by Paul Bouchon
1.9.1 (see all)

Holler sends desktop push notifications from the command line.

Deprecated!
This package has moved to @bitpshr.net/holler. Please see https://git.io/vA5qB for more information.

Holler logo

Holler sends desktop push notifications from the command line using WebSockets.

  1. Install the package.

    $ npm i @bitpshr.net/holler -D

  2. Create a HollerServer using an existing Node HTTP server.

    const http = require('http');
const HollerServer = require('@bitpshr.net/holler/server');
const server = http.createServer().listen(1337);
new HollerServer(server);

  3. Include the client script as an ES6 module or as a script tag and create a new Holler Client.

    import HollerClient from '@bitpshr.net/holler/client';
new HollerClient('ws://localhost:1337');

    <script src="node_modules/@bitpshr.net/holler/client.js"></script>
<script>new HollerClient('ws://localhost:1337');</script>

  4. Send JavaScript push notifications using the holler CLI.

    $ holler --url="ws://localhost:1337" --title="Hello" --body="Hello, world"

    See all available CLI commands via holler --help.

Holler demo

License

WTFPL

