Usage

Simple Usage

To add the interface to a plain hOCR file, add this line just before the closing </body> tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hocrjs" > </ script >

In addition, your webserver must set the Content-Type to a value that allows loading scripts, such as text/html . If your hOCR file uses an extension .html or .htm extension, the media type should be set correctly.

For files with a .hocr extension (e.g. generated by tesseract), you will need to add a mapping from extension to media type:

Apache: Add the following to you server configuration or .htaccess file: AddType text/html hocr

nginx: Add to mime.types : text/html hocr;

User script

Also bundled is a browser extension that lets you add the hocrjs interface to any hOCR document you browse on the web.

It is a user script, so you need to have a user script runner like Greasemonkey or Tampermonkey installed.

Browse to unpkg.com/hocrjs/dist/hocr.user.js

Install the user script when asked

Browse to a plain hOCR document, e.g. this one

Choose Inject hOCR viewer from the menu of the user script manager

Tampermonkey:

Greasemonkey:

Command line interface

hocrjs comes with a command line tool hocrjs-inject that inserts the necessary <script> tag to a local hOCR document. To use it, first install hocrjs system-wide:

npm install -g hocrjs

Then run hocrjs-inject /path/to/ocr-doc.hocr . The resulting file will be /path/to/ocr-doc.hocrjs.html which you can open in a browser.

Development

To build hocrjs from source, you need Node.js and make.

Clone the repository and run make for a list of targets:

Targets

bootstrap lerna bootstrap dist webpack all clean Remove built targets test Run unit tests link link publish publish packages

Variables

VERSION Version of the latest git tag

Layout

The hOCR elements are positioned with display: fixed . The trick is that they are within a container element that has transformation . This makes the fixed positions relative to the container element instead of the viewport.

Features and SASS

A feature is behavior that can be enabled or disabled and possibly configured, such as displaying the background image ( BackgroundImage ) or whether to disable <strong> / <em> display of text ( DisableEmStrong ).

If a feature is enabled, a class hocr-viewer-feature-<NAME-OF-FEATURE> will be added to the root container.

These classes are used in the SCSS stylesheet to implement the desired behavior using CSS, if possible.

Adding a feature

Add enableMyFeature property to the HocrViewer component.

In hocr-viewer.scss add rules for .hocr-viewer-feature-myFeature as necessary.