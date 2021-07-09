Working with hOCR in Javascript
To add the interface to a plain hOCR file, add this line just before the closing
</body> tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hocrjs"></script>
In addition, your webserver must set the
Content-Type to a value that allows
loading scripts, such as
text/html. If your hOCR file uses an extension
.html or
.htm extension, the media type should be set correctly.
For files with a
.hocr extension (e.g. generated by tesseract), you will need
to add a mapping from extension to media type:
Apache: Add the following to you server configuration or
.htaccess file:
AddType text/html hocr
nginx: Add to
mime.types:
text/html hocr;
Also bundled is a browser extension that lets you add the hocrjs interface to any hOCR document you browse on the web.
Inject hOCR viewer from the menu of the user script manager
Tampermonkey:
Greasemonkey:
hocrjs comes with a command line tool
hocrjs-inject that inserts the
necessary
<script> tag to a local hOCR document. To use it, first install
hocrjs system-wide:
npm install -g hocrjs
Then run
hocrjs-inject /path/to/ocr-doc.hocr. The resulting file will be
/path/to/ocr-doc.hocrjs.html which you can open in a browser.
To build hocrjs from source, you need Node.js and make.
Clone the repository and run
make for a list of targets:
Targets
bootstrap lerna bootstrap
dist webpack all
clean Remove built targets
test Run unit tests
link link
publish publish packages
Variables
VERSION Version of the latest git tag
The hOCR elements are positioned with
display: fixed. The trick is that they are
within a container element that has
transformation. This makes the fixed
positions relative to the container element instead of the viewport.
A feature is behavior that can be enabled or disabled and possibly configured,
such as displaying the background image (
BackgroundImage) or whether to
disable
<strong>/
<em> display of text (
DisableEmStrong).
If a feature is enabled, a class
hocr-viewer-feature-<NAME-OF-FEATURE> will
be added to the root container.
These classes are used in the SCSS stylesheet to implement the desired behavior using CSS, if possible.
Add
enableMyFeature property to the HocrViewer component.
In hocr-viewer.scss add rules
for
.hocr-viewer-feature-myFeature as necessary.
If the behavior requires modifying the hOCR (e.g.
ScaleFont), create a class
./src/components/hocr-viewer/feature/MyFeature.js
that gets passed the component to the constructor and implements an
apply(dom) method to modify the HTML. Use the methods provided by
hocr-dom to access hOCR specific features
like properties.