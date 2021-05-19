a node package to control Insteon home automation devices
home-controller is a node package to control Insteon home automation devices. The API uses the direct PLM connection over TCP, Serial connection or the cloud. To control the Insteon devices one of the following is needed:
Install via npm:
npm install home-controller
The example below is a simple RESTful interface using the home-controller module and Express.
var Insteon = require('home-controller').Insteon;
var hub = new Insteon();
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
app.get('/light/:id/on', function(req, res){
var id = req.params.id;
hub.light(id).turnOn()
.then(function (status) {
if(status.response) {
res.send(200);
} else {
res.send(404);
}
});
});
hub.connect(process.env.HUB_IP, function () {
app.listen(3000);
});
0.8.0 Update Highlights:
insteon.emitSelfAck = true.
0.7.0 Update Highlights:
0.6.0 Update Highlights:
0.5.2 Update Hightlights:
0.5 Update Hightlights:
0.4.3 Update Highlights:
0.4.2 Update Highlights:
0.4 Update Highlights:
Add
require statement to the app to access the Insteon class
var Insteon = require('home-controller').Insteon;
The Insteon class inherits EventEmitter
Creates a connection to the gateway.
When the 'connect' event is emitted the connection is established. If there is a problem connecting, the 'connect' event will not be emitted, the 'error' event will be emitted with the exception. (See socket.connect);
connectListener will be added as an listener for the 'connect' event.
var insteon = new Insteon();
insteon.connect('192.168.10.10', function(){
console.log('Connected!');
});
Creates a connection to a PowerLinc USB driver residing at the specified USB serial device. The 'options' parameter, if present, contains values suitable for use with the serialport constructor. The 'connectListener' parameter, if present, will be invoked once the connection is open;
Warning serialport is not supported in all environments. Verify serialport installed successfully before using this functionality.
Note Starting with verion 5.0
options parameter accepts key names in camelCase only.
Connect to a newer Hub (such as model 2245) via the HTTP interface.
The
config must be an object with at minimum
host and
port. Full set of options:
host Required, the IP address or hostname of the hub on your local network
port Required, the port of the hub's interface (printed on the label on the bottom)
user The username for the endpoint (usually printed on the bottom label)
password Password for the endpoint (also on bottom label)
maxDelay Advanced Usage: the maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) between fetches. If not provided, this defaults to
5000.
The optional
connectListener parameter can be passed a function which will
be called after the client has made its first request, and is provided mainly
for symmetry with all the other types of client connections.
Due to limitations in the Insteon Hub's single threaded design, when using the HTTP client, it will "lock out" any other local network apps (such as the Insteon Hub iOS app or other internal home-control apps) from accessing the hub for programming, setup, etc. To resume using those apps, you must first close your
home-controller instance using either
insteon.close() or closing out your application.
Similarly, you will probably find that if you were using one of these iOS apps, your application using home-controller will refuse to start until you quit the app.
var insteon = new Insteon();
var config = {
host: '192.168.10.10',
port: 2525,
user: 'hubuser',
password: 'hubpassword'
};
insteon.httpClient(config, function(){
console.log('Connected!');
});
Closes the connection to the gateway. The event
'close' will be emitted once the connection is closed.
Emitted when the connection to the gateway is successfully established.
Emitted once the socket is fully closed. The argument had_error is a boolean which says if the socket was closed due to a transmission error. (See net.Socket Event: 'close')
Callback arguments
had_error Boolean true if the socket had a transmission error
Emitted when an unsolicited command is received. The argument
command will be the command object.
Callback arguments
command received from gateway
Emitted when an error occurs. The 'close' event will be called directly following this event.
By default, events will be emitted for both device triggered (button presses) and hub triggered actions. If you don't want that behavior, disable it by setting
emitOnAck to false.
Example:
var hub = new Insteon();
var light = hub.light('112233');
hub.connect(...);
light.turnOn(); // Emits 'turnOn' event
hub.emitOnAck = false; // Disables events on command ack
light.turnOn(); // Does not emit event
By default, duplicate events for devices will be suppressed. If you want to see the duplicate events, you must enable them by setting
emitDuplicates to true.
Example:
var hub = new Insteon();
hub.emitDuplicates = true; // Enabled duplicate events
Links device(s) to gateway
Callback return link object as second argument (see
insteon.links).
device is the device to link. It can either be a device id (6 digit hex String), an Array of ids, or null. If a device id is provided, the device will be linked. If an array of ids is provided, each devices will be configured linked. If device is
null, the device must be put into linking state manually (hold set button). The device will be setup as the responder, unless the
controller option is true.
options is an Object with the options to be used during linking.
