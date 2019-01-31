openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hp

hocus-pocus

by Bartłomiej Kozal
0.3.5 (see all)

Universal and lightweight stylesheet starter kit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hocus-Pocus

Hocus-Pocus is a universal and lightweight stylesheet starter kit that focuses on base html elements and typography. You can change the look of every single component, disable some features and define a range of helpers with variables.

Why not Bootstrap?

Libraries like Bootstrap or Foundation are great and have greatly changed how people think about CSS. However, in most cases within my own project work, I just don’t need all these features and UI components like progress bars or breadcrumbs. Instead, I prefer to have something more universal that I can use in any project.

Key Features

The following features are the most characteristic to Hocus-Pocus:

  • Enhanced normalize.css reset
  • Default colors set and color helpers thanks to clrs.cc
  • Widely responsive web design support with customizable breakpoints and approach
  • Flexbox grid with universal, fraction based width helpers
  • Visibility and spacing helpers (auto-generated for the each viewport breakpoint!)
  • Typography with vertical rhythm based on rem units
  • Components like lists, menus, tables, forms, buttons, boxes, media object and sticky footer

You can find full documentation at brtjkzl.github.io/hocus-pocus. Code is open sourced on GitHub. Up to date changelog is available under the releases section.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial