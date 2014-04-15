Mustache template engine for the express 3.x web framework.

Uses twitter's hogan.js engine.

Supports

Partials (Allows you to modularize, to move pieces of templates to their own file - think of these as "included" templates)

Layouts (Allows you to consolidate common elements of your templates - think of these as "parent" templates)

Caching (Makes your app more efficient by reducing unnecessary rendering)

Lambdas (Allows you to create custom filters/lambdas)

Install

Install hogan-express using npm:

npm install hogan-express

Usage

Setup

To use hogan-express, map the file extension of your choice to the hogan-express engine in your app setup. For example:

app.set 'view engine' , 'html' app.set 'layout' , 'layout' app.set 'partials' , foo: 'foo' app.enable 'view cache' app.engine 'html' , require ( 'hogan-express' )

Rendering a template

Within your app route callback, define res.locals and call res.render , passing any partials required by your template. For example:

app.get '/' , (req,res) -> res.locals = name: 'Andrew' res.render 'template' , partials: {message: 'message' }

This would render the layout ( layout.html , defined in setup) using the template ( template.html ) and the specified partials ( message.html ).

If layout.html contained:

< p > < strong > Message Layout </ strong > {{{ yield }}} </ p >

and template.html contained:

< em > {{ name }} says {{> message }} </ em >

and message.html contained:

Hello World.

the callback would produce:

< p > < strong > Message Layout </ strong > < em > Andrew says Hello World. </ em > </ p >

The special {{{ yield }}} variable in layout.html indicates the location in your layout file where your template is rendered. You can define your layout using app.set 'layout', ... or specify it when calling res.render . If a layout is not provided, the template is rendered directly.

You can define more extension points in layout.html using custom tags {{yield-<name>}} . For example:

layout:

< head > ... {{{yield-styles}}} {{{yield-scripts}}} ... </ head >

index:

{{#yield-styles}} < style > ... </ style > {{/yield-styles}} {{#yield-scripts}} < script > ... </ script > {{/yield-scripts}}

The page index.html will be rendered into {{yield}} without the content in {{#yield-styles}}...{{/yield-styles} and {{#yield-scripts}}...{{/yield-scripts}} . That content goes into accordingly named tags in layout.html . If {{{yield-styles}}} is missing, the styles tag content will not be rendered.

Custom layouts

To render a page with custom layout, just specify it in the options: res.render "admin.html", layout: "admin-layout"

Custom Lambdas / Filters

To create custom filters (or lambdas) you can just specify your filter functions in the options:

app.get '/' , (req,res) -> res.locals = myDefaultLabel: "oops" res.render 'template' , message: 'This is a message. HERE.' mylist: [{label: "one" , num: 1 },{label: "two" , num: 2 },{num: 3 }] lambdas: lowercase: (text) -> return text.toLowerCase() reverseString: (text) -> return text.split( "" ).reverse().join( "" )

template:

< p > Lowercase < strong > {{message}} </ strong > : {{#lambdas.lowercase}}{{message}}{{/lambdas.lowercase}} </ p > < ul > {{#mylist}} < li > {{num}}: {{label}} is {{#reverseString}}{{label}}{{#reverseString}} in reverse. </ li > {{/mylist}} </ ul >

rendered html:

< p > Lowercase < strong > This is a message. HERE. </ strong > : this is a message. here. </ p > < ul > < li > 1: one is eno in reverse. </ li > < li > 2: two is owt in reverse. </ li > < li > 3: oops is spoo in reverse. </ li > </ ul >

Contributors

Contributors list

Thank you for your participation!

License

hogan-express is released under an MIT License.