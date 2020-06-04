raspberry pi camera plugin for homebridge

Note: An SD card image is available here.

Prerequisite

camera module activated ( raspi-config )

) module bcm2835-v4l2 loaded (add bcm2835-v4l2 to /etc/modules and reboot)

loaded (add to and reboot) ffmpeg installed ( sudo apt install ffmpeg )

Installation (as homebridge plugin)

npm install -g homebridge-camera-rpi

edit config.json and add platform rpi-camera

{ ... "platforms" : [ ... { "platform" : "rpi-camera" , "cameras" : [{ "name" : "Pi Camera" }] } ] }

add homebridge to the video group: sudo adduser homebridge video

restart homebridge

add extra camera accessory in the home app (the setup code is the same as for homebridge)

Installation (standalone)

make sure git and node are installed. (Type sudo apt install git to install git and read this to install node)

optionally install in opt :

cd /opt sudo mkdir homebridge-camera-rpi sudo chown pi homebridge-camera-rpi

install:

git clone https://github.com/moritzmhmk/homebridge-camera-rpi cd homebridge-camera-rpi npm install

test:

node standalone.js

optionally create systemd service /etc/systemd/system/hap-camera-rpi.service :

[Unit] Description =HAP Camera RPi [Service] ExecStart =/usr/local/bin/node /opt/homebridge-camera-rpi/standalone.js -c /etc/homebridge-camera-rpi.conf.json WorkingDirectory =/opt/homebridge-camera-rpi Restart =always RestartSec = 10 User =pi [Install] WantedBy =multi-user.target

create config file /etc/homebridge-camera-rpi.conf.json :

{ "name" : "Pi Camera" , "id" : "Pi Camera" , "pincode" : "031-45-154" , "username" : "EC:23:3D:D3:CE:CE" }

id is used to generate the uuid and defaults to name when not defined

enable and start the service:

sudo systemctl enable hap-camera-rpi sudo systemctl start hap-camera-rpi

Options

{ "name" : "Pi Camera" , "id" : "Pi Camera" , "rotate" : 0 , "verticalFlip" : false , "horizontalFlip" : false , "debug" : false }