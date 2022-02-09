openbase logo
hdt

homebridge-denon-tv

by Grzegorz
3.17.2

Homebridge plugin for Denon/Marantz AV Receivers, publish as independent external platform accessory.

Overview

Readme

Homebridge Denon TV

verified-by-homebridge npm npm GitHub pull requests GitHub issues

Homebridge plugin for Denon/Marantz AV Receivers series X/SR. Tested with Denon AVR-X6300H and Marantz SR6013.

This plugin is based upon the official documentation for communicating with and controlling these Denon and Marantz receivers, located here: Denon Control Protocol 2020

Package Requirements

PackageInstallationRoleRequired
HomebridgeHomebridge WikiHomeKit BridgeRequired
Config UI XConfig UI X WikiWeb User InterfaceRecommended
Denon TVnpm install -g homebridge-denon-tvPlug-InRequired

Note

  • For homebridge-denon-tv versions 3.6.0 and above the minimum required version of Homebridge is 1.3.x.
  • If update to 3.15.0 need remove the accessory frome HomeKit app and add it again.

Troubleshooting

  • If for some reason the device is not displayed in HomeKit app try this procedure:
    • Go to ./homebridge/persist.
    • Remove AccessoryInfo.xxx file which contain Your device data: {"displayName":"AV Receiver"}.
    • Next remove IdentifierCashe.xxx file with same name as AccessoryInfo.xxx.
    • Restart Homebridge and try add it to the HomeKit app again.

Features and How To Use Them

  • Multi Zone control.
  • Power ON/OFF short press tile in HomeKit app.
  • RC/Media control is possible after you go to the RC app on iPhone/iPad.
  • Speaker control is possible after you go to RC app on iPhone/iPad Speaker Service.
  • Legacy Volume and Mute control is possible throught extra lightbulb/fan (slider).
  • Inputs can be changed using Inputs selector in HomeKit.app, additionally can create separate tile.
  • Surrounds can be changed using Surrounds selector in HomeKit.app, additionally can create separate tile.
  • Digital Input Modes can be controlled by creating separate tile in the buttons section.
  • Siri can be used for all functions, some times need create legacy buttons/switches/sensors.
  • Automations can be used for all functions, some times need create legacy buttons/switches/sensors.
  • MQTT Client publisch all available data from device.

Configuration

Install and use Homebridge Config UI X plugin to configure this plugin (Highly Recommended). The sample configuration can be edited and used manually as an alternative. See the sample-config.json file in this repository for an example or copy the example below into your config.json file, making the apporpriate changes before saving it. Be sure to always make a backup copy of your config.json file before making any changes to it.

