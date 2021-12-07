Homebridge Broadlink RM Pro

Introduction

Welcome to the Broadlink RM Mini and Broadlink RM Pro plugin for Homebridge.

This plugin allows you to control your RM Mini and RM Pro with HomeKit using the Home app and Siri.

Like this plugin?

If you like this plugin and want to show your support then please star the Github repo, or better yet; buy me a drink using Paypal.

Thank you!

Installation

This plugin can be added via the Web interface, or if you perfer the terminal: npm install -g homebridge-broadlink-rm-pro For more information, refer to the documentation.

Documentation

Documentation can be found here. If you have any trouble after reading through the information please raise an issue and we'll help out as best we can.

If the plugin is unable to discover your device, it's likely you've locked the device with the cloud so it no longer accepts local connections. In this case, follow these steps:

Open the Broadlink app From the Home screen, tap on your Broadlink device Tap the ... in the top right Scroll down and toggle "Lock device" to Off Tap OK when prompted "Confirm to unlock the device"

This plugin should now be able to discover your device.

Thanks

Original: Thanks to @tattn (https://github.com/tattn/homebridge-rm-mini3), @PJCzx (https://github.com/PJCzx/homebridge-thermostat), @momodalo (https://github.com/momodalo/broadlinkjs), and @lprhodes (https://github.com/lprhodes/homebridge-broadlink-rm) whose time and effort got this started.

In this fork: Thanks to @kiwi-cam (https://github.com/kiwi-cam), @Cloudore (https://github.com/Cloudore) and @Faisalthe01 (https://github.com/Faisalthe01) for your work!