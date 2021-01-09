This is a very basic Hocon parser written in JavaScript.
It does almost no validation whatsoever but can create an object from most hocon files.
Please feel free to contribute with PRs.
This module is intended to work in the browser and nodejs.
Browser usage :
<script type="text/javascript" src="/node_modules/hocon-parser/hocon.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var obj = parseHocon(someHoconText);
</script>
NodeJS :
var parseHocon = require('hocon-parser');
var obj = parseHocon(someHoconText);
npm install hocon-parser
npm test
npm run release
Input Hocon string:
myConfig.cool.numb: 5
myConfig.cool.stuff: {
x : quotesarebadmmkay
z : {
yes: 'no not really'
}
}
myConfig.cool.stuff { z { no='yes yes really' } }
myConfig.dupe: ${myConfig.cool.stuff.x}
meinarr [2,3, {x:haha}]
meinobj {hocon: issoweirdman}
notherobj : ${meinobj.hocon}
Output object:
{
"myConfig": {
"cool": {
"numb": 5,
"stuff": {
"x": "quotesarebadmmkay",
"z": {
"yes": "no not really",
"no": "yes yes really"
}
}
},
"dupe": "quotesarebadmmkay"
},
"meinarr": [2, 3, {
"x": "haha"
}],
"meinobj": {
"hocon": "issoweirdman"
},
"notherobj": "issoweirdman"
}
|Feature
|Completion
|Example
|Objects
|✅
myKey { myOtherKey: 'myValue' }
|Arrays
|✅
myKey [1,2,3,4]
|Comments
|✅
// some comment
# some comment
= and
: Separators
|✅
myKey='myValue'
|Unquoted Strings
|✅
myKey: myString
|Multiline Strings (
""")
|✅
myKey: """what's happening"""
|Path Expressions
|✅
myRoot.myKey.someKey : 4
|Substitutions
|✅
myKey: $(myRoot.myKey)
|String Concatenation in Arrays
|✅
myArr: [hello there]
|Objects Merging
|❌
|Value Concatenation
|❌
include
|❌
|Fallbacks
|❌