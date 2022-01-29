⚠️ Deprecation notice - plugin archived

Starting with tvOS 15, the underlying technology that this plugin uses for communicating with Apple TVs does no longer work. I would like to thank the community for coming up with new ideas and solutions to integrate Apple TVs into HomeKit.

If you want to remote control Apple TVs, HomePods and more, please take a look at pyatv. Pierre Ståhl did an amazing job with his project. It supports multiple protocols that can be used to remote control Apple devices.

Based on the command line tool atvremote that ships with pyatv, multiple solutions have been developed that you might want to try out:

The homebridge plugin homebridge-cmd-television

Using homebridge-cmd4 and some bash scripts that utilize atvremote (here you can find instructions and a pre-built bash script to start with)

About

Plugin for controlling Apple TVs in homebridge. Each Apple TV can be turned on/off via a switch. Additionally, a play/pause switch is exposed to HomeKit.

Supported models are:

Apple TV HD (Apple TV 4)

Apple TV 4K

The plugin also supports exporting the on/off switch as a TV accessory (you have to add the TV accessory manually to HomeKit, as it is exposed as external accessory).

Generate credentials for Apple TVs

Before installing the plugin, credentials must be created for each Apple TV.

You can install the package node-appletv-x that contains a command line tool to create the credentials for each Apple TV you want to use:

npm install -g node-appletv-x

After the installation is completed, use the appletv pair command to scan for your Apple TVs in the local network and generate credentials for each of them.

% appletv pair ✔ Connecting to Living Room ✔ Initiating Pairing ? Enter the 4-digit pin that's currently being displayed on Living Room 4679 ✔ Completing Pairing Credentials: 77346115-ED48-46A8-A288-<snip>

Copy the response after the word Credentials: and paste it into the Config.json, like this. The response is very long - make sure to get all of it. The rest of it is shown as <snip> in this example. Be sure to not include the word Credentials in the config file:

{ "platform" : "AppleTvPlatform" , "devices" : [ { "name" : "Living Room" , "credentials" : "77346115-ED48-46A8-A288-<snip>" } ] },

Installation

Please install the plugin with the following command:

npm install -g homebridge-apple-tv-remote

Configuration

{ "platforms" : [ { "platform" : "AppleTvPlatform" , "devices" : [ { "name" : "<UNIQUE-NAME>" , "credentials" : "<CREDENTIALS>" , "isOnOffSwitchEnabled" : false , "onOffSwitchName" : "<CUSTOM-NAME>" , "isOnOffTvEnabled" : false , "onOffTvName" : "<CUSTOM-NAME>" , "isPlayPauseSwitchEnabled" : false , "playPauseSwitchName" : "<CUSTOM-NAME>" , "appPlayPauseSwitches" : [ { "name" : "<BUTTON-NAME>" , "bundleIdentifier" : "<APP-IDENTIFIER>" }, ], "commandSwitches" : [ { "name" : "<UNIQUE-SWITCH-NAME>" , "commands" : [...] } ] } ], "isApiEnabled" : false , "apiPort" : 40304 , "apiToken" : "<YOUR-TOKEN>" } ] }

devices: Array of all your Apple TV devices that the plugin should expose.

name: A unique name for the device. This helps you to differentiate the entries in the devices array and is used in the API.

credentials: The credentials string that has been generated with the appletv command.

isOnOffSwitchEnabled: If set to true, a switch is exposed for changing on/off of the Apple TV. Defaults to false .

onOffSwitchName (optional): Can be used to set the initial name that is displayed in the Home app. Useful for plugins like homebridge-alexa , where changing the name in the Home app is not propagated back to homebridge.

isOnOffTvEnabled: If set to true, a TV accessory is exposed for changing on/off of the Apple TV. Defaults to false .

onOffTvName (optional): The name of the TV that is displayed in the Home app.

isPlayPauseSwitchEnabled: If set to true, a switch is exposed for changing the play state. Defaults to false .

playPauseSwitchName (optional): Can be used to set the initial name that is displayed in the Home app. Useful for plugins like homebridge-alexa , where changing the name in the Home app is not propagated back to homebridge.

appPlayPauseSwitches (optional): Can be used to set a list of switches in homebridge to monitor which app is playing.

name: The name of the Play Pause button.

bundleIdentifier: The technical name of an app on the Apple TV. This value is reported in the log information of the plugin. This value is case sensitive.

