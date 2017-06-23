Aqara plugin for HomeBridge
This repository contains the Aqara plugin for homebridge.
Aqara is a ZigBee gateway with a few sensors. Please see the pictures below.
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "AqaraPlatform",
"sid": ["6409802da3b3"],
"password": ["02i44k56zrgg578b"]
}]
}
If you have more than one gateways, fill them in right order, like below.
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "AqaraPlatform",
"sid": ["6409802da3b3", "f0b4299a5b2b", "f0b4299a77dd"],
"password": ["02i44k56zrgg578b", "g250s2vtne8q9qhv", "syu3oasva3uqd5qd"]
}]
}
If gateway's password is not set or not set right, you will see the following error in homebridge's output.
> No password for gateway f0b429cbe4d3, please edit ~/.homebridge/config.json
If you like to use Light Bulb type for Light Switch to make grandma Siri happy, like me, you can set the following in the config.
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "AqaraPlatform",
...
"fakeLightBulbForLightSwitch": true,
...
}]
}
If you prefer to see sensor names instead of hex digis as name, add a mapping table to your config.json
{
"platforms": [
{
"platform": "AqaraPlatform",
...
"sensor_names": {
"74ef":"Kitchen Window"
}
...
}]
}
$ cd /path/to/homebridge-aqara
$ DEBUG=* homebridge -D -P .