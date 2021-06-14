Official Node.js library for Holiday API providing quick and easy access to holiday information from applications written in server-side JavaScript.
Full documentation of the Holiday API endpoints is available here.
# NPM
npm install --save holidayapi
# Yarn
yarn add holidayapi
import { HolidayAPI } from 'holidayapi';
const key = 'Insert your API key here';
const holidayApi = new HolidayAPI({ key });
// Fetch supported countries and subdivisions
holidayApi.countries()
.then((countries) => { console.log(countries); })
.catch((err) => { console.error(err); });
// Fetch supported languages
holidayApi.languages()
.then((languages) => { console.log(languages); })
.catch((err) => { console.error(err); });
// Fetch holidays with minimum parameters
holidayApi.holidays({ country: 'US', year: 2019 })
.then((holidays) => { console.log(holidays); })
.catch((err) => { console.error(err); });
// Async? Await? No problem!
(async () => {
// Fetch supported countries and subdivisions
const countries = await holidayApi.countries();
// Fetch supported languages
const languages = await holidayApi.languages();
// Fetch holidays with minimum parameters
const holidays = await holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
});
})();
holidayApi.countries();
holidayApi.countries({
public: true,
});
holidayApi.countries({
country: 'NO',
});
holidayApi.countries({
search: 'united',
});
holidayApi.languages();
holidayApi.language({
language: 'es',
});
holidayApi.language({
search: 'Chinese',
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
month: 7,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
month: 7,
day: 4,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
month: 7,
day: 4,
upcoming: true,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
month: 7,
day: 4,
previous: true,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
public: true,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'GB-ENG',
year: 2019,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
subdivisions: true,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
search: 'New Year',
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US',
year: 2019,
language: 'zh', // Chinese (Simplified)
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: 'US,GB,NZ',
year: 2019,
});
holidayApi.holidays({
country: ['US', 'GB', 'NZ'],
year: 2019,
});
holidayApi.workday({
country: 'US',
start: '2019-07-01',
days: 7,
});
holidayApi.workday({
country: 'US',
start: '2019-07-01',
end: '2019-07-10',
});