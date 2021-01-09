openbase logo
hp

hocon-parser

by Maor Rosenfeld
1.0.1 (see all)

Hocon parser for JavaScript and NodeJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

827

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis Build Status

HoconJS

This is a very basic Hocon parser written in JavaScript.

It does almost no validation whatsoever but can create an object from most hocon files.

Please feel free to contribute with PRs.

This module is intended to work in the browser and nodejs.

Browser usage : 

<script type="text/javascript" src="/node_modules/hocon-parser/hocon.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
    var obj = parseHocon(someHoconText);
</script>

NodeJS : 

var parseHocon = require('hocon-parser');
var obj = parseHocon(someHoconText);

Scripts

  • Installing : npm install hocon-parser
  • Running tests : npm test
  • Building source : npm run release

Example Output

Input Hocon string:

  myConfig.cool.numb: 5
  myConfig.cool.stuff: {
     x : quotesarebadmmkay
     z : {
       yes: 'no not really'
     }
  }
  myConfig.cool.stuff { z { no='yes yes really' } }
  myConfig.dupe: ${myConfig.cool.stuff.x}
  meinarr [2,3, {x:haha}]
  meinobj {hocon: issoweirdman}
  notherobj : ${meinobj.hocon}

Output object:

{
  "myConfig": {
    "cool": {
      "numb": 5,
      "stuff": {
        "x": "quotesarebadmmkay",
        "z": {
          "yes": "no not really",
          "no": "yes yes really"
        }
      }
    },
    "dupe": "quotesarebadmmkay"
  },
  "meinarr": [2, 3, {
    "x": "haha"
  }],
  "meinobj": {
    "hocon": "issoweirdman"
  },
  "notherobj": "issoweirdman"
}

Features

FeatureCompletionExample
ObjectsmyKey { myOtherKey: 'myValue' }
ArraysmyKey [1,2,3,4]
Comments// some comment # some comment
= and : SeparatorsmyKey='myValue'
Unquoted StringsmyKey: myString
Multiline Strings (""")myKey: """what's happening"""
Path ExpressionsmyRoot.myKey.someKey : 4
SubstitutionsmyKey: $(myRoot.myKey)
String Concatenation in ArraysmyArr: [hello there]
Objects Merging
Value Concatenation
include
Fallbacks

