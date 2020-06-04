raspberry pi camera plugin for homebridge
Note: An SD card image is available here.
raspi-config)
bcm2835-v4l2 loaded (add
bcm2835-v4l2 to
/etc/modules and reboot)
sudo apt install ffmpeg)
npm install -g homebridge-camera-rpi
edit
config.json and add platform
rpi-camera
{
...
"platforms": [
...
{
"platform": "rpi-camera",
"cameras": [{"name": "Pi Camera"}]
}
]
}
add homebridge to the video group:
sudo adduser homebridge video
restart
homebridge
add extra camera accessory in the home app (the setup code is the same as for homebridge)
make sure
git and
node are installed. (Type
sudo apt install git to install git and read this to install node)
optionally install in
opt:
cd /opt
sudo mkdir homebridge-camera-rpi
sudo chown pi homebridge-camera-rpi
install:
git clone https://github.com/moritzmhmk/homebridge-camera-rpi
cd homebridge-camera-rpi
npm install
test:
node standalone.js
optionally create systemd service
/etc/systemd/system/hap-camera-rpi.service:
[Unit]
Description=HAP Camera RPi
[Service]
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/node /opt/homebridge-camera-rpi/standalone.js -c /etc/homebridge-camera-rpi.conf.json
WorkingDirectory=/opt/homebridge-camera-rpi
Restart=always
RestartSec=10
User=pi
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
create config file
/etc/homebridge-camera-rpi.conf.json:
{
"name": "Pi Camera",
"id": "Pi Camera",
"pincode": "031-45-154",
"username": "EC:23:3D:D3:CE:CE"
}
id is used to generate the uuid and defaults to
name when not defined
enable and start the service:
sudo systemctl enable hap-camera-rpi
sudo systemctl start hap-camera-rpi
{
"name": "Pi Camera",
"id": "Pi Camera",
"rotate": 0,
"verticalFlip": false,
"horizontalFlip": false,
"debug": false
}
Note:
rotate currently only works for
0 and
180 degrees.