{
controller: Boolean, // link the device(s) as a controller(s)
group: Number, // controller group/button
timeout: Number // timeout for manual linking
}
group is the controller group to link the responders to. Valid group numbers vary by device type. The hub supports group numbers 0-255. Default is 1.
timeout is the number of milliseconds to wait for linking to complete. (Remember you have to hold the set button for at least 10 seconds.)Default is 30000 ms.
var insteon = Insteon('my.home.com');
// Link two devices with for 2nd button on dimmer
insteon.link('AABBCC', '112233', {group: 2}, function(error, link) {
// link data from responder, 11.22.33
});
// Link gateway to multiple devices
insteon.link('gw', ['111111', '222222', '333333'], function(error, link) {
// link data from last responder, 33.33.33
})
// Link device to gateway
insteon.link('ABCDEF', 'gw', function(error, link) {
// link data from gateway
});
// Shorthand to link gateway to unknown device
insteon.link(function(error, link) { // link('gw', null, fn)
// link data from unknown device (responder)
});
// Link unknown device to gateway (same as link(null, 'gw', fn))
insteon.link(null, 'gw', function(error, link) {
// link data from gateway
});
// Shorthand to a device to an unknown device
insteon.link('123456', function(error, link) { // link('123456', null, fn)
// link data from gateway
});
Unlinks device from the gateway
See
link for usage.
Cancels linking/unlinking
Gets the links of a device or the gateway
Links are returned in the callback as an Array of Link Objects.
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to retrieve the links.
{
id: String,
group: Number,
controller: Boolean,
isInUse: Boolean,
hasBeenUsed: Boolean,
isLast: Boolean,
data: Array(3)
}
Gets the first link record on the gateway
Gets the next link record on the gateway
Gets the link at a memory address on a device
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device
at is the memory address. Addresses start at 4095 (0xFFF) and count down by 8. (4095, 4087, 4079, ... ).
Creates scene controller with responder(s)
All devices must be available and linked to the gateway.
controller is the device to setup as controller. It can either be a device id (6 digit hex String), the string 'gw', or null. If a device id is provided, the device will be configured as the controller. If controller is
'gw' the gateway will be configured as the controller.
responder is the device to setup as responder. It can either be a responder object or an Array of responder objects. The responder object can also be the device id (6 digit hex String); default scene values will be used.
{
id: String, // device id (6 digit hex String)
level: Number, // See level in insteon.turnOn()
rate: Number, // See rate in insteon.turnOn()
data: Array // data to be configure for scene (overrides level and rate)]
}
options is an Object with the options to be used during linking.
{
group: Number, // controller group/button (default: 1)
remove: boolean // remove existing responders (default: false)
}
group is the controller group to link the responders to. Valid group numbers vary by device type. The hub supports group numbers 0-255. Default is 1.
remove is the boolean flag used to delete a responder(s) from the scene.
Sends an Insteon All-link command for a link group
Used by sceneXX commands.
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
command is the insteon command (2 digit hex String) to send to the group.
Turn on a scene group
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
Turn on fast a scene group
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
Turn off a scene group
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
Turn off fast a scene group
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
Dim by one step a scene group
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
Brighten by one step a scene group
group is the controller group on the gateway for which to trigger the command.
Gets the product information about the gateway or a device
Product info object is returned in callback.
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to get the product info. If not provided, the gateway's product info will be returned.
var insteon = Insteon('my.home.com');
// Get gateway info
insteon.info(function(error, info) {
// For details on the info object see below.
});
// Get Device info
insteon.info('AABBCC', function(error, info) {
// For details on the info object see below.
});
{
id: String,
firmware, String,
deviceCategory: {
id: Number,
name: String
},
deviceSubCategory: {
id: Number
},
isDimmable: Boolean,
isLighting: Boolean,
isThermostat: Boolean
}
Sends a Insteon ping to a device
Response object is returned in the callback, if the ping was successful.
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to get the product info.
Gets the version information about a device
Version object is returned in callback. Valid version names are i1, i2, and i2cs.
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device from which to get the product info.
{
code: Number,
name, String,
}
NOTE: Lighting function have been moved into their own class.
Creates a lighting object for the gateway. Use this to access all lighting control.
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the light switch.
Turns an Insteon dimmer switch on to the provided level
level is the percentage (0-100) of full to which the dimmer is set. Non-dimmable switches ignore this and turn on to full. Defaults to 100 percent.
rate is the speed at which the light is turned on to the provided
level. If not provided, the default saved ramp rate of the device is used. The rate value can either be 'slow', 'fast', or the number of milliseconds. 'fast' is 0.1 seconds. 'slow' is 1 minute. If milliseconds is provided, the closest defined ramp rate less than the provided value is used.
