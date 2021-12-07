Welcome to the Broadlink RM Mini and Broadlink RM Pro plugin for Homebridge.
This plugin allows you to control your RM Mini and RM Pro with HomeKit using the Home app and Siri.
This plugin can be added via the Web interface, or if you perfer the terminal:
npm install -g homebridge-broadlink-rm-pro
For more information, refer to the documentation.
Documentation can be found here. If you have any trouble after reading through the information please raise an issue and we'll help out as best we can.
If the plugin is unable to discover your device, it's likely you've locked the device with the cloud so it no longer accepts local connections. In this case, follow these steps:
This plugin should now be able to discover your device.
Original: Thanks to @tattn (https://github.com/tattn/homebridge-rm-mini3), @PJCzx (https://github.com/PJCzx/homebridge-thermostat), @momodalo (https://github.com/momodalo/broadlinkjs), and @lprhodes (https://github.com/lprhodes/homebridge-broadlink-rm) whose time and effort got this started.
In this fork: Thanks to @kiwi-cam (https://github.com/kiwi-cam), @Cloudore (https://github.com/Cloudore) and @Faisalthe01 (https://github.com/Faisalthe01) for your work!