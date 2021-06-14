Holiday API Node.js Library

Official Node.js library for Holiday API providing quick and easy access to holiday information from applications written in server-side JavaScript.

Documentation

Full documentation of the Holiday API endpoints is available here.

Installation

NPM npm install --save holidayapi Yarn yarn add holidayapi

Usage

import { HolidayAPI } from 'holidayapi' ; const key = 'Insert your API key here' ; const holidayApi = new HolidayAPI({ key }); holidayApi.countries() .then( ( countries ) => { console .log(countries); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); }); holidayApi.languages() .then( ( languages ) => { console .log(languages); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); }); holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 }) .then( ( holidays ) => { console .log(holidays); }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); }); ( async ( ) => { const countries = await holidayApi.countries(); const languages = await holidayApi.languages(); const holidays = await holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , }); })();

Examples

Countries

Fetch all supported countries

holidayApi.countries();

Fetch only countries with public holidays

holidayApi.countries({ public : true , });

Fetch a supported country by code

holidayApi.countries({ country : 'NO' , });

Search for countries by code or name

holidayApi.countries({ search : 'united' , });

Languages

Fetch all supported languages

holidayApi.languages();

Fetch a supported language by code

holidayApi.language({ language : 'es' , });

Search for languages by code or name

holidayApi.language({ search : 'Chinese' , });

Holidays

Fetch holidays for a specific year

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , });

Fetch holidays for a specific month

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , month : 7 , });

Fetch holidays for a specific day

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , month : 7 , day : 4 , });

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , month : 7 , day : 4 , upcoming : true , });

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , month : 7 , day : 4 , previous : true , });

Fetch only public holidays

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , public : true , });

Fetch holidays for a specific subdivision

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'GB-ENG' , year : 2019 , });

Include subdivision holidays with countrywide holidays

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , subdivisions : true , });

Search for a holiday by name

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , search : 'New Year' , });

Translate holidays to another language

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US' , year : 2019 , language : 'zh' , });

Fetch holidays for multiple countries

holidayApi.holidays({ country : 'US,GB,NZ' , year : 2019 , }); holidayApi.holidays({ country : [ 'US' , 'GB' , 'NZ' ], year : 2019 , });

Workday

holidayApi.workday({ country : 'US' , start : '2019-07-01' , days : 7 , });

Workdays