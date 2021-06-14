openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

holidayapi

by holidayapi
5.1.0 (see all)

Official Node.js library for Holiday API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Holiday API Node.js Library

License Node Version Test Status Code Coverage

Official Node.js library for Holiday API providing quick and easy access to holiday information from applications written in server-side JavaScript.

Documentation

Full documentation of the Holiday API endpoints is available here.

Installation

# NPM
npm install --save holidayapi

# Yarn
yarn add holidayapi

Usage

import { HolidayAPI } from 'holidayapi';

const key = 'Insert your API key here';
const holidayApi = new HolidayAPI({ key });

// Fetch supported countries and subdivisions
holidayApi.countries()
  .then((countries) => { console.log(countries); })
  .catch((err) => { console.error(err); });

// Fetch supported languages
holidayApi.languages()
  .then((languages) => { console.log(languages); })
  .catch((err) => { console.error(err); });

// Fetch holidays with minimum parameters
holidayApi.holidays({ country: 'US', year: 2019 })
  .then((holidays) => { console.log(holidays); })
  .catch((err) => { console.error(err); });

// Async? Await? No problem!
(async () => {
  // Fetch supported countries and subdivisions
  const countries = await holidayApi.countries();

  // Fetch supported languages
  const languages = await holidayApi.languages();

  // Fetch holidays with minimum parameters
  const holidays = await holidayApi.holidays({
    country: 'US',
    year: 2019,
  });
})();

Examples

Countries

Fetch all supported countries

holidayApi.countries();

Fetch only countries with public holidays

holidayApi.countries({
  public: true,
});

Fetch a supported country by code

holidayApi.countries({
  country: 'NO',
});

Search for countries by code or name

holidayApi.countries({
  search: 'united',
});

Languages

Fetch all supported languages

holidayApi.languages();

Fetch a supported language by code

holidayApi.language({
  language: 'es',
});

Search for languages by code or name

holidayApi.language({
  search: 'Chinese',
});

Holidays

Fetch holidays for a specific year

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
});

Fetch holidays for a specific month

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  month: 7,
});

Fetch holidays for a specific day

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  month: 7,
  day: 4,
});

Fetch upcoming holidays based on a specific date

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  month: 7,
  day: 4,
  upcoming: true,
});

Fetch previous holidays based on a specific date

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  month: 7,
  day: 4,
  previous: true,
});

Fetch only public holidays

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  public: true,
});

Fetch holidays for a specific subdivision

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'GB-ENG',
  year: 2019,
});

Include subdivision holidays with countrywide holidays

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  subdivisions: true,
});

Search for a holiday by name

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  search: 'New Year',
});

Translate holidays to another language

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US',
  year: 2019,
  language: 'zh', // Chinese (Simplified)
});

Fetch holidays for multiple countries

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: 'US,GB,NZ',
  year: 2019,
});

holidayApi.holidays({
  country: ['US', 'GB', 'NZ'],
  year: 2019,
});

Workday

Fetch workday 7 business days after a date

holidayApi.workday({
  country: 'US',
  start: '2019-07-01',
  days: 7,
});

Workdays

Fetch number of workdays between two dates

holidayApi.workday({
  country: 'US',
  start: '2019-07-01',
  end: '2019-07-10',
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial