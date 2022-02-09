Homebridge plugin for Denon/Marantz AV Receivers series X/SR. Tested with Denon AVR-X6300H and Marantz SR6013.
This plugin is based upon the official documentation for communicating with and controlling these Denon and Marantz receivers, located here: Denon Control Protocol 2020
|Package
|Installation
|Role
|Required
|Homebridge
|Homebridge Wiki
|HomeKit Bridge
|Required
|Config UI X
|Config UI X Wiki
|Web User Interface
|Recommended
|Denon TV
npm install -g homebridge-denon-tv
|Plug-In
|Required
./homebridge/persist.
AccessoryInfo.xxx file which contain Your device data:
{"displayName":"AV Receiver"}.
IdentifierCashe.xxx file with same name as
AccessoryInfo.xxx.
Speaker Service.
lightbulb/
fan (slider).
Install and use Homebridge Config UI X plugin to configure this plugin (Highly Recommended). The sample configuration can be edited and used manually as an alternative. See the
sample-config.json file in this repository for an example or copy the example below into your config.json file, making the apporpriate changes before saving it. Be sure to always make a backup copy of your config.json file before making any changes to it.
|Key
|Description
name
|Here set the accessory Name to be displayed in Homebridge/HomeKit.
host
|Here set the Hsostname or Address IP of TV.
port
|Here set the API communication port, if
8080 is not working try to use port
80 which some receivers use alternatively.
zoneControl
|Selects which zone will be controlled by this section (
0 - Main Zone,
1 - Zone 2,
2 - Zone 3,
3 - Surround Mode) or choice from the configurations GUI
enableDebugMode
|If enabled, deep log will be present in homebridge console.
disableLogInfo
|If enabled, disable log info, all values and state will not be displayed in Homebridge log console.
disableLogDeviceInfo
|If enabled, add ability to disable log device info by every connections device to the network.
volumeControl
|Here choice what a additional volume control mode You want to use (None, Slider, Fan).
switchInfoMenu
|If enabled,
I button change its behaviour in RC app between Menu and INFO.
masterPower
|If enabled, then the power switch for that zone (typically you would only use this for the Main Zone) will turn the entire receiver
ON or
OFF/STANDBY rather than just the zone itself
masterVolume
|If enabled, then the volume for that zone (typically you would only use this for the Main Zone) will set the entire receiver
UP or
DOWN rather than just the zone itself
masterMute
|If enabled, then the mute switch for that zone (typically you would only use this for the Main Zone) will muted the entire receiver
ON or
OFF rather than just the zone itself
inputs.name
|Here set Input Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
inputs.reference
|Choose from available inputs, the inputs that should be published to and appear in HomeKit app in the device tile as inputs list
inputs.mode
|Choose from available inputs mode.
inputs.switch
|If enabled, the tile for that input will be expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit and can be used for HomeKit automation.
inputs.displayType
|Here select display type in HomeKit app, possible
Button,
Switch,
Motion Sensor,
Occupancy Sensor.
buttonsMainZone.name
|Here set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttonsMainZone.reference
|Here choice function for additional control button for Main Zone.
buttonsMainZone.displayType
|Here select display type in HomeKit app, possible
Button,
Switch.
buttonsZone2.name
|Here set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttonsZone2.reference
|Here choice function for additional control button for Zone 2.
buttonsZone2.displayType
|Here select display type in HomeKit app, possible
Button,
Switch.
buttonsZone3.name
|Here set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttonsZone3.reference
|Here choice function for additional control button for Zone 3.
buttonsZone3.displayType
|Here select display type in HomeKit app, possible
Button,
Switch.
surrounds.name
|Here set Surround Mode Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
surrounds.reference
|Here choice Surround Mode, the mode that should be published to and appear in HomeKit app in the extra tile as Surrounds List.
surrounds.switch
|If enabled, the tile for that surround mode will be expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit and can be used for HomeKit automation.
surrounds.displayType
|Here select display type in HomeKit app, possible
Button,
Switch,
Motion Sensor,
Occupancy Sensor.
enableMqtt
|If enabled, MQTT Broker will start automatically and publish all awailable PV installation data.
mqttHost
|Here set the IP Address or Hostname for MQTT Broker.)
mqttPort
|Here set the Port for MQTT Broker, default 1883.)
mqttPrefix
|Here set the Prefix for Topic or leave empty.)
mqttAuth
|If enabled, MQTT Broker will use authorization credentials.
mqttUser
|Here set the MQTT Broker user.
mqttPasswd
|Here set the MQTT Broker password.
