homebridge-alexa Version 2 - Home Skill Based

Enable Amazon Alexa to control your homebridge smart home devices and accessories. Please note, that this does NOT bring Alexa enabled devices into homebridge. Full support for all Amazon Alexa devices, including the echo 2nd Generation and software based solutions. Uses an Amazon smart home skill based approach for integration between HomeBridge and Amazon Alexa.

Country availability - The plugin is available in these countries, English (AU), German (DE), English (CA), English (US), French (FR), English (UK), Italian (IT), English (IN), Spanish (ES), Japanese (JP), Spanish(US), Portuguese (BR) and Spanish (MX).

Features

Supports multiple homebridge instances running on your network.

Auto-discovery of multiple Homebridge's

Supports the following HomeKit accessory types Lightbulb, Outlet, Fan, Fan2, Temperature Sensor, Window Coverings, Garage Doors and Switches.

Supports passing of sensor updates in real time to Alexa for use in routines.

Includes support for brightness and colour.

Creates a Contact Sensor that monitors the status of the connect to the Homebridge Alexa Cloud Servers.

The plugin does not need to be installed in your 'main' homebridge instance. It can be installed in any 'Homebridge' instance in your setup.

Enables control from non-hardware based alexa devices like Invoxia Triby, and AlexaPI.

Table of Contents

Supported devices

Support for Light Bulbs, Switches and outlets

Support for Color Light Bulbs and Colour Temperature of white Light bulbs

Support for Fans (As Alexa doesn't support Fans coverings I'm using Other)

Support for Window coverings/blinds

Support for Garage Doors

Support for Temperature, Contact and Motion Sensors.

Support for Occupancy Sensors as a Contact sensor.

Also supports sending real time updates from Contact, Occupancy and Motion sensors to Alexa, for use in routines.

Support for Fan2 aka Dyson fans

Support for Valves, Sprinklers and Shower Heads (As Alexa doesn't support these, they are Other)

Support for more than 100 accessories

Support for generation 2 Echo's and other Alexa devices not supported with the original version

Support for Speakers ( Tested with homebridge-yamaha-home, homebridge-soundtouch and homebridge-http-irblaster )

Support for Apple TV ( Supports homebridge-apple-tv, and homebridge-apple-tv-remote )

Support Spotify playback controls on Yamaha Receivers via homebridge-yamaha-home

Support for door locks

Support for door bells ( Tested with homebridge-camera-ffmpeg )

Alexa device names are the same as the homebridge device names.

This only supports accessories connected via a homebridge plugin, any 'Homekit' accessories are not supported, and will never be supported.

HomeKit/Homebridge Devices supported

Native Support

Lightbulbs, outlets and switches

Dimmable lightbulbs, outlets and switches

Colour lightbulbs

Speakers

Apple TV

Temperature Sensors

Motion Sensors

Contact Sensors

Thermostat

Heater/Cooler

Door locks ( Lock and status only, Alexa does not support unlocking )

HomeKit Television ( Initial support only On/Off, Inputs and Volume Control )

Garage Doors and Window Coverings/Blinds

Door bells

Supported as Other Types

Fans, Humidifier Dehumidifier and Air Purifiers - Supported as a Switch

Valves, Sprinklers and Shower Heads - Supported as a light bulb

Occupancy Sensors - Supported as a Contact Sensor

Unsupported device types

Camera's ( for use with an Alexa show etc )

Eve devices

Security Systems

Alexa Voice Commands

Setup

Alexa, discover devices

Light bulbs / Switches / Dimmer Switches

Alexa, turn on device

Alexa, turn off device

Alexa, set device to 50

Alexa, dim device

Alexa, brighten device

Color lights

Alexa, turn device red/green/blue

Color temperature

Alexa, set/make the device cooler/whiter ( Color temperature )

Alexa, set/make the device warmer/softer ( Color temperature )

Alexa, make the device warm white ( Color temperature )

Color Temperatures

Garage door, Blinds and Window Coverings

Garage Door With door = false

Alexa, turn on device ( Open's a garage door )

Alexa, turn off device ( Close's a garage door )

See example for using a routine to fix the wording

Window coverings / blinds With blind = false

Alexa, turn on device ( Open's blinds )

Alexa, turn off device ( Close's blinds )

Alexa, set device to 50 ( Moves blinds to 50% )

Garage Door With blind = true ( Not supported in all countries )

Alexa, raise device ( Open's a garage door )

Alexa, open device ( Open's a garage door )

Alexa, lower device ( Close's a garage door )

Alexa, close device ( Close's a garage door )

Opening a garage door requires configuring a voice pin in the Alexa App.

Window coverings / blinds With blind = true ( Not supported in all countries )

Alexa, raise device ( Open's blinds )

Alexa, lower device ( Close's blinds )

Alexa, set device to 50 ( Moves blinds to 50% )

Thermostat's and Heater / Cooler's

Alexa, set thermostat to 20

Alexa, set thermostat to heat/cool/automatic/off

Adamo Maisano provided a deeper comparison of Thermostat Voice Control here.

Lock / Unlock Doors

Alexa, unlock my device ( Amazon is blocking this function )

Alexa, lock my device

Temperature sensors

Alexa, what is the temperature in the device ( Not supported in Japan )

AppleTV ( homebridge-apple-tv or homebridge-apple-tv-remote )

Alexa, pause device ( Apple TV )

Alexa, resume device ( Apple TV )

Alexa, play device ( Apple TV )

Alexa, stop device ( Apple TV )

HomeKit Television

Alexa, turn on device

Alexa, turn off device

Alexa, raise the volume on device

Alexa, lower the volume on device

Alexa, volume up 20 on device

Alexa, set the volume of device to 50

These are the remote buttons

Alexa, pause device ( pause/play )

Alexa, resume device ( pause/play )

Alexa, play device ( select )

Alexa, stop device ( back )

Alexa, next on device ( right arrow )

Alexa, rewind on device ( left arrow )

Alexa, change input to input on the device

HomeKit Television - Tested plugins

Panasonic TV: - homebridge-panasonic-viera-tv@4.1.0 Alexa can turn on and off and control volume

Sony Bravia TV (Android TV) - homebridge-bravia@1.1.0 Alexa can turn on and off and control volume

Sky Q decoder - homebridge-sky-q-experimental@1.0.2 Alexa can turn on and off

Samsung Tizen - homebridge-samsung-tizen Alexa can turn on and off and control volume

Yamaha AVR - homebridge-yamaha-zone-tv Alexa can turn on and off and control volume. Also control Spotify/Airplay playback

LG WebOS TV - homebridge-lgwebos-tv Alexa can turn on and off. Volume control has not validated



Television Inputs and Channels

Alexa, change channel to cbc on device ( Station name )

Alexa, change input to input on the device

Speakers

Alexa, lower the volume on device

Alexa, volume up 20 on device ( Speakers )

Alexa, set the volume of device to 50 ( Speakers )

Bose SoundLink - Change preset

Alexa, change channel to 1-6 on device

Yamaha Receiver/Spotify control

Alexa, pause Stereo

Alexa, resume Stereo

Alexa, stop Stereo

Alexa, next song on Stereo

Alexa, rewind on Stereo

These are only visible to routines, no voice commands are available

Door bell devices

Their is no voice control of door bells, only the ability to have Alexa announce when the door bell is triggered. For a sample here is my Door Bell being rang.

Installation of homebridge-alexa

If you are looking for a basic setup to get this plugin up and running check out this guide (https://sambrooks.net/controlling-homebridge-using-alexa/). And here is another setup guide (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ylg4yiw8ofM).

Prepare Homebridge for plugin installation

The setup of the plugin is very straight forward, and requires enabling insecure mode of each homebridge instance you want to control from Alexa.

