Hocus-Pocus is a universal and lightweight stylesheet starter kit that focuses on base html elements and typography. You can change the look of every single component, disable some features and define a range of helpers with variables.
Libraries like Bootstrap or Foundation are great and have greatly changed how people think about CSS. However, in most cases within my own project work, I just don’t need all these features and UI components like progress bars or breadcrumbs. Instead, I prefer to have something more universal that I can use in any project.
The following features are the most characteristic to Hocus-Pocus:
You can find full documentation at brtjkzl.github.io/hocus-pocus. Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.