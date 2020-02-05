This is a higher order component ("HOC"). It's an advanced pattern used in React that let you reuse code logic, it can be summarized as a component factory. It improves isolation, interoperability and maintainability of your code base.
hoc-react-loader's purpose is to call a
load callback passed through the
props of a component only once (at
componentWillMount). This is convenient to load data from a backend for instance. The component shows a loading indicator when it's waiting for the props to be defined. The loading indicator can be changed easily.
import React from 'react'
import loader from '@hoc-react-loader/core'
const Component = ({ data }) => <div>Component {JSON.stringify(data)}</div>
const load = props => console.log(props)
export default loader({ print: ['data'], load })(Component)
In this example
load will be called at first mount, then the wrapped
Component will be printed only if
props.data is truthy.
load function can be the moment you ask for your API data.
You can test some examples here.
uni rakun is created by two passionate french developers.
Do you want to contact them ? Go to their website
|Guillaume CRESPEL
|Fabien JUIF