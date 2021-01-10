Holder renders image placeholders in browser using SVG.
Used by thousands of open source projects (including Bootstrap v3) and many other sites.
No extra requests, small bundle size, highly customizable.
npm install holderjs
yarn add holderjs
bower install holderjs
gem 'rails-assets-holderjs'
meteor add imsky:holder
php composer.phar update imsky/holder
Install-Package Holder.js
Include
holder.js in your HTML:
<script src="holder.js"></script>
Holder will then process all images with a specific
src attribute, like this one:
<img src="holder.js/300x200">
The above tag will render as a placeholder 300 pixels wide and 200 pixels tall.
To avoid console 404 errors, you can use
data-src instead of
src.
To programmatically insert a placeholder use the
run() API:
var myImage = document.getElementById('myImage');
Holder.run({
images: myImage
});
Placeholder options are set through URL properties, e.g.
holder.js/300x200?x=y&a=b. Multiple options are separated by the
& character.
theme: The theme to use for the placeholder. Example:
holder.js/300x200?theme=sky
random: Use random theme. Example:
holder.js/300x200?random=yes
bg: Background color. Example:
holder.js/300x200?bg=2a2025
fg: Foreground (text) color. Example:
holder.js/300x200?fg=ffffff
text: Custom text. Example:
holder.js/300x200?text=Hello
size: Custom text size. Defaults to
pt units. Example:
holder.js/300x200?size=50
font: Custom text font. Example:
holder.js/300x200?font=Helvetica
align: Custom text alignment (left, right). Example:
holder.js/300x200?align=left
outline: Draw outline and diagonals for placeholder. Example:
holder.js/300x200?outline=yes
lineWrap: Maximum line length to image width ratio. Example:
holder.js/300x200?lineWrap=0.5
Holder includes support for themes, to help placeholders blend in with your layout.
There are 6 default themes:
sky,
vine,
lava,
gray,
industrial, and
social.
Themes have 5 properties:
fg,
bg,
size,
font and
fontweight. The
size property specifies the minimum font size for the theme. The
fontweight default value is
bold. You can create a sample theme like this:
Holder.addTheme("dark", {
bg: "#000",
fg: "#aaa",
size: 11,
font: "Monaco",
fontweight: "normal"
});
If you have a group of placeholders where you'd like to use particular text, you can do so by adding a
text property to the theme:
Holder.addTheme("thumbnail", { bg: "#fff", text: "Thumbnail" });
There are two ways to use custom themes with Holder:
The first approach is the easiest. After you include
holder.js, add a
script tag that adds the theme you want:
<script src="holder.js"></script>
<script>
Holder.addTheme("bright", {
bg: "white", fg: "gray", size: 12
});
</script>
The second approach requires that you call
run after you add the theme, like this:
Holder.addTheme("bright", {bg: "white", fg: "gray", size: 12}).run();
You can use Holder in different areas on different images with custom themes:
<img data-src="example.com/100x100?theme=simple" id="new">
Holder.run({
domain: "example.com",
themes: {
"simple": {
bg: "#fff",
fg: "#000",
size: 12
}
},
images: "#new"
});
You can add a placeholder programmatically by chaining Holder calls:
Holder.addTheme("new", {
fg: "#ccc",
bg: "#000",
size: 10
}).addImage("holder.js/200x100?theme=new", "body").run();
The first argument in
addImage is the
src attribute, and the second is a CSS selector of the parent element.
Holder automatically adds line breaks to text that goes outside of the image boundaries. If the text is so long it goes out of both horizontal and vertical boundaries, the text is moved to the top. If you prefer to control the line breaks, you can add
\n to the
text property:
<img data-src="holder.js/300x200?text=Add \n line breaks \n anywhere.">
If you would like to disable line wrapping, set the
nowrap option to
true:
<img data-src="holder.js/300x200?text=Add \n line breaks \n anywhere.&nowrap=true">
When using the
text option, the image dimesions are not shown. To reinsert the dimension into the text, simple use the special
holder_dimensions placeholder.
