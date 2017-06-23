Aqara plugin for HomeBridge

This repository contains the Aqara plugin for homebridge.

Aqara is a ZigBee gateway with a few sensors. Please see the pictures below.

Make sure you have V2 of the gateway. V1 has limited space so can't support this feature. Update gateway firmware to 1.4.1_141.0141 or later. You can contact @babymoney666 if your firmware is not up to date.

Installation

Install HomeBridge, please follow it's README. If you are using Raspberry Pi, please read Running-HomeBridge-on-a-Raspberry-Pi. Make sure you can see HomeBridge in your iOS devices, if not, please go back to step 1. Download homebridge-aqara to your local folder.

Configuration

Open Aqara gateway's settings, enable local network protocol. Please follow the steps in this thread: http://bbs.xiaomi.cn/t-13198850. It's in Chinese so you might need a translator to read it. To control the devices, put gateway's MAC address (lower case without colon) and password to ~/.homebridge/config.json.

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "AqaraPlatform" , "sid" : [ "6409802da3b3" ], "password" : [ "02i44k56zrgg578b" ] }] }

If you have more than one gateways, fill them in right order, like below.

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "AqaraPlatform" , "sid" : [ "6409802da3b3" , "f0b4299a5b2b" , "f0b4299a77dd" ], "password" : [ "02i44k56zrgg578b" , "g250s2vtne8q9qhv" , "syu3oasva3uqd5qd" ] }] }

If gateway's password is not set or not set right, you will see the following error in homebridge's output.

> No password for gateway f0b429cbe4d3, please edit ~/.homebridge/config.json

If you like to use Light Bulb type for Light Switch to make grandma Siri happy, like me, you can set the following in the config.

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "AqaraPlatform" , ... "fakeLightBulbForLightSwitch" : true , ... }] }

If you prefer to see sensor names instead of hex digis as name, add a mapping table to your config.json

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "AqaraPlatform" , ... "sensor_names" : { "74ef" : "Kitchen Window" } ... }] }

Run it

From source code

$ cd / path / to /homebridge-aqara $ DEBUG =* homebridge -D -P .