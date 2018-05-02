Homebridge DACP

This platform plugin enables Homebridge to control devices or programs, which implement DACP. Examples of programs or devices that can be controlled by this plugin are Apple TV and iTunes.

Any system capable of running Homebridge can be used to run homebridge-dacp . The only need is network access to the device or program in question. There is no need to run this on the same machine as iTunes to expose it via HomeKit.

homebridge-dacp provides volume control and play/pause controls via HomeKit. These can be used in conjunction with the homebridge-callmonitor plugin to pause media playback or to reduce the playback volume while on a phone call.

The Speaker service, which provides volume control and mute, can be disabled if it is not required - for example if the Apple TV is connected to an A/V receiver that is integrated with HomeKit via a different plugin.

