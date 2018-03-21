I recommend using https://github.com/elado/react-ref-method-forwarder or React 16.3+ React.forwardRef instead

Copies non-react specific methods from a child component to a parent component

Inspired by @mridgway's hoist-non-react-statics

When wrapping a component (see Higher-Order Components methods that are defined in the child component aren't accessible anymore. This module makes those methods available on the wrapper component's prototype.

Installation

npm install hoist-non-react-methods --save

When is it needed?

Components can have public methods that are accessible through their instance under parent's refs .

class Composer extends React . Component { render() { return <input type="text" ref="input" /> } focus() { return this.input.focus() } } class Root extends React.Component { render() { return ( <div> <button onClick={e => this.refs.composer.focus()}></button> <Composer ref="composer" /> </div> ) } }

Assuming you have a component which is decorated, the method focus will be lost, because the ref will point the decorator component.

@someDecorator() class Composer extends React . Component { render() { return <input type="text" ref="input" /> } focus() { return this.input.focus() } } function someDecorator() { return function (WrappedComponent) { class Wrapper extends Component { static displayName = `Wrapper(${WrappedComponent.displayName})` componentWillMount() { // some specific logic in a decorator } render() { return <WrappedComponent ref="wrappedComponent" /> } } return Wrapper } } class Root extends React.Component { // this.refs.composer.focus is undefined! render() { return ( <div> <button onClick={e => this.refs.composer.focus()}></button> <Composer ref="composer" /> </div> ) } }

This package provides a function that copies all the methods (prototype and static) from the wrapped component to the wrapper, but keeps all react specific methods (e.g. componentDidMount etc.) untouched.

@someDecorator() class Composer extends React . Component { componentWillMount() { } render() { return <input type="text" ref="input" /> } static someStaticMethod() { } focus() { return this.input.focus() } } function someDecorator() { return function (WrappedComponent) { class Wrapper extends Component { static displayName = `Wrapper(${WrappedComponent.displayName})` componentWillMount() { // some specific logic in a decorator, left intact } render() { return <WrappedComponent ref="wrappedComponent" /> } } return hoistNonReactMethods(Wrapper, WrappedComponent, { delegateTo: c => c.refs.wrappedComponent }) } } class Root extends React.Component { // works! render() { return ( <div> <button onClick={e => this.refs.composer.focus()}></button> <Composer ref="composer" /> </div> ) } }

API

hoistNonReactMethods( Wrapper: ReactComponent, WrappedComponent : ReactComponent, { delegateTo : function ( ReactComponent wrapperComponentInstance ): ReactComponent childComponentInstance , hoistStatics : boolean , } )

The third parameter is a configuration object. Options:

delegateTo : a function that gets the instance of the wrapper component and returns the instance of the wrapped component (e.g. wrapper => wrapper.refs.child )

: a function that gets the instance of the wrapper component and returns the instance of the wrapped component (e.g. ) hoistStatics: true/false - controls whether to hoist statics or not

Test

npm install npm test

License

MIT