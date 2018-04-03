Holler sends desktop push notifications from the command line using WebSockets.
Install the package.
$ npm i @bitpshr.net/holler -D
Create a
HollerServer using an existing Node HTTP server.
const http = require('http');
const HollerServer = require('@bitpshr.net/holler/server');
const server = http.createServer().listen(1337);
new HollerServer(server);
Include the client script as an ES6 module or as a script tag and create a new Holler Client.
import HollerClient from '@bitpshr.net/holler/client';
new HollerClient('ws://localhost:1337');
<script src="node_modules/@bitpshr.net/holler/client.js"></script>
<script>new HollerClient('ws://localhost:1337');</script>
Send JavaScript push notifications using the
holler CLI.
$ holler --url="ws://localhost:1337" --title="Hello" --body="Hello, world"
See all available CLI commands via
holler --help.