Turn light on fast (no ramp) to pre-saved level
Turns light off
rate is the speed the light turns off. See
on for values.
Turns light off fast (no ramp)
Brightens the light one step
Dims the light one step
Gets or sets the light's current level
level is the percentage (0-100) of full to which the dimmer is set. If not provided, then the current level of the device is returned in the callback.
var insteon = Insteon();
insteon.connect('my.home.com', function () {
var light = insteon.light('AABBCC'); // Create light object
light.level(50) // Set light level
.then(function() {
return light.level(); // Get light level
})
.then(function(level){
console.log(level); // 50
});
});
Fan functions are part of the light class. The FanLinc is more or less a dimmer with fan control. All the normal dimmer controls work the same.
Turn the fan on to medium speed
Turn the fan off
Turn the fan on to low speed
Turn the fan on to high speed
The light object allows you to trigger on events from the device. This allows for functionality such as, send me a text when my light is turned on. Why would you want this? I don't know, but I'll just assume you're a little crazy.
Example:
var hub = new Insteon();
var light = hub.light('112233');
light.on('turnOn', function () {
sendTxt('My light is on');
});
hub.connect(...);
There are several event's that could tell you your lights are on. You may want the text for all of them (again crazy).
Example:
var hub = new Insteon();
var light = hub.light('112233');
light.on('turnOn', sendOnTxt);
light.on('turnOnFast', sendOnTxt);
light.on('brightened', sendOnTxt);
function sendOnTxt() {
sendTxt('My light is on');
}
hub.connect(...);
Event emitted when a light's on button is tapped once
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
level if provided, the level to which the light was turned on. Not provided for device trigged events.
Event emitted when a light's on button is tapped twice
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Event emitted when a light's off button is tapped once
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Event emitted when a light's off button is tapped twice
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Event emitted when a light's on button is held
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Event emitted when a light's on button is released
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Event emitted when a light's off button is held
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Event emitted when a light's off button is released
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
Generic event emitted when a device generates a command
Only needed if you want direct access to the command data.
Callback arguments
group the group/button for which the command was sent
command1 the first command (the command type)
command2 the second command (the command options)
Creates a Thermostat object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the thermostat.
Increases the set point by
change
If
change is not provided, increases the set point by 1 degree.
change is the number of degrees to increase the set point. Defaults to 1.
Decreases the set point by
change
If
change is not provided, decreases the set point by 1 degree.
change is the number of degrees to decrease the set point. Defaults to 1.
Gets the current air temperature for the
zone
If no
zone is provided, the default zone (0) is assumed.
zone is the zone number. Defaults to 0.
Gets the current set points for the
zone
If no
zone is provided, the default zone (0) is assumed. Set points are provided as an array of either one or two set points depending on the mode.
zone is the zone number. Defaults to 0.
Gets or sets the mode
If no
mode parameter is provided, then the current mode is returned.
mode can be one of the following: 'off', 'heat', 'cool', 'auto', 'fan', 'program', 'program heat', 'program cool', or 'fan auto'.
Note: Not all thermostats support all modes.
Sets the cool temperature set point to
temperature
temperature is the integer value to set the cool set point to.
Sets the heat temperature set point to
temperature
temperature is the integer value to set the heat set point to.
Sets the high humidity to
level
level is the integer value from 1 to 100.
Sets the low humidity to
level
level is the integer value from 1 to 100.
Sets how long the back light will stay lit to
delay in seconds
delay is the integer value in seconds for how long the back light should stay lite. A value of 0 turns off the back light.
Sets how long to delay between cycles
delay is the integer value in minutes for how long to delay between cycles.
Sets how many degrees change should be applied when the thermostat is in energy saving mode
change is the integer value in degrees of change.
Sets the date (day of week, hour, minute, seconds)
date is the Date object to set the thermostat to. If
date is not a Date object, it is converged to a Date object with
new Date(date). The default value is
new Date().
