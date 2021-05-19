a node package to control Insteon home automation devices

Overview

home-controller is a node package to control Insteon home automation devices. The API uses the direct PLM connection over TCP, Serial connection or the cloud. To control the Insteon devices one of the following is needed:

Getting Started

Install

Install via npm:

npm install home-controller

Example

The example below is a simple RESTful interface using the home-controller module and Express.

var Insteon = require ( 'home-controller' ).Insteon; var hub = new Insteon(); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.get( '/light/:id/on' , function ( req, res ) { var id = req.params.id; hub.light(id).turnOn() .then( function ( status ) { if (status.response) { res.send( 200 ); } else { res.send( 404 ); } }); }); hub.connect(process.env.HUB_IP, function ( ) { app.listen( 3000 ); });

API

0.8.0 Update Highlights:

BREAKING CHANGES By default, events are not emitted for commands you call. You can restore the previous functionality by setting insteon.emitSelfAck = true .

Updated dependencies

Improved testing and code

0.7.0 Update Highlights:

Major bugfixes and refactor of parsing code for event data

Support for the Insteon 2245 hub

Support for the following device types: X10 IO Linc GarageDoor

Drastic increase in test coverage

0.6.0 Update Highlights:

Add support for IO

Add support for FanLinc (light)

Add support for Node 0.12

Add support for Spark based devices

Bug fixes

0.5.2 Update Hightlights:

Add support for iMeter (meter)

0.5 Update Hightlights:

Add events for devices

Add sensors support (motion, door, & leak)

Node.js 0.11 support

As always, a few bug fixes

0.4.3 Update Highlights:

Add thermostat.status()

Several bug fixes

0.4.2 Update Highlights:

Add connect.serial()

0.4 Update Highlights:

Major refactoring of the code structure.

All functions return promises (via Q). The callback function is now optional.

The lighting function have been moved to the light class. Old function are deprecated and will be removed with a later release.

Thermostat control is now available

As always, several bug were fixed (and probably several new one introduced). Please open an issue if you find a bug.

Full releases notes

Insteon Gateway

Add require statement to the app to access the Insteon class

var Insteon = require ( 'home-controller' ).Insteon;

The Insteon class inherits EventEmitter

Creates a connection to the gateway.

When the 'connect' event is emitted the connection is established. If there is a problem connecting, the 'connect' event will not be emitted, the 'error' event will be emitted with the exception. (See socket.connect);

connectListener will be added as an listener for the 'connect' event.

Examples

var insteon = new Insteon(); insteon.connect( '192.168.10.10' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Connected!' ); });

Creates a connection to a PowerLinc USB driver residing at the specified USB serial device. The 'options' parameter, if present, contains values suitable for use with the serialport constructor. The 'connectListener' parameter, if present, will be invoked once the connection is open;

Warning serialport is not supported in all environments. Verify serialport installed successfully before using this functionality. Note Starting with verion 5.0 options parameter accepts key names in camelCase only.

Connect to a newer Hub (such as model 2245) via the HTTP interface. The config must be an object with at minimum host and port . Full set of options:

host Required, the IP address or hostname of the hub on your local network

Required, the IP address or hostname of the hub on your local network port Required, the port of the hub's interface (printed on the label on the bottom)

Required, the port of the hub's interface (printed on the label on the bottom) user The username for the endpoint (usually printed on the bottom label)

The username for the endpoint (usually printed on the bottom label) password Password for the endpoint (also on bottom label)

Password for the endpoint (also on bottom label) maxDelay Advanced Usage: the maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) between fetches. If not provided, this defaults to 5000 .

The optional connectListener parameter can be passed a function which will be called after the client has made its first request, and is provided mainly for symmetry with all the other types of client connections.

HTTP Limitations

Due to limitations in the Insteon Hub's single threaded design, when using the HTTP client, it will "lock out" any other local network apps (such as the Insteon Hub iOS app or other internal home-control apps) from accessing the hub for programming, setup, etc. To resume using those apps, you must first close your home-controller instance using either insteon.close() or closing out your application.

Similarly, you will probably find that if you were using one of these iOS apps, your application using home-controller will refuse to start until you quit the app.

HTTP Client Example

var insteon = new Insteon(); var config = { host : '192.168.10.10' , port : 2525 , user : 'hubuser' , password : 'hubpassword' }; insteon.httpClient(config, function ( ) { console .log( 'Connected!' ); });

Closes the connection to the gateway. The event 'close' will be emitted once the connection is closed.

