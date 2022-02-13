Homebridge plugin for Photovoltaic Energy System manufactured by Enphase.
Supported Envoy-IQ, Envoy-S Metered/Standard and all peripheral devices.
|Package
|Installation
|Role
|Required
|Homebridge
|Homebridge Wiki
|HomeKit Bridge
|Required
|Config UI X
|Config UI X Wiki
|Web User Interface
|Recommended
|Enphase Envoy
npm install -g homebridge-enphase-envoy
|Plug-In
|Required
./homebridge/persist.
AccessoryInfo.xxx file which contain Your device data:
{"displayName":"Envoy"}.
IdentifierCashe.xxx file with same name as AccessoryInfo.xxx.
AccessoryInfo.xxx.
-values) then the PV consumed power from Grid.
-values) then the Power is exported to the Grid.
Install and use Homebridge Config UI X plugin to configure this plugin (Highly Recommended). The sample configuration can be edited and used manually as an alternative. See the
sample-config.json file in this repository for an example or copy the example below into your config.json file, making the apporpriate changes before saving it. Be sure to always make a backup copy of your config.json file before making any changes to it.
|Key
|Description
name
|Here set the accessory Name to be displayed in Homebridge/HomeKit.
host
|Here set the IP Address or Hostname or leave empy (will be used default path
envoy.local)
refreshInterval
|Here set the data refresh time in seconds, default is every 5 seconds
enableDebugMode
|If enabled, deep log will be present in homebridge console.
disableLogInfo
|If enabled, then disable log info, all values and state will not be displayed in Homebridge log console
envoyUser
|Here set the envoy user or leave empty, standard is
envoy (removed from 4.6.11, not nedded anymore)
envoyPasswd
|Here set the envoy password (only if U already changed the default password)
installerUser
|Here set the optional installer user, standard is
installer (removed from 4.6.11, not nedded anymore)
installerPasswd
|Here set the optional installer password, password need to be generated.
entrezAuth
|If enabled, entrez token will be used, enable only for Envoy with firmware 7.x.x,
entrezToken
|Here set the entrez token, use only for Envoy with firmware 7.x.x, generate token.
enchargeStorage
|check ON if AC Batteries are installed. (not available from v3.5.0)
acBatteriesStorageOffset
|Here set the Offset of AC Batteries energy if nedded in (Wh),(+/-) (not available from v4.9.0)
powerConsumptionMetersInstalled
|Here check ON if consumption meters are installed. (not available from v3.5.0)
powerProductionMeter
|Here select which meter will be used to display Power production. (not available from v3.5.0)
powerProductionMaxDetected
|Here set the maximum production Power, if the Power production will be >=
powerProductionMaxDetected then You get notification message from the HomeKit
energyProductionLifetimeOffset
|Here set the Offset of lifetime energy production if nedded in (Wh),(+/-)
powerConsumptionMeter
|Here select which meter will be used to display Power consumption. (not available from v3.5.0)
powerConsumptionTotalMaxDetected
|Here set the maximum total consumption Power, if the total Power consumption will be >=
powerConsumptionTotalMaxDetected then You get notyfication message from the HomeKit
energyConsumptionTotalLifetimeOffset
|Here set the offset of lifetime total energy consumption if nedded in (Wh),(+/-)
powerConsumptionNetMaxDetected
|Here set the maximum Power consumption from Grid, if the Power consumption will be >=
powerConsumptionNetMaxDetected then You get notyfication message from the HomeKit
energyConsumptionNetLifetimeOffset
|Here set the offset of lifetime net energy consumption if nedded in (Wh),(+/-)
enableMqtt
|If enabled, MQTT Broker will start automatically and publish all awailable PV installation data.
mqttHost
|Here set the IP Address or Hostname for MQTT Broker.)
mqttPort
|Here set the Port for MQTT Broker, default 1883.)
mqttPrefix
|Here set the Prefix for Topic or leave empty.)
mqttAuth
|If enabled, MQTT Broker will use authorization credentials.
mqttUser
|Here set the MQTT Broker user.
mqttPasswd
|Here set the MQTT Broker password.
manufacturer,
modelName
|Optional free-form informational data that will be displayed in the Home.app if it is filled in (not available from v4.7.0)
{
"platform": "enphaseEnvoy",
"devices": [
{
"name": "Envoy",
"host": "192.168.1.35",
"refreshInterval": 30,
"enableDebugMode": false,
"disableLogInfo": false,
"envoyUser": "envoy", //removed from 4.6.11, not nedded anymore
"envoyPasswd": "",
"installerUser": "installer", //removed from 4.6.11 not nedded anymore
"installerPasswd": "",
"entrezAuth": false,
"entrezToken": "",
"acBatteriesStorageOffset": 0, //removed from 4.9.0 not nedded anymore
"powerProductionMaxDetected": 5400,
"energyProductionLifetimeOffset": 0,
"powerConsumptionTotalMaxDetected": 10000,
"energyConsumptionTotalLifetimeOffset": 0,
"powerConsumptionNetMaxDetected": 10000,
"energyConsumptionNetLifetimeOffset": 0,
"enableMqtt": false,
"mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
"mqttPort": 1883,
"mqttPrefix": "home/envoy",
"mqttAuth": false,
"mqttUser": "user",
"mqttPass": "password",
"manufacturer": "Manufacturer", //removed from 4.7.0 not nedded anymore
"modelName": "Model" //removed from 4.7.0 not nedded anymore
}
]
}
Each accessory needs to be manually paired.
enphase_envoy.15s.rb.
/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)".
gem install net-http-digest_auth.
enphase_envoy.15s.rb file and change the
MICROINVERTERS_SUM_WATTS = 5400 to Your microinverters power.
enphase_envoy.15s.rb file and change
ENVOY_IP = envoy.local to IP Address of Your Envoy if nedded.
enphase_envoy.15s.rb file and change
uri.password = envoySerial[-6,6].
enphase_envoy.15s.rb.
enphase_envoy just the file name.
15s data refresh time.
rb file extension.
Please feel free to create a Pull request and help in development. It will be highly appreciated.