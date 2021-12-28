openbase logo
homebridge-eufy-security

by Sam Emory
1.0.8 (see all)

Work in progress

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

619

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

homebridge-eufy-security

Homebridge plugin to control certain Eufy Security devices

npm verified-by-homebridge npm

npm Discord

Plugin Information

  • This plugin allows you to view and control your Eufy Security devices within HomeKit. The plugin:
    • requires your Eufy Security credentials (we recommend to use Family/Guest Account dedicated to the plugin)
    • we support Eufy Security OTP validation by email

Prerequisites

  • To use this plugin, you will need to already have Homebridge (at least v1.3.4) installed. Refer to the links for more information and installation instructions.
  • It is recommended to use the current LTS version of Node, currently v14, however Node v12 is also supported.

Setup

Features

Help

Supporting

If you appreciate this plugin and want to support me, you can do it here:

ko-fi

Also consider supporting the other contributors:

Big thanks to bropat who made this possible. Please consider buying a coffee for him over here: https://ko-fi.com/bropat

Disclaimer

  • We are in no way affiliated with Eufy Security and this plugin is a personal project that we maintain in our free time.
  • Use this plugin entirely at your own risk - please see licence for more information.