All homebridge instances that you want to control from Alexa need to run in insecure mode with -I included on the command line. How you make this change will depend on your installation of homebridge, and how you start homebridge. If you start from the command line, it would look like this:

homebridge -I

If your using systemd to manage homebridge, the -I is added to the file /etc/default/homebridge in the line, HOMEBRIDGE_OPTS ie.

HOMEBRIDGE_OPTS =-I

If your using pm2 to manage the startup of homebridge, you can add the -I option with these steps

pm2 delete homebridge pm2 cleardump pm2 start homebridge pm2 save

To review your settings, use command below to check if homebridge was sucessfully registered to pm2. After that, you can try to reboot your system and check whether you can control homebridge devices with Alexa app.

pm2 show homebridge

If you have multiple homebridge options, the -I should be listed first. ie

HOMEBRIDGE_OPTS =-I -U /var/homebridge

If you are running with a docker container ( Oznu's), you can add the -I flag following these instructions:

https://github.com/oznu/docker-homebridge/issues/79

Variable =HOMEBRIDGE_INSECURE Value = 1

Go to the Docker app Stop the Homebridge container Edit the container and go to the Environment tab Add environment variable Save and start container

Install Plugin

The setup of homebridge-alexa is similar to other plugins, except it doesn't have any devices in the Home app;-) I'm just reusing the runtime and configuration file management. And it only needs to installed once if you have multiple homeridge's installed. It will auto-discover and connect to the other instances.

sudo npm install -g homebridge-alexa

Create homebridge-alexa account

An account to link your Amazon Alexa to HomeBridge needs to created on this website https://www.homebridge.ca/. This account will be used when you enable the home skill in the Alexa App on your mobile, and in the configuration of the plugin in homebridge.

HomeBridge-alexa plugin configuration

Add the plugin to your config.json. The login and password in the config.json, are the credentials you created earlier for the https://www.homebridge.ca/ website. This only needs to be completed for one instance of homebridge in your environment, it will discover the accessories connected to your other homebridges automatically.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." } ],

Required parameters

username - Login created for the skill linking website https://www.homebridge.ca/

password - Login created for the skill linking website https://www.homebridge.ca/

Optional parameters

pin

If you had changed your homebridge pin from the default of "pin": "031-45-154" ie

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "pin" : "031-45-155" } ],

routines

Enables passing to Alexa of real time events from Motion and Contact sensors. For use in the Alexa app to create Routines triggered by these sensors. Not required unless you are using Alexa Routines.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "routines" : true } ],

blind

Enables natural wording for opening and closing blinds, and window coverings. Not supported in all countries. Defaults to false

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "blind" : true } ],

door

Enables natural wording for opening and closing garage doors. Not supported in all countries. Please note that opening a garage door requires setting a voice pin within the Alexa app. Defaults to false

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "door" : true } ],

debug

This enables debug logging mode, can be used instead of the command line option ( DEBUG=* homebridge )

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "debug" : true } ],

refresh

Frequency of refreshes of the homebridge accessory cache, in seconds. Defaults to 15 minutes.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "refresh" : 900 } ],

filter

Limits accessories shared with Alexa to a single homebridge instance. ( I'm using this setting with Amazon for skill testing. ). The setting is ip:port of homebridge instance.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "filter" : "192.168.1.122:51826" } ],

deviceList & deviceListHandling

allow or deny devices by name to be exposed to alexa. Values are checked to see if they are contained within the name. ( Under the covers it is using regex, so more complex options are available )

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "deviceListHandling" : "deny" , "deviceList" : [ "LightBulb" , "GarageDoor" , "SecureDevice" ] } ],

combine

Combine disparate accessories into one common device. My example here is combining my TV Remote (KODI), which only has ON/OFF and Volume controls into the Apple TV (TV) playback controls. And combining the spotify controls from my Yamaha receiver into the Zone.