Known bundleIdentifier:

com.netflix.Netflix

com.google.ios.youtube

com.apple.TVWatchList

com.amazon.aiv.AIVApp

com.disney.disneyplus

com.apple.TVMusic

com.apple.TVAirPlay

com.spotify.client

Default app bundleIdentifiers can be found here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/guide/mdm/mdmc90dce69e/web

commandSwitches (optional): You can provide a list of switches that should be additionally exposed to HomeKit. Those switches are "stateless" and execute the configured commands.

name: The name of the command switch. Make sure to use a unique name for the switch (it can be renamed in the Home app afterwards).

commands: The commands that should be executed when the switch is enabled. See API for the commands syntax.

isApiEnabled (optional): Enables an HTTP API for controlling devices. Defaults to false . See API for more information.

apiPort (optional): The port that the API (if enabled) runs on. Defaults to 40304 , please change this setting of the port is already in use.

apiToken (optional): The token that has to be included in each request of the API. Is required if the API is enabled and has no default value.

API

This plugin also provides an HTTP API to control some features of the Apple TVs. It has been created so that you can further automate the system with HomeKit shortcuts. Starting with iOS 13, you can use shortcuts for HomeKit automation.

If the API is enabled, it can be reached at the specified port on the host of this plugin.

http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort >

The token has to be specified as value of the Authorization header on each request:

Authorization: < YOUR-TOKEN >

API - Get State

Use the /<UNIQUE-NAME> endpoint to get the state of an Apple TV. The HTTP method has to be GET :

http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort > / < UNIQUE-NAME >

The response body will be JSON:

{ "isOn" : true | false , "isPlaying" : true | false "currentApp" : "<bundleIdentifier>" }

API - Send Commands

Use the /<UNIQUE-NAME> endpoint to send commands to an Apple TV. The HTTP method has to be POST :

http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort > / < UNIQUE-NAME >

The body of the request has to be JSON in the following format:

{ "isOn" : true | false , "isPlaying" : true | false , "commands" : [ { "key" : "<COMMAND1>" , "longPress" : false }, { "wait" : <MILLISECONDS-TO-WAIT> }, { "key" : "<COMMAND3>" , "longPress" : false } ] }

All properties to be set are optional (e.g. you can only send isOn as property).

Each command string can be any of following keys:

up

down

left

right

menu

topmenu

home

play

pause

stop

next

previous

suspend

wake

volumeup

volumedown

select

Commands are executed sequentially. Use wait to wait before sending the next command.

API - Send Commands (Simple)

There is a simple endpoint for legacy clients that do not support POST requests:

Use the /<UNIQUE-NAME>/set endpoint to send commands to an Apple TV.

endpoint to send commands to an Apple TV. The HTTP method has to be GET .

. The token has to be added as a query parameter named token

Switch the Apple TV on or off ( <VALUE> has to be true or false ):

http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort > / < UNIQUE-NAME > /set?isOn= < VALUE > &token= < TOKEN >

Play/pause the Apple TV ( <VALUE> has to be true or false ):

http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort > / < UNIQUE-NAME > /set?isPlaying= < VALUE > &token= < TOKEN >

Send a single command to the Apple TV ( <VALUE> has to be one of the supported keys):

http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort > / < UNIQUE-NAME > /set?longPressKey= < VALUE > &token= < TOKEN > http:// < YOUR-HOST-IP-ADDRESS > : < apiPort > / < UNIQUE-NAME > /set?pressKey= < VALUE > &token= < TOKEN >

Special Thanks