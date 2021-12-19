CMD Plugin for HomeBridge (API 2.0)
Older version using API 1.0: homebridge-cmdswitch (deprecated)
Users switching from homebridge-cmdswitch will need to remove their old config in
config.json and use the new config. Hence, switch will show up as brand new device. This is due to the fact that API 2.0 only supports platform plugins and homebridge-cmdswitch was implemented as an accessory plugin. This means any configurations, alarms, scenes, etc to which the switch was associated will need to be updated with the new switch device.
This plugin allows you to run Command Line Interface (CLI) commands via HomeKit. This means you can run a simple commands such as
ping,
shutdown, or
wakeonlan just by telling Siri to do so. An example usage for this plugin would be to turn on your PS4 or HTPC, check if it’s on, and even shut it down when finished.
on_cmd: This is the command issued when the switch is turned ON.
off_cmd: This is the command issued when the switch is turned OFF.
state_cmd: This is the command issued when HomeBridge checks the state of the switch.
This plugin can only run CLI commands the same as you typing them yourself. In order to test if your
on_cmd,
off_cmd, or
state_cmd are valid commands you need to run them from your CLI. Please keep in mind you will want to run these commands from the same user that runs (or owns) the HomeBridge service if different than your root user.
npm install -g homebridge.
npm install -g homebridge-cmdswitch2.
Edit your
config.json accordingly. Configuration sample:
"platforms": [{
"platform": "cmdSwitch2"
}]
This step is not required. HomeBridge with API 2.0 can handle configurations in the HomeKit app.
"platforms": [{
"platform": "cmdSwitch2",
"name": "CMD Switch",
"synchronous": true,
"switches": [{
"name" : "HTPC",
"on_cmd": "wakeonlan XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX",
"off_cmd": "net rpc shutdown -I XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX -U user%password",
"state_cmd": "ping -c 2 -W 1 XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX | grep -i '2 received'"
}, {
"name" : "Playstation 4",
"on_cmd": "ps4-waker",
"off_cmd": "ps4-waker standby",
"state_cmd": "ps4-waker search | grep -i '200 Ok'",
"polling": true,
"interval": 5,
"timeout": 2000,
"manufacturer": "Sony Corporation",
"model": "CUH-1001A",
"serial": "XXXXXXXXXXX"
}, {
"name" : "My Dimmer",
"on_cmd": "set-light on",
"off_cmd": "set-light off",
"state_cmd": "get-light dim | grep -E '\d+'",
"dim_cmd": "set-light dim $HB_BRIGHTNESS",
"manufacturer": "Custom dimmer"
}]
}]
|Fields
|Description
|Required
|platform
|Must always be
cmdSwitch2.
|Yes
|name
|For logging purposes.
|No
|synchronous
|No parallell execution.
|No
|switches
|Array of switch config (multiple switches supported).
|Yes
||- name*
|Name of your device.
|Yes
||- on_cmd
|Command to turn on your device.
|No
||- off_cmd
|Command to turn off your device.
|No
||- state_cmd
|Command to detect an ON state of your device. Should return a number if used as state for dim_cmd
|No
||- dim_cmd**
|Command to detect an ON state of your device.
|No
||- polling
|State polling (Default false).
|No
||- interval
|Polling interval in
s (Default 1s).
|No
||- timeout***
|Commands execution timeout in
s (Default 1s).
|No
||- manufacturer
|Manufacturer of your device.
|No
||- model
|Model of your device.
|No
||- serial
|Serial number of your device.
|No
*Changing the switch
name in
config.json will create a new switch instead of renaming the existing one in HomeKit. It's strongly recommended that you rename the switch using a HomeKit app only.
**Adding/removing this command will change accessory type form Light Bulb to Switch.
***Command execution is assumed 'Successful' if timeout occures.