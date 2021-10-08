Creating and maintaining Homebridge plugins consume a lot of time and effort, if you would like to share your appreciation, feel free to "Star" or donate.
This is a plugin for Homebridge to control your Sony Bravia Android TV.
This plugin supports following functions:
After Homebridge has been installed:
sudo npm i -g homebridge-bravia-tvos@latest
If you want to use authentication with a Pre-Shared key, please do following steps:
Bravia TV OS v5 supports a custom user interface making configuration via homebridge-config-ui-x even easier! Below you can see how easy it is to create, edit or delete a new TV for the config.json using the custom user interface. To use the custom user interface you need at least homebridge-config-ui-x v4.34.0!
If you cannot use the custom user interface or want to edit the config.json manually, you must first decide which authentication to use.
To use the PIN authentication you must first install the bravia module:
sudo npm i -g @seydx/bravia@beta
And to be able to use the plugin with the PIN procedure your credentials must be created first.
You can create the credentials as follows:
bravia pair <host> -p 80 -n MyTV
"@seydx/bravia")
80)
The PIN displayed on the TV must then be entered in the terminal. This will generate a credentials
<Object> like this:
{
name: 'MyTV',
uuid: 'e9812807-d394-407c-b657-c89a98804e65',
token: 'A0B9B9D7580466F22EE8F8EA148863774ACCE203',
expires: 'Fr., 26 Apr. 2009 21:42:48 GMT+00:00'
}
Once that is done, you just need to add the "name" to your config.json under "appName". (E.g.:
"appName": "MyTV")
Example:
{
...
"active": true,
"name": "Sony TV",
"ip": "192.168.178.123",
"port": 80,
"appName": "MyTV",
...
}
You need to put the PSK entered in your tv also in your config.json.
Example:
{
"name": "Sony TV",
"ip": "192.168.178.123",
"psk": "MYPSK"
...
}
{
"bridge": {
...
},
"accessories": [
...
],
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "BraviaOSPlatform"
"name": "BraviaTVOS",
"debug": true,
"tvs": [
{
"name": "Sony TV",
"ip": "192.168.178.123",
"psk": "0000",
"inputs": [
{
"name": "Apple TV",
"identifier": "Wohnzimmer",
"source": "cec"
}
],
"apps": [
{
"name": "You Tube",
"identifier": "YouTube"
}
],
"channels": [
{
"name": "Planet HD",
"channel": 97,
"source": "dvbt"
}
],
"commands": [
{
"name": "Volume Up",
"value": "AAAAAQAAAAEAAABgAw=="
}
],
"speaker": {
"active": true,
"output": "speaker",
"increaseBy": 1,
"reduceBy": 1,
"accType": "lightbulb"
},
}
]
}
]
}
See Example Config for a FULL config example.
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|name
|X
|Name for the log.
BraviaTVOS
|debug
|Enables additional output (debug) in the log.
false
true,
false
|warn
|Enables additional output (warn) in the log.
true
true,
false
|error
|Enables additional output (error) in the log.
true
true,
false
|extendedError
|Enables additional output (detailed error) in the log.
true
true,
false
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|active
|X
|If enabled, the device will be exposed to HomeKit
false
true,
false
|ip
|X
|Sony TV IP Address.
|mac
|Sony TV MAC Address.
|port
|Sony TV Port.
80
|psk
|X
|Either psk OR appName/appUUID must be setted. (see preparing the TV above)
|appName
|X
|Either psk OR appName must be setted. (see preparing the TV above)
|manufacturer
|Manufacturer name for display in the Home app.
Sony
|model
|Model name for display in the Home app.
Bravia
|serialNumber
|Serialnumber for display in the Home app.
00000000
|refreshInputs
|When this option is enabled, the TV updates all inputs and saves them to disk for further use. (Please turn on the TV before restarting homebridge with this option enabled, otherwise the plugin will turn on the TV to also retrieve CEC inputs)
false
true,
false
|wol
|When this option is enabled, the plugin uses WOL instead of API to turn on the TV. (WOL must be enabled on the TV and a MAC address must be specified)
false
true,
false
|polling
|Polling interval in seconds.
10 (s)
|sheduledRefresh
|Sheduled television (inputs) cache refresh in hours.
12 (h)
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|inputs.name
|X
|Name for the channel to display in the tv inputs list
|inputs.identifier
|X
|Exact name of the input (eg HDMI 1)
|inputs.source
|X
|Type of the tv input
cec,
component,
composite,
hdmi,
scart,
widi
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|apps.name
|X
|Name for the application to display in the tv inputs list
|apps.identifier
|X
|Exact name of the Application
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|channels.name
|X
|Name for the channel to display in the tv inputs list
|channels.channel
|X
|Number of the channel as seen on the TV.
|channels.source
|X
|Source of the channel.
dvbt,
dvbc,
dvbs,
isdbt,
isdbc,
atsct,
isdbs,
analog
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|commands.name
|X
|Name for the command to display in the tv inputs list
|commands.value
|X
|IRCC code or name of the command to display in Apple Home. (eg. "AAAAAQAAAAEAAABgAw==" or "PowerOff")
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|macros.name
|X
|Name for the macro to display in the tv inputs list
|macros.delay
|Delay between sending commands (in ms). (Default 1000ms)
|macros.commands
|X
|An array of IRCC codes/names to perform the macro
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|speaker.active
|X
|If enabled, the device will be exposed to HomeKit (as service within the TV accessory)
false
|
true,
false
|speaker.output
|Audio output.
speaker
speaker,
headphone,
other
|speaker.increaseBy
|Volume level to increse. (for Apple Remote)
1
|speaker.reduceBy
|Volume level to reduce. (for Apple Remote)
1
|speaker.accType
|Accessory type for the speaker.
lightbulb
switch,
lightbulb
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|remote.command
|X
|IRCC command/name for choosen target
|remote.target
|X
|Apple remote target.
ARROW_DOWN,
ARROW_LEFT,
ARROW_RIGHT,
ARROW_UP,
BACK,
EXIT,
FAST_FORWARD,
INFORMATION,
NEXT_TRACK,
PAUSE,
PLAY,
PREVIOUS_TRACK,
REWIND,
SELECT,
SETTINGS,
STOP,
VOLUME_DOWN,
VOLUME_UP
|Attributes
|Required
|Usage
|Default
|Options
|displayOrder
|Array of catagories to sort inputs
["apps", "channels", "commands", "inputs", "macros"]
apps,
channels,
commands,
inputs,
macros
This plugin has been verified to work with the following apps on iOS 14:
You can contribute to this homebridge plugin in following ways:
Pull requests are accepted.
If you have any issues with the plugin or TV services then you can run homebridge in debug mode, which will provide some additional information. This might be useful for debugging issues. Just enable
"debug" in your config and restart homebridge.
All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.