KeyDescription
nameHere set the accessory Name to be displayed in Homebridge/HomeKit.
hostHere set the Hsostname or Address IP of TV.
portHere set the API communication port, if 8080 is not working try to use port 80 which some receivers use alternatively.
zoneControlSelects which zone will be controlled by this section (0 - Main Zone, 1 - Zone 2, 2 - Zone 3, 3 - Surround Mode) or choice from the configurations GUI
enableDebugModeIf enabled, deep log will be present in homebridge console.
disableLogInfoIf enabled, disable log info, all values and state will not be displayed in Homebridge log console.
disableLogDeviceInfoIf enabled, add ability to disable log device info by every connections device to the network.
volumeControlHere choice what a additional volume control mode You want to use (None, Slider, Fan).
switchInfoMenuIf enabled, I button change its behaviour in RC app between Menu and INFO.
masterPowerIf enabled, then the power switch for that zone (typically you would only use this for the Main Zone) will turn the entire receiver ON or OFF/STANDBY rather than just the zone itself
masterVolumeIf enabled, then the volume for that zone (typically you would only use this for the Main Zone) will set the entire receiver UP or DOWN rather than just the zone itself
masterMuteIf enabled, then the mute switch for that zone (typically you would only use this for the Main Zone) will muted the entire receiver ON or OFF rather than just the zone itself
inputs.nameHere set Input Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
inputs.referenceChoose from available inputs, the inputs that should be published to and appear in HomeKit app in the device tile as inputs list
inputs.modeChoose from available inputs mode.
inputs.switchIf enabled, the tile for that input will be expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit and can be used for HomeKit automation.
inputs.displayTypeHere select display type in HomeKit app, possible Button, Switch, Motion Sensor, Occupancy Sensor.
buttonsMainZone.nameHere set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttonsMainZone.referenceHere choice function for additional control button for Main Zone.
buttonsMainZone.displayTypeHere select display type in HomeKit app, possible Button, Switch.
buttonsZone2.nameHere set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttonsZone2.referenceHere choice function for additional control button for Zone 2.
buttonsZone2.displayTypeHere select display type in HomeKit app, possible Button, Switch.
buttonsZone3.nameHere set Button Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
buttonsZone3.referenceHere choice function for additional control button for Zone 3.
buttonsZone3.displayTypeHere select display type in HomeKit app, possible Button, Switch.
surrounds.nameHere set Surround Mode Name which You want expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit.
surrounds.referenceHere choice Surround Mode, the mode that should be published to and appear in HomeKit app in the extra tile as Surrounds List.
surrounds.switchIf enabled, the tile for that surround mode will be expose to the Homebridge/HomeKit and can be used for HomeKit automation.
surrounds.displayTypeHere select display type in HomeKit app, possible Button, Switch, Motion Sensor, Occupancy Sensor.
enableMqttIf enabled, MQTT Broker will start automatically and publish all awailable PV installation data.
mqttHostHere set the IP Address or Hostname for MQTT Broker.)
mqttPortHere set the Port for MQTT Broker, default 1883.)
mqttPrefixHere set the Prefix for Topic or leave empty.)
mqttAuthIf enabled, MQTT Broker will use authorization credentials.
mqttUserHere set the MQTT Broker user.
mqttPasswdHere set the MQTT Broker password.
AV Surround ModeThis extra Accessory will control all functions of Main Zone except (Inputs and Buttons).
{
    "platform": "DenonTv",
    "devices": [
        {
            "name": "AV Main Zone",
            "host": "192.168.1.5",
            "port": 8080,
            "zoneControl" : 0,
            "volumeControl": 0,
            "masterPower": false,
            "masterVolume": false,
            "masterMute": false,
            "switchInfoMenu": false,
            "disableLogInfo": false,
            "disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
            "enableDebugMode": false,
            "inputs": [
                {
                    "name": "Xbox One",
                    "reference": "GAME",
                    "mode": "SI",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                },
                {
                    "name": "Television",
                    "reference": "TV",
                    "mode": "SI",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "buttonsMainZone": [
                {
                    "name": "POWER ON",
                    "reference": "ZMON",
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "enableMqtt": false,
            "mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
            "mqttPort": 1883,
            "mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
            "mqttAuth": false,
            "mqttUser": "user",
            "mqttPass": "password"
        },
        {
            "name": "AV Zone 1",
            "host": "192.168.1.5",
            "port": 8080,
            "zoneControl" : 1,
            "volumeControl": 0,
            "masterPower": false,
            "masterVolume": false,
            "masterMute": false,
            "switchInfoMenu": false,
            "disableLogInfo": false,
            "disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
            "enableDebugMode": false,
            "inputs": [
                {
                    "name": "Xbox One",
                    "reference": "GAME",
                    "mode": "SI",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                },
                {
                    "name": "Television",
                    "reference": "TV",
                    "mode": "SI",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "buttonsZone2": [
                {
                    "name": "POWER ON",
                    "reference": "Z2ON",
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "enableMqtt": false,
            "mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
            "mqttPort": 1883,
            "mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
            "mqttAuth": false,
            "mqttUser": "user",
            "mqttPass": "password"
        },
        {
            "name": "AV Zone 2",
            "host": "192.168.1.5",
            "port": 8080,
            "zoneControl" : 2,
            "volumeControl": 0,
            "masterPower": false,
            "masterVolume": false,
            "masterMute": false,
            "switchInfoMenu": false,
            "disableLogInfo": false,
            "disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
            "enableDebugMode": false,
            "inputs": [
                {
                    "name": "Xbox One",
                    "reference": "GAME",
                    "mode": "SI",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                },
                {
                    "name": "Television",
                    "reference": "TV",
                    "mode": "SI",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "buttonsZone3": [
                {
                    "name": "POWER ON",
                    "reference": "Z3ON",
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "enableMqtt": false,
            "mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
            "mqttPort": 1883,
            "mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
            "mqttAuth": false,
            "mqttUser": "user",
            "mqttPass": "password"
        },
        {
            "name": "AV Surround Mode",
            "host": "192.168.1.5",
            "port": 8080,
            "zoneControl" : 3,
            "volumeControl": 0,
            "masterPower": false,
            "masterVolume": false,
            "masterMute": false,
            "switchInfoMenu": false,
            "disableLogInfo": false,
            "disableLogDeviceInfo": false,
            "enableDebugMode": false,
            "surrounds": [
                {
                    "name": "MCH Stereo",
                    "reference": "MCH STEREO",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                },
                {
                    "name": "Stereo",
                    "reference": "STEREO",
                    "switch": false,
                    "displayType": 0
                }
            ],
            "enableMqtt": false,
            "mqttHost": "192.168.1.33",
            "mqttPort": 1883,
            "mqttPrefix": "home/denon",
            "mqttAuth": false,
            "mqttUser": "user",
            "mqttPass": "password"
        }
    ]
}

Adding to HomeKit

Each accessory needs to be manually paired.

  1. Open the Home app on your device.
  2. Tap the .
  3. Tap Add Accessory, and select I Don't Have a Code or Cannot Scan or More Options.
  4. Select Your accessory.
  5. Enter the Homebridge PIN or scan the QR code, this can be found in Homebridge UI or Homebridge logs.
  6. Complete the accessory setup.

Limitations

  • That maximum Services for 1 accessory is 100. If Services > 100, accessory stop responding.
  • To solve this problem the plugin counts the number of Services and not allow add more as 100.
  • If You have configured more as 100 Services some inputs or buttons will not be available in the HomeKit app.
  • The Services in this accessory are:
    • Information.
    • Speaker.
    • Lightbulb.
    • Fan.
    • Television.
    • Inputs, which may range from 6 to 100 as each input is 1 service.
    • Buttons, which may range from 6 to 100 as each button is 1 service.

What's New

Development

Please feel free to create a Pull request and help in development. It will be highly appreciated.

