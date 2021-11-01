HomeBridge plugin for Sony Bravia TVs (AndroidTV based ones and possibly others).
Supports the following functions
This plugin requires iOS 12.2, to use it with previous iOS versions install version 0.96 of this plugin.
Note for users of versions before 2.0: Updating to 2.0+ will force you to set up the TV (including all HomeKit automation) again
npm install -g homebridge)
npm install -g homebridge-bravia)
http://homebridge.local:8999
homebridge.local with the IP or name of your homebridge server
Example config:
"platforms":[
{
"platform": "BraviaPlatform",
"tvs": [
{
"name": "TV",
"ip": "192.168.1.10",
"soundoutput": "speaker",
"tvsource": "tv:dvbs",
"applications": [{"title":"Netflix"}],
"sources": [
"extInput:hdmi"
]
}
]
}
]
Required options:
tvs is the list of Sony TVs in your home
name is the name of your TV as it appears in HomeKit
ip is the IP address or host name of your TV, find and/or set it through your router or set it in the TV
Optional options (all inside one TV entry):
sources is an array of sources to display in HomeKit
["extInput:hdmi", "extInput:component", "extInput:scart", "extInput:cec", "extInput:widi"]
extInput:hdmi will show all your HDMI inputs in HomeKit
tvsource is your preferred TV source, can be
tv:dvbt,
tv:dvbc or
tv:dvbs (antenna, cable or sat), default none
applications can be used to enable listing applications in the input list, default
false
"applications": [
{
"title": "Netflix"
},
{
"title": "Plex"
},
... etc.
]
soundoutput is your preferred TV sound output, can be
speaker or
headphone, default
speaker
port is the HTTP port of your TV, default 80
externalaccessory if set the TV will be published as an external accessory to HomeKit
mac is the MAC address of your TV, only set it if you want to use WOL instead of HTTP to wake up the TV, default none
woladdress sets the subnet for WOL, default
255.255.255.255
serverPort sets a different port than
8999 for the web server that allows entering the PIN number from the TV
updaterate interval in milliseconds for TV status updates (on/off etc), default
5000
channelupdaterate interval in milliseconds for updates of the channel/input list, default
30000
You can turn your TV on and off through Siri and Apples Home app.
All Channels, Inputs and Applications can be selected in the HomeKit inputs selector
The TV registers as a TV remote device in HomeKit and allows to use basic function keys and set the volume through the Apple Remote app or iOS configuration screen. Use your phones volume knobs to set the TV volume!
In addition to the iOS remote the plugin also exposes the TV speaker as a HomeKit accessory however only some apps show that accessory type, Apples Home app does not.
If you want new features or improve the plugin, you're very welcome to do so. The projects
devDependencies include homebridge and the
npm run test command has been adapted so that you can run a test instance of homebridge during development.
npm install in the project folder
.homebridge folder in project root
config.json with appropriate content to
.homebridge folder
npm run test to start the homebridge instance for testing
Thanks go out to "lombi" for his sony bravia homebridge plugin, which this plugin is heavily based on.