Emitted when the connection to the gateway is successfully established.

Emitted once the socket is fully closed. The argument had_error is a boolean which says if the socket was closed due to a transmission error. (See net.Socket Event: 'close')

Callback arguments

had_error Boolean true if the socket had a transmission error

Emitted when an unsolicited command is received. The argument command will be the command object.

Callback arguments

command received from gateway

Emitted when an error occurs. The 'close' event will be called directly following this event.

By default, events will be emitted for both device triggered (button presses) and hub triggered actions. If you don't want that behavior, disable it by setting emitOnAck to false.

Example:

var hub = new Insteon(); var light = hub.light( '112233' ); hub.connect(...); light.turnOn(); hub.emitOnAck = false ; light.turnOn();

By default, duplicate events for devices will be suppressed. If you want to see the duplicate events, you must enable them by setting emitDuplicates to true.

Example:

var hub = new Insteon(); hub.emitDuplicates = true ;

Linking Functions

Links device(s) to gateway

Callback return link object as second argument (see insteon.links ).

device is the device to link. It can either be a device id (6 digit hex String), an Array of ids, or null. If a device id is provided, the device will be linked. If an array of ids is provided, each devices will be configured linked. If device is null , the device must be put into linking state manually (hold set button). The device will be setup as the responder, unless the controller option is true.

options is an Object with the options to be used during linking.

Link Options Object

{ controller : Boolean , group : Number , timeout : Number }

group is the controller group to link the responders to. Valid group numbers vary by device type. The hub supports group numbers 0-255. Default is 1.

timeout is the number of milliseconds to wait for linking to complete. (Remember you have to hold the set button for at least 10 seconds.)Default is 30000 ms.

Examples

var insteon = Insteon( 'my.home.com' ); insteon.link( 'AABBCC' , '112233' , { group : 2 }, function ( error, link ) { }); insteon.link( 'gw' , [ '111111' , '222222' , '333333' ], function ( error, link ) { }) insteon.link( 'ABCDEF' , 'gw' , function ( error, link ) { }); insteon.link( function ( error, link ) { }); insteon.link( null , 'gw' , function ( error, link ) { }); insteon.link( '123456' , function ( error, link ) { });

Unlinks device from the gateway

See link for usage.

Cancels linking/unlinking

Gets the links of a device or the gateway

Links are returned in the callback as an Array of Link Objects.

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to retrieve the links.

Link Object

{ id : String , group : Number , controller : Boolean , isInUse : Boolean , hasBeenUsed : Boolean , isLast : Boolean , data : Array ( 3 ) }

Gets the first link record on the gateway

Gets the next link record on the gateway

Gets the link at a memory address on a device

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device

at is the memory address. Addresses start at 4095 (0xFFF) and count down by 8. (4095, 4087, 4079, ... ).

Scene Functions

Creates scene controller with responder(s)

All devices must be available and linked to the gateway.

controller is the device to setup as controller. It can either be a device id (6 digit hex String), the string 'gw', or null. If a device id is provided, the device will be configured as the controller. If controller is 'gw' the gateway will be configured as the controller.

responder is the device to setup as responder. It can either be a responder object or an Array of responder objects. The responder object can also be the device id (6 digit hex String); default scene values will be used.

Responder Object

{ id : String , level : Number , rate : Number , data : Array }

options is an Object with the options to be used during linking.

Scene Options Object

{ group : Number , remove : boolean }

group is the controller group to link the responders to. Valid group numbers vary by device type. The hub supports group numbers 0-255. Default is 1.

remove is the boolean flag used to delete a responder(s) from the scene.

Sends an Insteon All-link command for a link group

Used by sceneXX commands.

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

command is the insteon command (2 digit hex String) to send to the group.

Turn on a scene group

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

Turn on fast a scene group

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

Turn off a scene group

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

Turn off fast a scene group

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

Dim by one step a scene group

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

Brighten by one step a scene group

group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.

Information Functions

Gets the product information about the gateway or a device

Product info object is returned in callback.

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to get the product info. If not provided, the gateway's product info will be returned.

Example

var insteon = Insteon( 'my.home.com' ); insteon.info( function ( error, info ) { }); insteon.info( 'AABBCC' , function ( error, info ) { });

Info Object

{ id : String , firmware, String , deviceCategory : { id : Number , name : String }, deviceSubCategory : { id : Number }, isDimmable : Boolean , isLighting : Boolean , isThermostat : Boolean }

Sends a Insteon ping to a device

Response object is returned in the callback, if the ping was successful.

