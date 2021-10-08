homebridge-bravia-tvos v5

Info

This is a plugin for Homebridge to control your Sony Bravia Android TV.

This plugin supports following functions:

Power Switch

Inputs: like HDMI, Scart, CEC Devices, AV, WIFI etc.

A set of IRCC commands as one input Remote control: native iOS Remote control with customizable commands

native iOS Remote control with customizable commands Authentication: with Pre-Shared Key or PIN

with Pre-Shared Key or PIN WOL: supports Wake on Lan

supports Wake on Lan Speaker: with support for two types of speaker (switch or lightbulb)

with support for two types of speaker (switch or lightbulb) Config UI X Custom UI

Installation instructions

After Homebridge has been installed:

sudo npm i -g homebridge-bravia-tvos@latest

Preparing the TV

TV Settings

Set Remote start to ON (Settings -> Network -> Remote Start)

to (Settings -> Network -> Remote Start) Change Authentication to Normal and Pre-Shared Key (Settings -> Network -> IP Control -> Authentication)

If you want to use authentication with a Pre-Shared key, please do following steps:

Enter a Pre-Shared Key (Settings -> Network -> IP control -> Pre-Shared Key)

Configuration (Config UI X)

Bravia TV OS v5 supports a custom user interface making configuration via homebridge-config-ui-x even easier! Below you can see how easy it is to create, edit or delete a new TV for the config.json using the custom user interface. To use the custom user interface you need at least homebridge-config-ui-x v4.34.0!

https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/34152761/124396673-4b249700-dd0b-11eb-8deb-b7ab18c429e7.mov

Configuration (Manually)

If you cannot use the custom user interface or want to edit the config.json manually, you must first decide which authentication to use.

a) PIN Authentication (prefered)

To use the PIN authentication you must first install the bravia module:

sudo npm i -g @seydx/bravia@beta

And to be able to use the plugin with the PIN procedure your credentials must be created first.

You can create the credentials as follows:

bravia pair <host> -p 80 -n MyTV

\<host>: The address of your Bravia TV (eg 192.168.178.99)

-n: Name for the app (Default "@seydx/bravia" )

) -p: The port of your Bravia TV (Default: 80 )

The PIN displayed on the TV must then be entered in the terminal. This will generate a credentials <Object> like this:

{ name : 'MyTV' , uuid : 'e9812807-d394-407c-b657-c89a98804e65' , token : 'A0B9B9D7580466F22EE8F8EA148863774ACCE203' , expires : 'Fr., 26 Apr. 2009 21:42:48 GMT+00:00' }

Once that is done, you just need to add the "name" to your config.json under "appName". (E.g.: "appName": "MyTV" )

Example:

{ ... "active" : true , "name" : "Sony TV" , "ip" : "192.168.178.123" , "port" : 80 , "appName" : "MyTV" , ... }

b) PSK Authentication

You need to put the PSK entered in your tv also in your config.json.

Example:

{ "name" : "Sony TV" , "ip" : "192.168.178.123" , "psk" : "MYPSK" ... }

Example BASIC config

{ "bridge" : { ... }, "accessories" : [ ... ], "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "BraviaOSPlatform" "name" : "BraviaTVOS" , "debug" : true , "tvs" : [ { "name" : "Sony TV" , "ip" : "192.168.178.123" , "psk" : "0000" , "inputs" : [ { "name" : "Apple TV" , "identifier" : "Wohnzimmer" , "source" : "cec" } ], "apps" : [ { "name" : "You Tube" , "identifier" : "YouTube" } ], "channels" : [ { "name" : "Planet HD" , "channel" : 97 , "source" : "dvbt" } ], "commands" : [ { "name" : "Volume Up" , "value" : "AAAAAQAAAAEAAABgAw==" } ], "speaker" : { "active" : true , "output" : "speaker" , "increaseBy" : 1 , "reduceBy" : 1 , "accType" : "lightbulb" }, } ] } ] }

See Example Config for a FULL config example.

