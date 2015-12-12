Hologram Github Theme

This is a very simple Github Styleguide inspired theme for Trulia's Hologram, the ruby front-end doc generator.

Preview

View example styleguide (source code)

Usage

Install Hologram:

gem install hologram

Add this theme to your project using NPM:

$ npm install

Alternatively you may use Bower:

$ bower install

Define the theme in your hologram_config.yml :

source: app/styles destination: styleguide documentation_assets: node_modules/hologram-github-theme index: styleguide dependencies: - 'dist' css_include: - 'dist/styles/vendor.css' - 'dist/styles/main.css' js_include: - 'dist/scripts/main.js' global_title: Styleguide

In this example the markdown file app/styles/styleguide.md is used for the content on the index page. Also, if you're using Bower, adjust the package path accordingly: documentation_assets: bower_components/hologram-github-theme .

For more details on the options, checkout the Hologram documentation

Finally, build the styleguide:

hologram -c hologram_config .yml

Authors

The Hologram Github Theme has been created by Mathis Hofer. Many thanks to Maurice Kühlborn and Oscar for their contributions.

License

The Hologram Github Theme is licensed under the MIT License