<img data-src="holder.js/90px80p?theme=sky&text=Placeholder dimensions: holder_dimensions">
Placeholders using a custom font are rendered using canvas by default, due to SVG's constraints on cross-domain resource linking. If you're using only locally available fonts, you can disable this behavior by setting
noFontFallback to
true in
Holder.run options. However, if you need to render a SVG placeholder using an externally loaded font, you have to use the
object tag instead of the
img tag and add a
holderjs class to the appropriate
link tags. Here's an example:
<head>
<link href="http://.../font-awesome.css" rel="stylesheet" class="holderjs">
</head>
<body>
<object data-src="holder.js/300x200?font=FontAwesome"></object>
Important: When testing locally, font URLs must have a
http or
https protocol defined.
Important: Fonts served from locations other than public registries (i.e. Google Fonts, Typekit, etc.) require the correct CORS headers to be set. See How to use CDN with Webfonts for more details.
<object> placeholders work like
<img> placeholders, with the added benefit of their DOM being able to be inspected and modified. As with
<img> placeholders, the
data-src attribute is more reliable than the
data attribute.
Important: Percentages are specified with the
p character, not with the
% character.
Specifying a dimension in percentages creates a fluid placeholder that responds to media queries.
<img data-src="holder.js/100px75?theme=social">
By default, the fluid placeholder will show its current size in pixels. To display the original dimensions, i.e. 100%x75, set the
textmode flag to
literal like so:
holder.js/100px75?textmode=literal.
If you'd like to avoid Holder enforcing an image size, use the
auto flag like so:
<img data-src="holder.js/200x200?auto=yes">
The above will render a placeholder without any embedded CSS for height or width.
To show the current size of an automatically sized placeholder, set the
textmode flag to
exact like so:
holder.js/200x200?auto=yes&textmode=exact.
Both fluid placeholders and automatically sized placeholders in exact mode are updated when the window is resized. To set whether or not a particular image is updated on window resize, you can use the
setResizeUpdate method like so:
var img = $('#placeholder').get(0);
Holder.setResizeUpdate(img, false);
The above will pause any render updates on the specified image (which must be a DOM object).
To enable updates again, run the following:
Holder.setResizeUpdate(img, true);
This will enable updates and immediately render the placeholder.
Holder can render placeholders as background images for elements with the
holderjs class, like this:
#sample {background:url(?holder.js/200x200?theme=social) no-repeat}
<div id="sample" class="holderjs"></div>
The Holder URL in CSS should have a
? in front. Like in image placeholders, you can specify the Holder URL in a
data-background-src attribute:
<div class="holderjs" data-background-src="?holder.js/300x200"></div>
Important: Make sure to define a height and/or width for elements with background placeholders. Fluid background placeholders are not yet supported.
Holder provides several options at runtime that affect the process of image generation. These are passed in through
Holder.run calls.
domain: The domain to use for image generation. Default value:
holder.js.
dataAttr: The HTML attribute used to define a fallback to the native
src attribute. Default value:
data-src.
renderer: The renderer to use. Options available:
svg,
canvas. Default value:
svg.
images: The CSS selector used for finding
img tags. Default value:
img.
objects: The CSS selector used for finding
object placeholders. Default value:
object.
bgnodes: The CSS selector used for finding elements that have background palceholders. Default value:
body .holderjs.
stylenodes: The CSS selector used for finding stylesheets to import into SVG placeholders. Default value:
head link.holderjs.
noFontFallback: Do not fall back to canvas if using custom fonts.
noBackgroundSize: Do not set
background-size for background placeholders.
You can prevent Holder from running its default configuration by executing
Holder.run with your custom settings right after including
holder.js. However, you'll have to execute
Holder.run again to render any placeholders that use the default configuration.
Holder is compatible with
lazyload.js and works with both fluid and fixed-width images. For best results, run
.lazyload({skip_invisible:false}).
When using Holder in a React component, execute
Holder.run in
componentDidMount to enable rendering after state changes. See this issue for more details.
You can use Holder in Vue 2+ projects with vue-holderjs.
You can use Holder in Angular projects with ng-holder or with angular-2-holderjs for Angular 2 projects.
Because Meteor includes scripts at the top of the document by default, the DOM may not be fully available when Holder is called. For this reason, place Holder-related code in a "DOM ready" event listener.
If you're using
ProvidePlugin in your Webpack config, make sure to configure it as follows:
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
'Holder': 'holderjs',
'holder': 'holderjs',
'window.Holder': 'holderjs'
})
]
Holder is provided under the MIT License.
Holder is a project by Ivan Malopinsky.