Copies non-react specific statics from a child component to a parent component.
Similar to
Object.assign, but with React static keywords prevented from
being overridden.
$ npm install --save hoist-non-react-statics
import hoistNonReactStatics from 'hoist-non-react-statics';
hoistNonReactStatics(targetComponent, sourceComponent);
If you have specific statics that you don't want to be hoisted, you can also pass a third parameter to exclude them:
hoistNonReactStatics(targetComponent, sourceComponent, { myStatic: true, myOtherStatic: true });
See this explanation from the React docs.
Please use latest 3.x. Versions prior to 3.x will not support ForwardRefs.
|hoist-non-react-statics Version
|Compatible React Version
|3.x
|0.13-16.x With ForwardRef Support
|2.x
|0.13-16.x Without ForwardRef Support
|1.x
|0.13-16.2
This package uses
Object.defineProperty which has a broken implementation in IE8. In order to use this package in IE8, you will need a polyfill that fixes this method.
This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.
Third-party open source code used are listed in our package.json file.