. at the moment the json version replaces all build in defaults for a device. e.g.: