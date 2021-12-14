IMPORTANT: Breaking Changes in version 2.0.0

Dyson has introduced two factor authentication for Dyson accounts. Due to the complexity of the authentication flow, you MUST configure credentials for each device in the config. To obtain the credentials, please follow the instructions below.

Supported Devices and Features

This project is a homebridge plugin for the Dyson air purifiers. Supported devices are:

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool (PH01)

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Cryptomic (PH02)

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool (PH03)

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde (PH04)

Dyson Pure Cool Tower (TP04, TP07, TP09)

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Cryptomic (TP06)

Dyson Pure Cool Desk (DP04)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool (HP04)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic (HP06)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde (HP07)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde (HP09)

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower (TP02)

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk (DP01)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link (HP02)

All your devices are exposed as air purifiers in HomeKit, with support (also in Apple Home app) for:

On/off

Auto/manual

Fan speed

Oscillation on/off

Relative humidity

Current temperature (in Apple Home app only supported as separate sensor)

Air quality (incl. PM2.5, PM10, VOC and NO2 data for devices other than DP01, TP02 and HP02)

For heating devices, a thermostat is also exposes to HomeKit with support for:

On/Off

Target temperature

For humidifier devices, a humidifier is also exposes to HomeKit with support for:

On/Off

Auto/manual

Target relative humidity

Optionally, the following switches are exposed:

Night mode (on/off)

Jet Focus (on/off; DP01, TP02 and HP02 are not supported)

Continuous Monitoring (on/off)

The plugin is optimized for usage of the Home app in iOS 13, e.g. the night mode and jet focus switches are combined in a separate settings accessory. This can be changed in the config.

Installation

Option 1: Install the plugin via config-ui-x:

Search for Dyson on config-ui-x plugin screen

Click Install on homebridge Dyson Pure Cool plugin

Once installed you will be prompted to set the config

Restart homebridge service and plugin should be loaded with accessories

Option 2: Install the plugin via npm:

npm install homebridge-dyson-pure-cool -g

Retrieve Credentials

For each Dyson device that you want to use with this plugin, credentials have to be retrieved from the Dyson API.

Step 1: Configure the plugin (don't add devices to the devices array if you don't already have the credentials for them). If you're setting up the plugin for the first time, you can simply use the following configuration:

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "DysonPureCoolPlatform" , "devices" : [], "updateInterval" : 60000 , "credentialsGeneratorPort" : 48000 } ] }

Step 2: Start homebridge

Step 3: Open a browser and navigate to http://<IP-ADDRESS-OF-HOMEBRIDGE-HOST>:48000/ (where <IP-ADDRESS-OF-HOMEBRIDGE-HOST> is the IP address of the host your homebridge instance is running on).

Step 4: Follow the steps on the website to retrieve the credentials for all of the devices that are registered in your Dyson account.

If you get a 401 or 400 error: Try the following:

Log out of any mobile apps

Restart your homebridge server

Try again

This method seems to work for most people, see #196 for instance.

Step 5: Now you can add the devices to the configuration (see below) and restart homebridge.

Configuration

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "DysonPureCoolPlatform" , "devices" : [ { "ipAddress" : "XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX" , "serialNumber" : "XXX-EU-XXXXXXXX" , "credentials" : "xxx...xxx" , "useFahrenheit" : false , "enableAutoModeWhenActivating" : false , "enableOscillationWhenActivating" : false , "enableNightModeWhenActivating" : false , "isNightModeEnabled" : false , "isJetFocusEnabled" : false , "isContinuousMonitoringEnabled" : false , "isTemperatureSensorEnabled" : false , "isTemperatureIgnored" : false , "temperatureOffset" : 0 , "isHumiditySensorEnabled" : false , "isHumidityIgnored" : false , "humidityOffset" : 0 , "isAirQualitySensorEnabled" : false , "isAirQualityIgnored" : false , "isSingleAccessoryModeEnabled" : false , "isFullRangeHumidity" : false , "isHeatingDisabled" : false } ], "updateInterval" : 60000 , "credentialsGeneratorPort" : 48000 } ] }

devices: Array of all your Dyson devices.

