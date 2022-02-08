openbase logo
homebridge-ewelink

by Ben
8.12.0 (see all)

Homebridge plugin to integrate eWeLink devices into HomeKit.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

280

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Homebridge Verified

# homebridge-ewelink

Plugin Information

  • This plugin allows you to view and control your eWeLink devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
    • requires your eWeLink credentials to download a device list
    • attempts to control your supported devices locally, reverting to cloud control if necessary
    • listens for real-time device updates when controlled externally
    • supports removing your eWeLink credentials from the configuration in certain situations, see wiki

Prerequisites

  • To use this plugin, you will need to already have Homebridge (at least v1.3) or HOOBS (at least v4.1) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
  • Whilst it is recommended to use Node v16, the plugin supports v12 and v14 as per the Homebridge guidelines.

Setup

Features

Help/About

Credits

Disclaimer

  • I am in no way affiliated with eWeLink nor any of the device brands (like Sonoff) and this plugin is a personal project that I maintain in my free time.
  • Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.