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to get the product info.

Gets the version information about a device

Version object is returned in callback. Valid version names are i1, i2, and i2cs.

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to get the product info.

Version Object

{ code : Number , name, String , }

Lighting Functions

NOTE: Lighting function have been moved into their own class.

Creates a lighting object for the gateway. Use this to access all lighting control.

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the light switch.

Turns an Insteon dimmer switch on to the provided level

level is the percentage (0-100) of full to which the dimmer is set. Non-dimmable switches ignore this and turn on to full. Defaults to 100 percent.

rate is the speed at which the light is turned on to the provided level . If not provided, the default saved ramp rate of the device is used. The rate value can either be 'slow', 'fast', or the number of milliseconds. 'fast' is 0.1 seconds. 'slow' is 1 minute. If milliseconds is provided, the closest defined ramp rate less than the provided value is used.

Turn light on fast (no ramp) to pre-saved level

Turns light off

rate is the speed the light turns off. See on for values.

Turns light off fast (no ramp)

Brightens the light one step

Dims the light one step

Gets or sets the light's current level

level is the percentage (0-100) of full to which the dimmer is set. If not provided, then the current level of the device is returned in the callback.

Example

var insteon = Insteon(); insteon.connect( 'my.home.com' , function ( ) { var light = insteon.light( 'AABBCC' ); light.level( 50 ) .then( function ( ) { return light.level(); }) .then( function ( level ) { console .log(level); }); });

Fan Functions

Fan functions are part of the light class. The FanLinc is more or less a dimmer with fan control. All the normal dimmer controls work the same.

Turn the fan on to medium speed

Turn the fan off

Turn the fan on to low speed

Turn the fan on to high speed

Lighting Events

Events Overview

The light object allows you to trigger on events from the device. This allows for functionality such as, send me a text when my light is turned on. Why would you want this? I don't know, but I'll just assume you're a little crazy.

Example:

var hub = new Insteon(); var light = hub.light( '112233' ); light.on( 'turnOn' , function ( ) { sendTxt( 'My light is on' ); }); hub.connect(...);

There are several event's that could tell you your lights are on. You may want the text for all of them (again crazy).

Example:

var hub = new Insteon(); var light = hub.light( '112233' ); light.on( 'turnOn' , sendOnTxt); light.on( 'turnOnFast' , sendOnTxt); light.on( 'brightened' , sendOnTxt); function sendOnTxt ( ) { sendTxt( 'My light is on' ); } hub.connect(...);

Event emitted when a light's on button is tapped once

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

the group/button for which the command was sent level if provided, the level to which the light was turned on. Not provided for device trigged events.

Event emitted when a light's on button is tapped twice

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Event emitted when a light's off button is tapped once

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Event emitted when a light's off button is tapped twice

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Event emitted when a light's on button is held

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Event emitted when a light's on button is released

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Event emitted when a light's off button is held

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Event emitted when a light's off button is released

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

Generic event emitted when a device generates a command

Only needed if you want direct access to the command data.

Callback arguments

group the group/button for which the command was sent

the group/button for which the command was sent command1 the first command (the command type)

the first command (the command type) command2 the second command (the command options)

Thermostat Functions

Creates a Thermostat object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the thermostat.

Increases the set point by change

If change is not provided, increases the set point by 1 degree.

change is the number of degrees to increase the set point. Defaults to 1.

Decreases the set point by change

If change is not provided, decreases the set point by 1 degree.

change is the number of degrees to decrease the set point. Defaults to 1.

Gets the current air temperature for the zone

If no zone is provided, the default zone (0) is assumed.

zone is the zone number. Defaults to 0.

Gets the current set points for the zone

If no zone is provided, the default zone (0) is assumed. Set points are provided as an array of either one or two set points depending on the mode.

zone is the zone number. Defaults to 0.

Gets or sets the mode

If no mode parameter is provided, then the current mode is returned.

mode can be one of the following: 'off', 'heat', 'cool', 'auto', 'fan', 'program', 'program heat', 'program cool', or 'fan auto'.

Note: Not all thermostats support all modes.

Sets the cool temperature set point to temperature

temperature is the integer value to set the cool set point to.

Sets the heat temperature set point to temperature

temperature is the integer value to set the heat set point to.

Sets the high humidity to level

level is the integer value from 1 to 100.

Sets the low humidity to level

level is the integer value from 1 to 100.

Sets how long the back light will stay lit to delay in seconds

delay is the integer value in seconds for how long the back light should stay lite. A value of 0 turns off the back light.

Sets how long to delay between cycles

delay is the integer value in minutes for how long to delay between cycles.

Sets how many degrees change should be applied when the thermostat is in energy saving mode

change is the integer value in degrees of change.

Sets the date (day of week, hour, minute, seconds)

date is the Date object to set the thermostat to. If date is not a Date object, it is converged to a Date object with new Date(date) . The default value is new Date() .

Gets all the details about the thermostat

The returned details object is described below:

{ date : { day : Number , hour : Number , minute : Number , seconds : Number , }, mode : String , fan : Boolean , setpoints : { cool : Number , heat : Number , highHumidity : Number , lowHumidity : Number }, humidity : Number , temperature : Number , unit : String , cooling : Boolean , heating : Boolean , energySaving : Boolean , hold : Boolean , backlight : Number , delay : Number , energyOffset : Number }

Gets the status of the thermostat. This is a subset of .details() , but it only requires a single Insteon command (i.e. faster). The returned status object (subset of details object) is described below:

{ date : { day : Number , hour : Number , minute : Number , seconds : Number , }, mode : String , fan : Boolean , setpoints : { cool : Number , heat : Number }, humidity : Number , temperature : Number , unit : String , cooling : Boolean , heating : Boolean , energySaving : Boolean , hold : Boolean , }

Thermostat Events

Events Overview

The thermostat object allows you to trigger on events from the device. If you want to know how many times a day your AC turns on, you can count the 'cooling' events.

Example:

var hub = new Insteon(); var thermostat = hub.thermostat( '112233' ); var count = 0 ; thermostat.on( 'cooling' , function ( ) { console .log( 'AC turned count:' ++count); }); hub.connect(...);

By default, the thermostat will not send events to the hub. You must enable this functionality. This can be done with the .monitor() function. This only needs to be done once.

enable is a boolean flag that can be used to control if monitoring is enabled or disabled by the function. Passing a value of false disables monitoring. The default value is true .

Example:

var hub = new Insteon(); var thermostat = hub.thermostat( '112233' ); hub.connect(host, function ( ) { thermostat.monitor(); });

Event emitted when the thermostat starts cooling

Event emitted when the thermostat starts heating

Event emitted when the thermostat stops heating or cooling (i.e. System is off.)

Event emitted when humidity goes above the high humidity set point

Event emitted when humidity goes below the low humidity set point

Event emitted when humidity returns to normal levels (i.e. Humidity is between high and low set points.)

Important note: in order to get the above events working, Thermostat must be properly linked to the PLM/Hub: as a controller on groups 1 through 5. For example, 'heating' event message will be sent by Thermostat with group 2. Therefore if you are not properly linked, PLM/Hub will discard the message.

Motion Sensor Functions

Creates a Motion object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the motion sensor.

wait parameter

All function for the motion sensor have an optional wait parameter. This parameter is used to control when the command is sent to the sensor. The sensor is normally sleeping and cannot receive commands.

If wait is true, then the command will not be sent until activity is detected (i.e. the sensor is awake). Default Behavior

If wait is false, the command will be sent immediately and the sensor must be in an active state. Typically, this is done by setting the sensor into linking mode (Hold the set button until LED flashes. Then tap set button. The LED should be double blinking.)

Gets the status of the motion sensor

The returned status object is described below:

{ ledLevel : Number , clearTimer : Number , duskThreshold : Number , options : { occupancyMode : Boolean , ledOn : Boolean , nightMode : Boolean , onOnlyMode : Boolean }, jumpers : { j1 : Boolean , j2 : Boolean , j3 : Boolean , j4 : Boolean , j5 : Boolean }, lightLevel : Number , batteryLevel : Number , }

Sets the configurable motion sensor options

options is the options object. Below are the defaults:

{ occupancyMode : false , ledOn : true , nightMode : false , onOnlyMode : false }

Sets the clear timer timeout for the motion sensor

timeout is the timeout value in seconds (rounded up to nearest 30 second interval). Defaults to 30 seconds (minimum value)

Sets the dusk light level threshold for the motion sensor

threshold is the light level (0 to 100) to trigger the dawn/dusk event.

Motion Sensor Events

Events Overview

The motion object allows you to trigger on events from the device.

Event emitted when motion is detected

Event emitted when clear timer expires after motion was detected

Event emitted when the light level crosses the dusk threshold from night to day

Event emitted when the light level crosses the dusk threshold from day to night

Event emitted when the battery is low

Door (Open/Close) Sensor Functions

Creates a Door object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the door sensor.

