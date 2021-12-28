homebridge-eufy-security
Homebridge plugin to control certain Eufy Security devices
Plugin Information
- This plugin allows you to view and control your Eufy Security devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
- requires your Eufy Security credentials (we recommend to use Family/Guest Account dedicated to the plugin)
- we support Eufy Security OTP validation by email
Prerequisites
- To use this plugin, you will need to already have Homebridge (at least v1.3.4) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
- It is recommended to use the current LTS version of Node, currently v14, however Node v12 is also supported.
Setup
Features
Help
Supporting
If you appreciate this plugin and want to support me, you can do it here:
Also consider supporting the other contributors:
Big thanks to bropat who made this possible. Please consider buying a coffee for him over here: https://ko-fi.com/bropat
Disclaimer
- We are in no way affiliated with Eufy Security and this plugin is a personal project that we maintain in our free time.
- Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.