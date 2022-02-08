Categories
he
homebridge-ewelink
●
by Ben
●
8.12.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Homebridge plugin to integrate eWeLink devices into HomeKit.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i homebridge-ewelink
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.6K
GitHub Stars
280
Maintenance
Last Commit
10d
ago
Contributors
7
Package
Dependencies
6
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
# homebridge-ewelink
Homebridge plugin to integrate eWeLink devices into HomeKit
Plugin Information
This plugin allows you to view and control your eWeLink devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
requires your eWeLink credentials to download a device list
attempts to control your supported devices locally, reverting to cloud control if necessary
listens for real-time device updates when controlled externally
supports removing your eWeLink credentials from the configuration in certain situations, see
wiki
Prerequisites
To use this plugin, you will need to already have
Homebridge
(at least v1.3) or
HOOBS
(at least v4.1) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
Whilst it is recommended to use
Node
v16, the plugin supports v12 and v14 as per the
Homebridge guidelines
.
Setup
Installation
Configuration
Beta Version
Node Version
Uninstallation
Features
Supported Devices
Accessory Simulations
Connection Methods
Internal API
Help/About
Common Errors
Support Request
Changelog
About Me
Credits
To the original plugin maintainer:
@gbro115
.
To successive contributors:
@MrTomAsh
and
@howanghk
for
homebridge-ewelink-max
.
To the creators/contributors of
Homebridge
who make this plugin possible.
To the creators/contributors of
Fakegato
:
@simont77
and
@NorthernMan54
.
To the creator of the awesome plugin header logo:
Keryan Belahcene
.
To all users who have shared their devices to enable functionality.
Disclaimer
I am in no way affiliated with eWeLink nor any of the device brands (like Sonoff) and this plugin is a personal project that I maintain in my free time.
Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.