Options General

Attributes Required Usage Default Options name X Name for the log. BraviaTVOS debug Enables additional output (debug) in the log. false true , false warn Enables additional output (warn) in the log. true true , false error Enables additional output (error) in the log. true true , false extendedError Enables additional output (detailed error) in the log. true true , false

Options TV

Attributes Required Usage Default Options active X If enabled, the device will be exposed to HomeKit false true , false ip X Sony TV IP Address. mac Sony TV MAC Address. port Sony TV Port. 80 psk X Either psk OR appName/appUUID must be setted. (see preparing the TV above) appName X Either psk OR appName must be setted. (see preparing the TV above) manufacturer Manufacturer name for display in the Home app. Sony model Model name for display in the Home app. Bravia serialNumber Serialnumber for display in the Home app. 00000000 refreshInputs When this option is enabled, the TV updates all inputs and saves them to disk for further use. (Please turn on the TV before restarting homebridge with this option enabled, otherwise the plugin will turn on the TV to also retrieve CEC inputs) false true , false wol When this option is enabled, the plugin uses WOL instead of API to turn on the TV. (WOL must be enabled on the TV and a MAC address must be specified) false true , false polling Polling interval in seconds. 10 (s) sheduledRefresh Sheduled television (inputs) cache refresh in hours. 12 (h)

Options TV Inputs

Attributes Required Usage Default Options inputs.name X Name for the channel to display in the tv inputs list inputs.identifier X Exact name of the input (eg HDMI 1) inputs.source X Type of the tv input cec , component , composite , hdmi , scart , widi

Options TV Apps

Attributes Required Usage Default Options apps.name X Name for the application to display in the tv inputs list apps.identifier X Exact name of the Application

Options TV Channels

Attributes Required Usage Default Options channels.name X Name for the channel to display in the tv inputs list channels.channel X Number of the channel as seen on the TV. channels.source X Source of the channel. dvbt , dvbc , dvbs , isdbt , isdbc , atsct , isdbs , analog

Options TV Commands

Attributes Required Usage Default Options commands.name X Name for the command to display in the tv inputs list commands.value X IRCC code or name of the command to display in Apple Home. (eg. "AAAAAQAAAAEAAABgAw==" or "PowerOff")

Options TV Macros

Attributes Required Usage Default Options macros.name X Name for the macro to display in the tv inputs list macros.delay Delay between sending commands (in ms). (Default 1000ms) macros.commands X An array of IRCC codes/names to perform the macro

Options TV Speaker

Attributes Required Usage Default Options speaker.active X If enabled, the device will be exposed to HomeKit (as service within the TV accessory) false true , false speaker.output Audio output. speaker speaker , headphone , other speaker.increaseBy Volume level to increse. (for Apple Remote) 1 speaker.reduceBy Volume level to reduce. (for Apple Remote) 1 speaker.accType Accessory type for the speaker. lightbulb switch , lightbulb

Options TV Remote

Attributes Required Usage Default Options remote.command X IRCC command/name for choosen target remote.target X Apple remote target. ARROW_DOWN , ARROW_LEFT , ARROW_RIGHT , ARROW_UP , BACK , EXIT , FAST_FORWARD , INFORMATION , NEXT_TRACK , PAUSE , PLAY , PREVIOUS_TRACK , REWIND , SELECT , SETTINGS , STOP , VOLUME_DOWN , VOLUME_UP

Options TV Display Order

Attributes Required Usage Default Options displayOrder Array of catagories to sort inputs ["apps", "channels", "commands", "inputs", "macros"] apps , channels , commands , inputs , macros

Supported clients

This plugin has been verified to work with the following apps on iOS 14:

iOS 14

Apple Home

Homebridge v1.3.0+

Contributing

You can contribute to this homebridge plugin in following ways:

Report issues and help verify fixes as they are checked in.

Review the source code changes.

Contribute bug fixes.

Contribute changes to extend the capabilities

Pull requests are accepted.

Troubleshooting

If you have any issues with the plugin or TV services then you can run homebridge in debug mode, which will provide some additional information. This might be useful for debugging issues. Just enable "debug" in your config and restart homebridge.

Disclaimer

All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.