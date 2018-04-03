openbase logo
homebridge-apple-tv

by Luke Rhodes
1.0.2 (see all)

Apple TV 4th & 5th gen plugin for homebridge: https://github.com/nfarina/homebridge

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Homebridge Apple TV

Introduction

Welcome to the Apple TV plugin for Homebridge.

This plugin allows you to control your Apple TV with HomeKit using the Home app and Siri.

Like this plugin?

If you like this plugin and want to show your support then please star the Github repo, or better yet; buy me a drink using Paypal or crypto currency.

Working on open source projects like this is full-time for me so every bit helps.

Thank you, sincerely!

Newsletter

You can keep informed about HomeKit, homebridge and homebridge plugins by subscribing to my Works with newsletter.

Documentation

Full documentation can be found here.

Thanks

Thanks to @edc1591 (https://github.com/edc1591/node-appletv) who saved me a lot of time by creating a node module for controlling the Apple TV.