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "combine" : [{ "into" : "TV" , "from" : [ "KODI" , "Power (TV)" ] }, { "into" : "Front" , "from" : [ "Yamaha" ] }, { "into" : "Rear" , "from" : [ "Yamaha" ] }], } ],

into - Device name to combine into

from - Device name to combine from, can be a list of multiple devices.

speakers

Devices to configure as speakers as HomeKit currently does not have a Speaker service, and enable the alexa phase Alexa, raise the volume on .

"platforms" : [ { "platform" : "Alexa" , "name" : "Alexa" , "username" : "...." , "password" : "...." , "speakers" : [{ "manufacturer" : "..." , "name" : "..." }] } ],

manufacturer - Is the manufacturer of the accessory as shown in the Home App

name - Is the name of the accessory as shown in the Home App

ie

{ "platform" : "Alexa" , "username" : "..." , "password" : "..." , "name" : "Alexa" , "speakers" : [{ "manufacturer" : "Yamaha" , "name" : "Front" }, { "manufacturer" : "Yamaha" , "name" : "Rear" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "Panasonic" } ] }

Inputs

This combines several buttons that control inputs on a TV or Stereo into an Alexa input control and enables the phrase Alexa, change to input to . For the names of the inputs, Amazon provided a list ( see alexa name below ) that you can choose from. You can map multiple alexa names to the same button as well.

Alexa, change input to Tuner on the TV

Alexa, change input to HDMI 1 on the TV

{ "platform" : "Alexa" , "username" : "..." , "password" : "..." , "name" : "Alexa" , "inputs" : [{ "into" : "TV" , "devices" : [{ "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "Tuner" , "alexaName" : "TUNER" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "Tuner" , "alexaName" : "TV TUNER" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "Tuner" , "alexaName" : "TV" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "HDMI1" , "alexaName" : "HDMI 1" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "HDMI1" , "alexaName" : "TV KODI" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "HDMI1" , "alexaName" : "MEDIA PLAYER" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "HDMI2" , "alexaName" : "HDMI 2" }, { "manufacturer" : "HTTP-IRBlaster" , "name" : "HDMI2" , "alexaName" : "TV NETFLIX" }] }],

In my setup I use an OTA Antenna, hence the Tuner option and have a KODI box on HDMI 1, and a Apple TV we use for Netflix on HDMI 2. For the alexaName's "TV KODI", "TV TUNER", and "TV NETFLIX" these were not part of the Amazon documentation and may stop working at any time or may not work in your region.

into - Name of the existing accessory to add the input function to. In my setup this is my Apple TV accessory.

manufacturer - Is the manufacturer of the accessory as shown in the Home App

name - Is the name of the accessory as shown in the Home App

alexaName - This the input your are asking Alexa to change to.

AUX 1 , AUX 2 , AUX 3 , AUX 4 , AUX 5 , AUX 6 , AUX 7 , BLURAY, CABLE, CD, COAX 1 , COAX 2 , COMPOSITE 1 , DVD, GAME, HD RADIO, HDMI 1 , HDMI 2 , HDMI 3 , HDMI 4 , HDMI 5 , HDMI 6 , HDMI 7 , HDMI 8 , HDMI 9 , HDMI 10 , HDMI ARC, INPUT 1 , INPUT 2 , INPUT 3 , INPUT 4 , INPUT 5 , INPUT 6 , INPUT 7 , INPUT 8 , INPUT 9 , INPUT 10 , IPOD, LINE 1 , LINE 2 , LINE 3 , LINE 4 , LINE 5 , LINE 6 , LINE 7 , MEDIA PLAYER, OPTICAL 1 , OPTICAL 2 , PHONO, PLAYSTATION, PLAYSTATION 3 , PLAYSTATION 4 , SATELLITE, SMARTCAST, TUNER, TV, USB DAC, VIDEO 1 , VIDEO 2 , VIDEO 3 , XBOX

Apple TV

This is the config from my Apple TV using the homebridge-apple-tv plugin after completing the pairing. Please note, "showDefaultSwitches": true and "defaultSwitchesIncludeATVName": true, are required parameters. Please note I blanked out the devices/credentials section with my ATV credentials.

