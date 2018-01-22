Declarative fetch in React
npm install -S holen
// Fetch on mount
<Holen url="api.startup.com/users">
{({data}) => <pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>}
</Holen>
// Lazy fetch
<Holen lazy onResponse={handleResponse} url="api.startup.com/users">
{({fetching, data, fetch, error}) => (
<div>
<button onClick={fetch}>Load Data</button>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)}
</Holen>
body
any
<Holen
body={JSON.stringify({ message: 'hello' })}
method="POST"
url="api.startup.com/users"
>
{({data}) => <pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)}</pre>}
</Holen>
children
function
Children is a function that receives an object as its only argument.
The object contains the following keys:
bool
object
object
object
function
<Holen url="api.startup.com/users">
{({data}) => <div>{data.name}</div>}
</Holen>
credentials
string
headers
string
lazy
boolean
If true then the component will not perform the fetch on mount.
You must use the
fetch named argument in order to initiate the request.
<Holen lazy url="api.startup.com/users">
{({fetching}) => {fetching && <div>Loading</div>}} // renders nothing, fetch was not started
</Holen>
method
string - default
GET
onResponse
function
callback called on the response.
const handleResponse = (error, response) => {
if (error || !response.ok) {
panic()
}
cheer()
}
<Holen
lazy
onResponse={handleResponse}
url="api.startup.com/users">
{({ data, fetch }) => (
<div>
<button onClick={fetch}>Load Data</button>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data, null , 2)}</pre>
</div>
)}
</Holen>
transformResponse
function - default
data => data
The
transformResponse prop is a function that can be used to massage the response data. It receives one argument,
data, and by default, performs an identity operation, returning the data passed to it.
type
string - default
json
The body method applied to
the response. One of
json,
text,
blob,
arrayBuffer or
formData.
url
string
url of the request.