Gets all the details about the thermostat
The returned details object is described below:
{
date: {
day: Number, // 0-6 (0=Sunday, 1=Monday, ...)
hour: Number, // 0-23
minute: Number, // 0-59
seconds: Number, // 0-59
},
mode: String, // 'off', 'auto', 'heat', 'cool', 'program'
fan: Boolean, // if fan mode is on, true; if fan mode is auto, false
setpoints: {
cool: Number,
heat: Number,
highHumidity: Number,
lowHumidity: Number
},
humidity: Number, // Current air humidity
temperature: Number, // Current air temperature
unit: String, // 'F' or 'C'
cooling: Boolean, // true if the system is currently cooling
heating: Boolean, // true if the system is currently heating
energySaving: Boolean, // true if energy saving mode is active
hold: Boolean, // true if hold is enabled
backlight: Number, // Backlight delay before turning off
delay: Number, // Delay between cycles
energyOffset: Number // Number of degree to change the temperature by in energy mode
}
Gets the status of the thermostat. This is a subset of
.details(), but it only requires a single Insteon command (i.e. faster). The returned status object (subset of details object) is described below:
{
date: {
day: Number, // 0-6 (0=Sunday, 1=Monday, ...)
hour: Number, // 0-23
minute: Number, // 0-59
seconds: Number, // 0-59
},
mode: String, // 'off', 'auto', 'heat', 'cool', 'program'
fan: Boolean, // if fan mode is on, true; if fan mode is auto, false
setpoints: {
cool: Number,
heat: Number
},
humidity: Number, // Current air humidity
temperature: Number, // Current air temperature
unit: String, // 'F' or 'C'
cooling: Boolean, // true if the system is currently cooling
heating: Boolean, // true if the system is currently heating
energySaving: Boolean, // true if energy saving mode is active
hold: Boolean, // true if hold is enabled
}
The thermostat object allows you to trigger on events from the device. If you want to know how many times a day your AC turns on, you can count the 'cooling' events.
Example:
var hub = new Insteon();
var thermostat = hub.thermostat('112233');
var count = 0;
thermostat.on('cooling', function () {
console.log('AC turned count:' ++count);
});
hub.connect(...);
By default, the thermostat will not send events to the hub. You must enable this functionality. This can be done with the
.monitor() function. This only needs to be done once.
enable is a boolean flag that can be used to control if monitoring is enabled or disabled by the function. Passing a value of
false disables monitoring. The default value is
true.
Example:
var hub = new Insteon();
var thermostat = hub.thermostat('112233');
hub.connect(host, function () {
thermostat.monitor();
});
Event emitted when the thermostat starts cooling
Event emitted when the thermostat starts heating
Event emitted when the thermostat stops heating or cooling (i.e. System is off.)
Event emitted when humidity goes above the high humidity set point
Event emitted when humidity goes below the low humidity set point
Event emitted when humidity returns to normal levels (i.e. Humidity is between high and low set points.)
Important note: in order to get the above events working, Thermostat must be properly linked to the PLM/Hub: as a controller on groups 1 through 5. For example, 'heating' event message will be sent by Thermostat with group 2. Therefore if you are not properly linked, PLM/Hub will discard the message.
Creates a Motion object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the motion sensor.
wait parameter
All function for the motion sensor have an optional
wait parameter. This parameter is used to control when the command is sent to the sensor. The sensor is normally sleeping and cannot receive commands.
If
wait is true, then the command will not be sent until activity is detected (i.e. the sensor is awake). Default Behavior
If
wait is false, the command will be sent immediately and the sensor must be in an active state. Typically, this is done by setting the sensor into linking mode (Hold the set button until LED flashes. Then tap set button. The LED should be double blinking.)
Gets the status of the motion sensor
The returned status object is described below:
{
ledLevel: Number, // 0 to 100
clearTimer: Number, // seconds in 30 second increments
duskThreshold: Number, // 0 to 100 - light level at to trigger dawn/dusk
options: {
occupancyMode: Boolean, // 'motion' event every ~4 sec
ledOn: Boolean, // turn on or off the LED when motion is detected
nightMode: Boolean, // Only send events when light level is below threshold
onOnlyMode: Boolean // Only send 'motion' events - no 'clear' event
},
jumpers: {
j1: Boolean,
j2: Boolean,
j3: Boolean,
j4: Boolean,
j5: Boolean
},
lightLevel: Number, // 0 to 100 - Current light level
batteryLevel: Number, // Approximate voltage
}
Sets the configurable motion sensor options
options is the options object. Below are the defaults:
{
occupancyMode: false,
ledOn: true,
nightMode: false,
onOnlyMode: false
}
Sets the clear timer timeout for the motion sensor
timeout is the timeout value in seconds (rounded up to nearest 30 second interval). Defaults to 30 seconds (minimum value)
Sets the dusk light level threshold for the motion sensor
threshold is the light level (0 to 100) to trigger the dawn/dusk event.
The motion object allows you to trigger on events from the device.