{ "platform" : "AppleTV" , "name" : "Apple TV" , "devices" : [{ "id" : "Cottage" , "name" : "TV" , "credentials" : "...." } ], "showDefaultSwitches" : true , "defaultSwitchesIncludeATVName" : true , "showPairSwitches" : false , "hideWelcomeMessage" : true }

This is the config for the homebridge-apple-tv-remote plugin. This allows you to pause/play forward/rewind on device.

Please note that the name in brackets ie (TV) will be the Name alexa uses to control your AppleTV

{ "platform" : "AppleTvPlatform" , "devices" : [{ "name" : "Family Room (TV)" , "credentials" : "XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "isOnOffSwitchEnabled" : true , "onOffSwitchName" : "Power (TV)" , "isPlayPauseSwitchEnabled" : true , "playPauseSwitchName" : "Play (TV)" , "commandSwitches" : [{ "name" : "Right (TV)" , "commands" : [{ "key" : "right" , "longPress" : false }] }, { "name" : "Left (TV)" , "commands" : [{ "key" : "left" , "longPress" : false }] }] }], "isApiEnabled" : false }

Also to enable turning on and off your Apple TV, add this to your homebridge-alexa configuration.

"combine" : [{ "into" : "TV" , "from" : [ "Power (TV)" ] }]

Yamaha Spotify Controls

This uses the plugin homebridge-yamaha-home and a Yamaha Receiver which includes Spotify and Spotify Playback Controls.

New Parser

As of April 14, 2019 I changed the Homebridge device parser massively, to add support for Locks and Heater/Cooler devices. To go back to the old device parser, you can set an option oldParser to true. Default is to the new parser.

"oldParser": true

Support for the oldParser option was deprecated with version 0.5.0

Initial Testing and confirming configuration

Start homebridge in DEBUG mode, to ensure configuration of homebridge-alexa is correct. This will need to be executed with your implementations configuration options and as the same user as you are running homebridge. If you are homebridge with an autostart script ie systemd, you will need to stop the autostart temporarily.

ie

DEBUG =alexa* homebridge -I

Please ensure that homebridge starts without errors, and output should be similar to this. This is from my setup, and I have several instances of homebridge so you may have a different number of alexaHAP lines.

alexaHAP Starting Homebridge instance discovery +0ms alexaLocal Connecting to Homebridge Smart Home Skill +1ms [2018-3-17 11 :23:57] Homebridge is running on port 51826 . alexaHAP HAP Device discovered Porch Camera [ '192.168.1.226' ] +87ms alexaHAP HAP instance address: Porch Camera -> howard.local -> 192.168 .1 .226 +1ms alexaHAP HAP Device discovered Howard [ '192.168.1.226' ] +4ms alexaHAP HAP instance address: Howard -> howard.local -> 192.168 .1 .226 +0ms alexaHAP HAP Device discovered Howard-Hue [ '192.168.1.226' ] +0ms alexaHAP HAP instance address: Howard-Hue -> howard.local -> 192.168 .1 .226 +0ms alexaHAP HAP Device discovered Spare Camera [ '192.168.1.226' ] +1ms alexaHAP HAP instance address: Spare Camera -> howard.local -> 192.168 .1 .226 +0ms alexaLocal offline +5ms alexaHAP HAP Device discovered Penny [ 'fe80::ba27:ebff:febf:bbaa' , '192.168.1.4' , '169.254.185.85' ] +42ms alexaHAP HAP instance address: Penny -> penny.local -> 192.168 .1 .4 +0ms alexaHAP Homebridge instance discovered Howard with 12 accessories +7ms alexaHAP Homebridge instance discovered Porch Camera with 1 accessories +11ms alexaHAP Homebridge instance discovered Howard-Hue with 5 accessories +1ms alexaHAP Homebridge instance discovered Spare Camera with 1 accessories +10ms alexaHAP Homebridge instance discovered Penny with 26 accessories +101ms alexaHAP HAP Device discovered Bart-Dev [ 'fe80::1c05:2c:5ae4:abdc' , '192.168.1.231' ] +662ms alexaHAP HAP instance address: Bart-Dev -> Bart.local -> 192.168 .1 .231 +0ms alexaHAP Homebridge instance discovered Bart-Dev with 1 accessories +7ms alexaLocal reconnect +4s alexaLocal connect command/northernMan/# +174ms

Please note, that if you have other HomeKit devices on your network, like Philip's hue hub's, they will generate a HAP Discover failed message that can be ignored.

