openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ha

homebridge-aqara

by snoorz
0.1.13 (see all)

HomeBridge plugin for Aqara gateway and devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

511

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

homebridge-aqara

npm version

Aqara plugin for HomeBridge

This repository contains the Aqara plugin for homebridge.

Aqara is a ZigBee gateway with a few sensors. Please see the pictures below.

Pre-Requirements

  1. Make sure you have V2 of the gateway. V1 has limited space so can't support this feature.
  2. Update gateway firmware to 1.4.1_141.0141 or later. You can contact @babymoney666 if your firmware is not up to date.

Installation

  1. Install HomeBridge, please follow it's README. If you are using Raspberry Pi, please read Running-HomeBridge-on-a-Raspberry-Pi.
  2. Make sure you can see HomeBridge in your iOS devices, if not, please go back to step 1.
  3. Download homebridge-aqara to your local folder.

Configuration

  1. Open Aqara gateway's settings, enable local network protocol. Please follow the steps in this thread: http://bbs.xiaomi.cn/t-13198850. It's in Chinese so you might need a translator to read it.
  2. To control the devices, put gateway's MAC address (lower case without colon) and password to ~/.homebridge/config.json.
    {
        "platforms": [
        {
            "platform": "AqaraPlatform",
            "sid": ["6409802da3b3"],
            "password": ["02i44k56zrgg578b"]
        }]
    }

If you have more than one gateways, fill them in right order, like below.

    {
        "platforms": [
        {
            "platform": "AqaraPlatform",
            "sid": ["6409802da3b3", "f0b4299a5b2b", "f0b4299a77dd"],
            "password": ["02i44k56zrgg578b", "g250s2vtne8q9qhv", "syu3oasva3uqd5qd"]
        }]
    }

If gateway's password is not set or not set right, you will see the following error in homebridge's output.

    > No password for gateway f0b429cbe4d3, please edit ~/.homebridge/config.json

If you like to use Light Bulb type for Light Switch to make grandma Siri happy, like me, you can set the following in the config.

    {
        "platforms": [
        {
            "platform": "AqaraPlatform",
            ...
            "fakeLightBulbForLightSwitch": true,
            ...
        }]
    }

If you prefer to see sensor names instead of hex digis as name, add a mapping table to your config.json

    {
        "platforms": [
        {
            "platform": "AqaraPlatform",
            ...
            "sensor_names": {
                "74ef":"Kitchen Window"
            }
            ...
        }]
    }

Run it

  1. From source code
    $ cd /path/to/homebridge-aqara
    $ DEBUG=* homebridge -D -P .
  1. As homebridge plugin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial