HoconJS

This is a very basic Hocon parser written in JavaScript.

It does almost no validation whatsoever but can create an object from most hocon files.

Please feel free to contribute with PRs.

This module is intended to work in the browser and nodejs.

Browser usage :

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/node_modules/hocon-parser/hocon.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var obj = parseHocon(someHoconText); </ script >

NodeJS :

var parseHocon = require ( 'hocon-parser' ); var obj = parseHocon(someHoconText);

Scripts

Installing : npm install hocon-parser

Running tests : npm test

Building source : npm run release

Example Output

Input Hocon string:

myConfig.cool.numb: 5 myConfig.cool.stuff: { x : quotesarebadmmkay z : { yes: 'no not really' } } myConfig.cool.stuff { z { no ='yes yes really' } } myConfig.dupe: ${myConfig.cool.stuff.x} meinarr [2,3, {x:haha}] meinobj {hocon: issoweirdman} notherobj : ${meinobj.hocon}

Output object:

{ "myConfig" : { "cool" : { "numb" : 5 , "stuff" : { "x" : "quotesarebadmmkay" , "z" : { "yes" : "no not really" , "no" : "yes yes really" } } }, "dupe" : "quotesarebadmmkay" }, "meinarr" : [ 2 , 3 , { "x" : "haha" }], "meinobj" : { "hocon" : "issoweirdman" }, "notherobj" : "issoweirdman" }

Features