AV Surround Mode
|This extra Accessory will control all functions of Main Zone except (Inputs and Buttons).
{
"platform": "DenonTv",
"devices": [
{
"name": "AV Main Zone",
"host": "192.168.1.5",
"port": 8080,
"zoneControl" : 0,
"volumeControl": 0,
"masterPower": false,
"masterVolume": false,
"masterMute": false,
"switchInfoMenu": false,
"disableLogInfo": false,
"disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
"enableDebugMode": false,
"inputs": [
{
"name": "Xbox One",
"reference": "GAME",
"mode": "SI",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
},
{
"name": "Television",
"reference": "TV",
"mode": "SI",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
}
],
"buttonsMainZone": [
{
"name": "POWER ON",
"reference": "ZMON",
"displayType": 0
}
],
"enableMqtt": false,
"mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
"mqttPort": 1883,
"mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
"mqttAuth": false,
"mqttUser": "user",
"mqttPass": "password"
},
{
"name": "AV Zone 1",
"host": "192.168.1.5",
"port": 8080,
"zoneControl" : 1,
"volumeControl": 0,
"masterPower": false,
"masterVolume": false,
"masterMute": false,
"switchInfoMenu": false,
"disableLogInfo": false,
"disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
"enableDebugMode": false,
"inputs": [
{
"name": "Xbox One",
"reference": "GAME",
"mode": "SI",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
},
{
"name": "Television",
"reference": "TV",
"mode": "SI",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
}
],
"buttonsZone2": [
{
"name": "POWER ON",
"reference": "Z2ON",
"displayType": 0
}
],
"enableMqtt": false,
"mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
"mqttPort": 1883,
"mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
"mqttAuth": false,
"mqttUser": "user",
"mqttPass": "password"
},
{
"name": "AV Zone 2",
"host": "192.168.1.5",
"port": 8080,
"zoneControl" : 2,
"volumeControl": 0,
"masterPower": false,
"masterVolume": false,
"masterMute": false,
"switchInfoMenu": false,
"disableLogInfo": false,
"disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
"enableDebugMode": false,
"inputs": [
{
"name": "Xbox One",
"reference": "GAME",
"mode": "SI",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
},
{
"name": "Television",
"reference": "TV",
"mode": "SI",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
}
],
"buttonsZone3": [
{
"name": "POWER ON",
"reference": "Z3ON",
"displayType": 0
}
],
"enableMqtt": false,
"mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
"mqttPort": 1883,
"mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
"mqttAuth": false,
"mqttUser": "user",
"mqttPass": "password"
},
{
"name": "AV Surround Mode",
"host": "192.168.1.5",
"port": 8080,
"zoneControl" : 3,
"volumeControl": 0,
"masterPower": false,
"masterVolume": false,
"masterMute": false,
"switchInfoMenu": false,
"disableLogInfo": false,
"disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
"enableDebugMode": false,
"surrounds": [
{
"name": "MCH Stereo",
"reference": "MCH STEREO",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
},
{
"name": "Stereo",
"reference": "STEREO",
"switch": false,
"displayType": 0
}
],
"enableMqtt": false,
"mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
"mqttPort": 1883,
"mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
"mqttAuth": false,
"mqttUser": "user",
"mqttPass": "password"
}
]
}
Each accessory needs to be manually paired.
Please feel free to create a Pull request and help in development. It will be highly appreciated.