Door Sensor Events

Event emitted when the sensor is opened

Event emitted when the sensor is closed

Event emitted every 24 hours by the sensor to inform you it is alive

A 'opened' or 'closed' event is also emitted depending on the state provided by the heartbeat event.

Leak Sensor Functions

Creates a Leak object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the motion sensor.

Leak Sensor Events

Event emitted when the sensor no longer detects moisture

Event emitted when the sensor detects moisture

The event is emitted every 15 seconds while water is present

Event emitted every 24 hours by the sensor to inform you it is alive

A 'wet' or 'dry' event is also emitted depending on the state provided by the heartbeat event.

Meter Functions

Functions to control Insteon's iMeter.

Creates a Meter object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the meter.

Gets the status of the meter

The returned status object is described below:

{ energy : Number , power : Number }

Resets the energy accumulation

Combines the status and reset commands

IO Linc Functions

Functions to control an IO Linc.

Note: The meaning of "ON" and "OFF" varies based on the IO Linc configurations. See Insteon documentation for details.

Creates a IO Linc object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO Linc.

Send ON command to IO Linc

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO Linc.

Send OFF command to IO Linc

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO Linc.

Get the status of the IO Linc

The returned status object is described below:

{ relay : String , sensor : String }

IO Linc Events

Event emitted when the relay is in the "ON" state.

Event emitted when the relay is in the "OFF" state.

Event emitted when the sensor is in the "ON" state.

Event emitted when the sensor is in the "OFF" state.

EZ IO Sensor and Actuator Functions

Creates an IO object with the Insteon id

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO sensor/actuator.

Turns on the actuator port. For a relay device like the EZIO4O, this command activates the relay numbered port .

Turns off the actuator port. For a relay device like the EZIO4O, this command resets the relay numbered port .

Sets all actuator ports based on the data number. Each port is represented by one bit in the data. E.G. the data value 13 will clear all ports except ports 0, 1, and 4, which will be set.

X10 Functions

Creates an X10 object with the house and unit code

house is the house code ('A' - 'P') unit is the unit/device code (1-16)

Turns on the device.

Turns off the device.

Core Functions

For advanced users only. These function are leveraged by the higher level functions.

Sends command to PLM function on the gateway

command can either be the String (hex byte) for the PLM command or the Command Object with a raw property.

Command Object:

{ raw : String , type : String }

timeout is the number of milliseconds to wait before checking the status. If timeout is omitted or null, the command doesn't check the status. timeout should be set to zero to check immediately.

Status Object

A Status Object will be returned in the callback. The Status Object format depends on the response type.

Get Modem Info Response (0x60) Status Object:

{ command : Object , ack : Boolean , response : { raw : String , type : String , id : String , deviceCategory : { id : Number , name : String }, deviceSubcategory : { id : Number }, firewareVersion : String } }

Send Message Response (0x62) Status Object:

{ command : Object , ack : Boolean , response : { raw : String , type : String , id : String , standard : { id : String , gatewayId : String , extended : false , messageType : Number , hopsLeft : Number , maxHops : Number , command1 : String , command2 : String , raw : String }, extended : { id : String , gatewayId : String , extended : true , messageType : Number , hopsLeft : Number , maxHops : Number , command1 : String , command2 : String , userData : Array ( 14 ), raw : String } } }

All-Linking Response (0x64) Status Object:

{ command : Object , ack : Boolean , response : { raw : String , type : String , controller : Boolean , wasDeleted : Boolean , group : Number , id : String , deviceCategory : { id : Number , name : String }, deviceSubcategory : { id : Number }, firmwareVersion : String } }

Get All-Link Record Response (0x69 & 0x6A) Status Object:

{ command : Object , ack : Boolean , response : { raw : String , type : String , link : { controller : Boolean , isInUse : Boolean , hasBeenUsed : Boolean , isLast : Boolean , group : Number , id : String , data : Array ( 3 ) } } }

Sends direct command to Insteon device

id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device.

command can either be a hex String (length 2) or an Object. The String must be a standard direct command. If command is a String, then param can also be passed. The param will be defaulted to '00' . If the command is an extended command, it must be passed as an Object with the extended property.

Standard Command Object:

{ cmd1 : String , cmd2 : String }

Extended Command Object:

{ extended : true , cmd1 : String , cmd2 : String , userData : Array }

Testing

To test the package run:

grunt test

References