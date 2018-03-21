React.forwardRef instead
Copies non-react specific methods from a child component to a parent component
Inspired by @mridgway's hoist-non-react-statics
When wrapping a component (see Higher-Order Components methods that are defined in the child component aren't accessible anymore. This module makes those methods available on the wrapper component's prototype.
npm install hoist-non-react-methods --save
Components can have public methods that are accessible through their instance under parent's
refs.
class Composer extends React.Component {
render() {
return <input type="text" ref="input" />
}
focus() {
return this.input.focus()
}
}
class Root extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={e => this.refs.composer.focus()}></button>
<Composer ref="composer" />
</div>
)
}
}
Assuming you have a component which is decorated, the method
focus will be lost, because the
ref will point the decorator component.
@someDecorator()
class Composer extends React.Component {
render() {
return <input type="text" ref="input" />
}
focus() {
return this.input.focus()
}
}
function someDecorator() {
return function (WrappedComponent) {
class Wrapper extends Component {
static displayName = `Wrapper(${WrappedComponent.displayName})`
componentWillMount() {
// some specific logic in a decorator
}
render() {
return <WrappedComponent ref="wrappedComponent" />
}
}
return Wrapper
}
}
class Root extends React.Component {
// this.refs.composer.focus is undefined!
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={e => this.refs.composer.focus()}></button>
<Composer ref="composer" />
</div>
)
}
}
This package provides a function that copies all the methods (prototype and static) from the wrapped component to the wrapper, but keeps all react specific methods (e.g.
componentDidMount etc.) untouched.
@someDecorator()
class Composer extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
// some specific behavior of Composer isn't hoisted to wrapper
}
render() {
return <input type="text" ref="input" />
}
static someStaticMethod() {
}
focus() {
return this.input.focus()
}
}
function someDecorator() {
return function (WrappedComponent) {
class Wrapper extends Component {
static displayName = `Wrapper(${WrappedComponent.displayName})`
componentWillMount() {
// some specific logic in a decorator, left intact
}
render() {
return <WrappedComponent ref="wrappedComponent" />
}
}
return hoistNonReactMethods(Wrapper, WrappedComponent, {
delegateTo: c => c.refs.wrappedComponent
})
}
}
class Root extends React.Component {
// works!
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={e => this.refs.composer.focus()}></button>
<Composer ref="composer" />
</div>
)
}
}
hoistNonReactMethods(
Wrapper: ReactComponent,
WrappedComponent: ReactComponent,
{
delegateTo: function(ReactComponent wrapperComponentInstance):ReactComponent childComponentInstance,
hoistStatics: boolean,
}
)
The third parameter is a configuration object. Options:
delegateTo: a function that gets the instance of the wrapper component and returns the instance of the wrapped component (e.g.
wrapper => wrapper.refs.child)
hoistStatics: true/false - controls whether to hoist statics or not
npm install
npm test
MIT