Enable Homebridge smarthome skill and link accounts

In your Amazon Alexa app on your phone, please search for the "Homebridge" skill, and enable the skill. You will need to Enable and link the skill to the account you created earlier on https://www.homebridge.ca/

Discover Devices

At this point you are ready to have Alexa discover devices. Once you say Alexa, discover devices, the output will get very verbose for a minute. After discovery is complete you should see a line showing the number of devices returned to Alexa.

ie

. . . alexaTranslator Alexa Controllable Penny 22 +1ms alexaTranslator Alexa Controllable Bart-Dev 0 +0ms [2018-3-17 11 :01:03] [Alexa] alexaDiscovery - returned 36 devices

In the event you have errors, or no devices returned please review your config.

Please note, as part of the verbose output from discovery devices, all your devices with the Alexa voice commands for each accessory are output in CSV format. You could grab these, format them into something usable and share.

Installation is now complete, good luck and enjoy.

Service Availability and Issues

Homebridge cloud service monitoring ( homebridge.ca )

Contact Sensor Alexa monitors the connection to the cloud service. When the contact sensor is Closed , the connection has been successfully made to the cloud service, and when the contact sensor is Open the connection to the cloud service has not been made. To determine why the connection to the cloud service is not working, please check your homebridge log files. During normal operation the Contact Sensor should be Closed .

Real time monitoring of the homebridge.ca cloud service is provided by Uptime Robot.

Cloud service operational event reporting and alerting is sent to the #homebridge-alexa channel in the Homebridge Discord instance, and the uptime robot reports events there in real time.

Raising Issues and Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting

To assist in troubleshooting setup issues with your account, the hombridge.ca website displays the status of your account.

From here you should be able to determine if your plugin is communicating with the service and if your Amazon Alexa account has enabled the Homebridge-Alexa skill.

Known Issues

I have started recording troubleshooting tips here based on issues seen by the community Troubleshooting.

All homebridge PIN's in your setup need to be set to the same value.

Whitelisting/blacklisting of accessories is not supported, but this can be achieved at the plugin level by putting the plugins you don't want exposed to Alexa in their own instance of HomeBridge, and for that instance of Alexa, don't include -I command line option. Discovery will fail for that instance, and the accessories will not be exposed.

An Alexa device or a software based Alexa is required. Using just the App or Website does not work, and device discovery will fail to find devices. The Reverb app is a software based Alexa that is known to work.

The maximum number of supported devices is 300. This is a limitation from the from the Amazon side, and not the plugin.

If your Amazon account is not domiciled in the country where your Alexa is located the skill will not work. This is a limitation on the Amazon side and not with the plugin. ie if you are in the UK and use an Amazon.com account, the skill will not work. You need to use an Amazon account domiciled in the UK

Discord Channel

I have created a Discord channel on the homebridge discord server to troubleshoot issues not on the troubleshooting page. If you reach out there, I'm usually available. The channel is called #homebridge-alexa

Debug logs

To collect a debug log, please start homebridge with this command line

DEBUG =* homebridge -I

Homebridge Accessory Dump

Sometimes during troubleshooting I need a dump of your homebridge accessories. Please use this command to collect it. If needed you can change the ip address, port or pin to match your environment.

curl -X PUT http://127.0.0.1:51826/accessories --header "Content-Type:Application/json" --header "authorization: 031-45-154"

Roadmap

See Roadmap

Credits