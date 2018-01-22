Holen

Declarative fetch in React

Install

npm install -S holen

Basic Usage

<Holen url= "api.startup.com/users" > {({data}) => < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)} </ pre > } < /Holen> / / Lazy fetch <Holen lazy onResponse={handleResponse} url="api.startup.com/u sers "> {({fetching, data, fetch, error}) => ( <div> <button onClick={fetch}>Load Data</button> <pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre> </div> )} </Holen>

Props

body any

<Holen body={ JSON .stringify({ message : 'hello' })} method= "POST" url= "api.startup.com/users" > {({data}) => < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)} </ pre > } < /Holen>

MDN - Body

children function

Children is a function that receives an object as its only argument.

The object contains the following keys:

fetching: bool

response: object

data: object

error: object

fetch: function

<Holen url= "api.startup.com/users" > {({data}) => < div > {data.name} </ div > } < /Holen>

credentials string

MDN - Credentials

headers string

MDN - Headers

lazy boolean

If true then the component will not perform the fetch on mount. You must use the fetch named argument in order to initiate the request.

<Holen lazy url= "api.startup.com/users" > {({fetching}) => {fetching && < div > Loading </ div > }} < /Holen>

method string - default GET

MDN - Method

onResponse function

callback called on the response.

const handleResponse = ( error, response ) => { if (error || !response.ok) { panic() } cheer() } <Holen lazy onResponse={handleResponse} url= "api.startup.com/users" > {({ data, fetch }) => ( < div > < button onClick = {fetch} > Load Data </ button > < pre > {JSON.stringify(data, null , 2)} </ pre > </ div > )} < /Holen>

transformResponse function - default data => data

The transformResponse prop is a function that can be used to massage the response data. It receives one argument, data , and by default, performs an identity operation, returning the data passed to it.

type string - default json

The body method applied to the response. One of json , text , blob , arrayBuffer or formData .

url string

url of the request.