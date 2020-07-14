Copies non-react specific statics from a child component to a parent component. Similar to Object.assign , but with React static keywords prevented from being overridden.

$ npm install --save hoist-non-react-statics

Usage

import hoistNonReactStatics from 'hoist-non-react-statics' ; hoistNonReactStatics(targetComponent, sourceComponent);

If you have specific statics that you don't want to be hoisted, you can also pass a third parameter to exclude them:

hoistNonReactStatics(targetComponent, sourceComponent, { myStatic : true , myOtherStatic : true });

What does this module do?

See this explanation from the React docs.

Compatible React Versions

Please use latest 3.x. Versions prior to 3.x will not support ForwardRefs.

hoist-non-react-statics Version Compatible React Version 3.x 0.13-16.x With ForwardRef Support 2.x 0.13-16.x Without ForwardRef Support 1.x 0.13-16.2

Browser Support

This package uses Object.defineProperty which has a broken implementation in IE8. In order to use this package in IE8, you will need a polyfill that fixes this method.

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

Third-party open source code used are listed in our package.json file.