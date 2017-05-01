Home Assistant API Node.js library. It wraps the Home Assistant RESTful API in easy-to-use, Promise-based functions.

Install

npm install homeassistant

Usage

const HomeAssistant = require ( 'homeassistant' ); const hass = new HomeAssistant({ host : 'http://example.com' , port : 8123 , token : '810a8c43-f22e-4ec4-b34e-c1e4741d4802' , ignoreCert : false }); hass.services.call( 'toggle' , 'switch' , 'lights_3_0' ) .then( res => console .log( 'Toggled lights' , res)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Interface

All functions return Promises.

Configuration

hass.status(); hass.config(); hass.discoveryInfo(); hass.bootstrap();

Camera

hass.camera.image( 'entityId' );

Events

hass.events.list(); hass.events.fire( 'call_service' , { domain : 'switch' , service : 'toggle' , service_data : { entity_id : 'switch.lights_3_0' } });

History

hass.history.state( '2017-05-01T12:00:00-04:00' , 'sensor.temperature' );

Logs

hass.logs.errors();

Services

hass.services.list(); hass.services.call( 'toggle' , 'switch' , 'lights_3_0' ); hass.services.call( 'toggle' , 'switch' , { entity_id : 'switch.lights_3_0' });

States

hass.states.list(); hass.states.get( 'sensor' , 'temperature' ); hass.states.update( 'sensor' , 'temperature' , { state : 80 , attributes : { unit_of_measurement : '°F' } });

Templates

hass.templates.render( 'Mike is at {{ states("device_tracker.mike") }}.' );

License

MIT