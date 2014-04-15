Mustache template engine for the express 3.x web framework.
Uses twitter's hogan.js engine.
Supports
Install hogan-express using npm:
npm install hogan-express
To use hogan-express, map the file extension of your choice to the hogan-express engine in your app setup. For example:
app.set 'view engine', 'html' # use .html extension for templates
app.set 'layout', 'layout' # use layout.html as the default layout
app.set 'partials', foo: 'foo' # define partials available to all pages
app.enable 'view cache'
app.engine 'html', require('hogan-express')
Within your app route callback, define
res.locals and call
res.render, passing any partials required by your template. For example:
app.get '/', (req,res)->
res.locals = name: 'Andrew'
res.render 'template', partials: {message: 'message'}
This would render the layout (
layout.html, defined in setup) using the template (
template.html) and the specified partials (
message.html).
If
layout.html contained:
<p>
<strong>Message Layout</strong>
{{{ yield }}}
</p>
and
template.html contained:
<em>{{ name }} says {{> message }}</em>
and
message.html contained:
Hello World.
the callback would produce:
<p>
<strong>Message Layout</strong>
<em>Andrew says Hello World.</em>
</p>
The special
{{{ yield }}} variable in
layout.html indicates the location in your layout file where your template is rendered. You can define your layout using
app.set 'layout', ... or specify it when calling
res.render. If a layout is not provided, the template is rendered directly.
You can define more extension points in
layout.html using custom tags
{{yield-<name>}}. For example:
layout:
<head>
...
{{{yield-styles}}}
{{{yield-scripts}}}
...
</head>
index:
{{#yield-styles}}
<style>
...
</style>
{{/yield-styles}}
{{#yield-scripts}}
<script>
...
</script>
{{/yield-scripts}}
The page
index.html will be rendered into
{{yield}} without the content in
{{#yield-styles}}...{{/yield-styles} and
{{#yield-scripts}}...{{/yield-scripts}}. That content goes into accordingly named tags in
layout.html. If
{{{yield-styles}}} is missing, the styles tag content will not be rendered.
To render a page with custom layout, just specify it in the options:
res.render "admin.html", layout: "admin-layout"
To create custom filters (or lambdas) you can just specify your filter functions in the options:
app.get '/', (req,res)->
res.locals = myDefaultLabel: "oops" # here to show a little of how scoping works
res.render 'template',
message: 'This is a message. HERE.'
mylist: [{label: "one", num: 1},{label: "two", num: 2},{num: 3}]
lambdas:
lowercase: (text) ->
return text.toLowerCase()
reverseString: (text) ->
return text.split("").reverse().join("")
template:
<p>Lowercase <strong>{{message}}</strong>: {{#lambdas.lowercase}}{{message}}{{/lambdas.lowercase}}</p>
<ul>
{{#mylist}}
<li>{{num}}: {{label}} is {{#reverseString}}{{label}}{{#reverseString}} in reverse.</li>
{{/mylist}}
</ul>
rendered html:
<p>Lowercase <strong>This is a message. HERE.</strong>: this is a message. here.</p>
<ul>
<li>1: one is eno in reverse.</li>
<li>2: two is owt in reverse.</li>
<li>3: oops is spoo in reverse.</li>
</ul>
Thank you for your participation!
hogan-express is released under an MIT License.