Event emitted when motion is detected
Event emitted when clear timer expires after motion was detected
Event emitted when the light level crosses the dusk threshold from night to day
Event emitted when the light level crosses the dusk threshold from day to night
Event emitted when the battery is low
Creates a Door object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the door sensor.
Event emitted when the sensor is opened
Event emitted when the sensor is closed
Event emitted every 24 hours by the sensor to inform you it is alive
A 'opened' or 'closed' event is also emitted depending on the state provided by the heartbeat event.
Creates a Leak object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the motion sensor.
Event emitted when the sensor no longer detects moisture
Event emitted when the sensor detects moisture
The event is emitted every 15 seconds while water is present
Event emitted every 24 hours by the sensor to inform you it is alive
A 'wet' or 'dry' event is also emitted depending on the state provided by the heartbeat event.
Functions to control Insteon's iMeter.
Creates a Meter object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the meter.
Gets the status of the meter
The returned status object is described below:
{
energy: Number, // Accumulated energy in kW-hours
power: Number // Current power in watts
}
Resets the energy accumulation
Combines the status and reset commands
Functions to control an IO Linc.
Note: The meaning of "ON" and "OFF" varies based on the IO Linc configurations. See Insteon documentation for details.
Creates a IO Linc object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO Linc.
Send ON command to IO Linc
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO Linc.
Send OFF command to IO Linc
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO Linc.
Get the status of the IO Linc
The returned status object is described below:
{
relay: String, // either "on" or "off"
sensor: String // either "on" or "off"
}
Event emitted when the relay is in the "ON" state.
Event emitted when the relay is in the "OFF" state.
Event emitted when the sensor is in the "ON" state.
Event emitted when the sensor is in the "OFF" state.
Creates an IO object with the Insteon id
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the IO sensor/actuator.
Turns on the actuator port. For a relay device like the EZIO4O, this command activates the relay numbered
port.
Turns off the actuator port. For a relay device like the EZIO4O, this command resets the relay numbered
port.
Sets all actuator ports based on the data number. Each port is represented by one bit in the data. E.G. the data value
13 will clear all ports except ports 0, 1, and 4, which will be set.
Creates an X10 object with the house and unit code
house is the house code ('A' - 'P')
unit is the unit/device code (1-16)
Turns on the device.
Turns off the device.
For advanced users only. These function are leveraged by the higher level functions.
Sends command to PLM function on the gateway
command can either be the String (hex byte) for the PLM command or the Command Object with a raw property.
Command Object:
{
raw: String,
type: String
}
timeout is the number of milliseconds to wait before checking the status. If
timeout is omitted or null, the command doesn't check the status.
timeout should be set to zero to check immediately.
A Status Object will be returned in the callback. The Status Object format depends on the response type.
Get Modem Info Response (0x60) Status Object:
{
command: Object,
ack: Boolean,
response: {
raw: String,
type: String,
id: String,
deviceCategory: {
id: Number,
name: String
},
deviceSubcategory: {
id: Number
},
firewareVersion: String
}
}
Send Message Response (0x62) Status Object:
{
command: Object,
ack: Boolean,
response: {
raw: String,
type: String,
id: String,
standard: {
id: String,
gatewayId: String,
extended: false,
messageType: Number,
hopsLeft: Number,
maxHops: Number,
command1: String,
command2: String,
raw: String
},
extended: {
id: String,
gatewayId: String,
extended: true,
messageType: Number,
hopsLeft: Number,
maxHops: Number,
command1: String,
command2: String,
userData: Array(14),
raw: String
}
}
}
All-Linking Response (0x64) Status Object:
{
command: Object,
ack: Boolean,
response: {
raw: String,
type: String,
controller: Boolean,
wasDeleted: Boolean,
group: Number,
id: String,
deviceCategory: {
id: Number,
name: String
},
deviceSubcategory: {
id: Number
},
firmwareVersion: String
}
}
Get All-Link Record Response (0x69 & 0x6A) Status Object:
{
command: Object,
ack: Boolean,
response: {
raw: String,
type: String,
link: {
controller: Boolean,
isInUse: Boolean,
hasBeenUsed: Boolean,
isLast: Boolean,
group: Number,
id: String,
data: Array(3)
}
}
}
Sends direct command to Insteon device
id is the id (6 digit hex String) of the device.
command can either be a hex String (length 2) or an Object. The String must be a standard direct command. If command is a String, then
param can also be passed. The
param will be defaulted to
'00'. If the command is an extended command, it must be passed as an Object with the extended property.
Standard Command Object:
{
cmd1: String,
cmd2: String
}
Extended Command Object:
{
extended: true,
cmd1: String,
cmd2: String,
userData: Array
}
To test the package run:
grunt test