ipAddress: Local IP address of the device. Leave out leading zeros (e.g. 192.168.0.1 instead of 192.168.000.001).

serialNumber: Serial number of the device.

credentials: The credentials for connecting to the device. They can be retrieved via the credentials generator (website), see instructions above.

useFahrenheit: If set to true , it will use Fahrenheit for temperature scale in the Home app.

enableAutoModeWhenActivating: If set to true , the Auto mode is enabled when you activate the device in the Home app. Defaults to false .

enableOscillationWhenActivating: If set to true , oscillation is enabled when you activate the device. Defaults to false .

enableNightModeWhenActivating: If set to true , night mode is enabled when you activate the device. Defaults to false .

isNightModeEnabled: If set to true , a switch is exposed for the night mode. Defaults to false .

isJetFocusEnabled: If set to true , a switch is exposed for the jet focus. DP01, TP02 and HP02 are not supported. Defaults to false .

isContinuousMonitoringEnabled: If set to true , a switch is exposed for the continuous monitoring. Defaults to false .

isTemperatureSensorEnabled: If set to true , a separate temperature sensor is exposed. Only used for non-heating devices. If set to false , the temperature is added as characteristic to the air purifier (does not show up in the Apple Home app). Defaults to false .

isTemperatureIgnored: If set to true , the temperature measurement is completely ignored and not exposed. Can only used for non-heating devices. Defaults to false .

temperatureOffset: Negatively or positively offset the value reported by the temperature sensor before exposing it to HomeKit. Provide the value in degree Celsius.

isHumiditySensorEnabled: If set to true , a separate humidity sensor is exposed. If set to false , the humidity is added as characteristic to the air purifier (supported in the Apple Home app). Defaults to false .

isHumidityIgnored: If set to true , the humidity measurement is completely ignored and not exposed. Can only used for non-humidifier devices. Defaults to false .

humidityOffset: Negatively or positively offset the value reported by the humidity sensor before exposing it to HomeKit. Provide the value in degree Celsius.

isAirQualitySensorEnabled: If set to true , a separate air quality sensor is exposed. If set to false , the air quality is added as characteristic to the air purifier (supported in the Apple Home app). Defaults to false .

isAirQualityIgnored: If set to true , the air quality measurements are completely ignored and not exposed. Defaults to false .

isSingleSensorAccessoryModeEnabled: If set to true , all sensors are exposed to HomeKit in a single accessory instead of multiple accessories. Only has an effect if the previous settings for enabling sensors are set to true . Defaults to false .

isSingleAccessoryModeEnabled: If set to true , all services are exposed to HomeKit in a single accessory instead of multiple accessories. If set to true , the single sensor accessory mode has no effect. Use this mode if you are using a third-party HomeKit app and want all services grouped into a single accessory. Defaults to false .

isFullRangeHumidity: Only for PH01/PH02. If set to true , the range of the target humidity control will be from 0% to 100% instead of translating it to the allowed range (30% to 70%) of the Dyson. Defaults to false .

isHeatingDisabled: Only for HP02/HP04/HP06. If set to true , the heating controls are not exposed to HomeKit. Defaults to false .

updateInterval (optional): The interval (in milliseconds) at which updates of the sensors are requested from the Dyson devices. Defaults to 60 seconds.

credentialsGeneratorPort (optional): The port number for the (credentials generator) website. Only change this setting in case of a port collision.

Using Multiple Devices

When setting up multiple devices, it's very easy to get the serial number, IP address and credentials mismatched. This will result in silent failures and non-responsive devices. You can check if you've got this issue by enabled debug in your homebridge controller and reviewing the logs for authentication failures.

To avoid this situation, take special care to match the serial number of the unit in the Dyson app with the last six digits of the mac address found on the appliance and then double check your IP address matches. It's strongly recommended you setup a reserved IP address for the unit via your DHCP server so you can be certain the serial number matches the IP address.