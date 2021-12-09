Creates routing and request handling for a multi-step form process.
Given a set of form steps and field definitions, the wizard function will create an express router with routing bound to each step of the form and input validation applied as configured.
Additional checks are also applied to ensure a user completes the form in the correct order.
Define a set of steps:
// steps.js
module.exports = {
'/step1': {
next: 'step2'
},
'/step2': {
fields: ['name'],
next: 'step3'
},
'/step3': {
fields: ['age'],
next: [
{ field: 'age', op: '<', value: 18, next: 'not-old-enough' },
'step4'
]
},
'/step4': {},
'/not-old-enough': {}
}
Define field rules:
// fields.js
module.exports = {
'name': {
validate: 'required'
},
'age': {
validate: 'required'
}
}
Create a wizard and bind it as middleware to an app:
const wizard = require('hmpo-form-wizard');
const steps = require('./steps');
const fields = require('./fields');
app.use(wizard(steps, fields, { name: 'my-wizard' }));
The wizard expects some kind of session to have been created in previous middleware layers.
For production use a database backed session store is recommended - such as connect-redis.
The wizard stores values and state in a model synchronised to the session. This is made available as
req.sessionModel. This provides
get(),
set(),
unset(),
toJSON(), and
reset() methods.
The wizard shares journey step history with other wizards through a journey model on the session. The is exposed as
req.journeyModel. The history is available as
req.journeyModel.get('history').
The app should provide error middleware that redirects to the location specified by the
redirect property of the error. This is to allow any error to be intercepted before redirection occurs.
app.use((error, req, res, next) => {
if (error.redirect) return res.redirect(error.redirect);
next(error);
});
The minimum amount of configuration for a wizard step is the
next property to determine where the user should be taken after completing a step. A number of additional properties can be defined.
Any of these options can also be provided as a third argument to the wizard to customise aspects of the behaviour for all steps.
name - A namespace identifier for the wizard. This is used to store wizard data on the session. This defaults to a unique value for a wizard.
journeyName - A namespace identifier for the entire journey. This is used to store journey-wide data such as step history on the session. Defaults to
default.
entryPoint - Allows a user to navigate to this step with no journey step history. Defaults to
false.
checkSession - Check if the session has expired. Defaults to
true.
checkEntryPointSession = Check if session has expired on entry points. Defaults to
false
checkJourney - Check this step is allowed based on the journey step history. If this step is not allowed the user is redirected to the last allowed step, or an error is returned if no step is allowed. Defaults to
true.
reset - Reset the wizard
sessionModel when this step is accessed. Defaults to
false.
resetJourney - Reset the journey
journeyModel when this step is accessed.
skip - A template is not rendered on a GET request. The
post() lifecycle is called instead. Defaults to
false.
noPost - Don't allow posting to this step. The post method is set to null and the step is completed if there is a next step
forwardQuery - forward the query params when internally redirecting. Defaults to
false.
editable - This step is editable. This allows accessing this step with the
editSuffix and sets the back link and next step to the
editBackStep. Defaults to
false.
editSuffix - Suffix to use for editing steps. Defaults to
/edit.
editBackStep - Location to return to after editing a step. Defaults to
confirm
fields - specifies which of the fields from the field definition list are applied to this step. Form inputs which are not named on this list will not be processed. Default:
[]
template - Specifies the template to render for GET requests to this step. Defaults to the route (without trailing slash)
templatePath - provides the location within
app.get('views') that templates are stored.
backLink - Specifies the location of the step previous to this one.
backLinks - Specifies valid referrers that can be used as a back link. If this or
backLink are not specified then an algorithm is applied which checks the previously visited steps which have the current step set as
next.
controller - The constructor for the controller to be used for this step's request handling. The default is exported as a
Controller property of this module. If custom behaviour is required for a particular form step then custom extensions can be defined - see Custom Controllers
decisionFields - Additional fields that we be recorded as being part of this step's routing decision. Default:
[]
revalidate - Show this page instead of only recalculating the routing if this page is marked invalid. Default:
false
revalidateIf - Show this page instead of only recalculating the routing if one of these values is changed. Default:
[]
translate - provide a function for translating validation error codes into usable messages. Previous implementations have used i18next to do translations.
params - Define express parameters for the route for supporting additional URL parameters.
Remaining field options documentation can be found in the hmpo-template-mixins README.
See hmpo-template-mixins or hmpo-components for additional field options.
journeyKey - Name of the cross-wizard field storage name
default - Default value for this field
multiple - Allow multiple incomming values for a field. The result is presented as an array
formater - Array of formatter names for this field in addition to the default formatter set, or formatter objects
type - Formatter name
fn - Formatter function
arguments - Array of formatter arguments, eg.
{ type: 'truncate', arguments: [24] }
ignore-defaults - Disabled the default set of formatters for this field
validate - An array of validator names, or validator objects
type - Validator name
fn - Validator function
arguments - Array of validator arguments, eg.
{ type: 'minlength', arguments: [24] }
items - Array of select box or radio button options
value - Item value
dependent - Name of field to make this field conditional upon. This field will not be validated or stored if this condition is not met. Can also also be an object to specify a specific value instead of the default of
true:
field - Field name
value - Field value
invalidates - an array of field names that will be 'invalidated' when this field value is set or changed. Any fields specified in the
invalidates array will be removed from the
sessionModel. Future steps that have used this value to make a branching decision will also be invalidated, making the user go through those steps and decisions again.
contentKey - localisation key to use for this field instead of the field name
To facilitate sharing form values between wizards in the same journey a field can be specified to save into the
journeyModel instead of the
sessionModel using the
journeyKey property:
// fields.js
module.exports = {
'localFieldName': {
journeyKey: 'centralfieldName',
}
}
A default value for a field can be specified with the
default property. This is used if the value loaded from the session is missing or undefined.
// fields.js
module.exports = {
'localFieldName': {
default: 'defaultValue'
}
}
The next step for each step can be a relative path, an external URL, or an array of conditional next steps. Each condition next step can contain a next location, a field name, operator and value, or a custom condition function:
'/step1': {
// next can be a relative string path
next: 'step2'
},
'/step2': {
// next can be an array of conditions
next: [
// field, op and value. op defaults to '==='
{ field: 'field1', op: '===', 'foobar', next: 'conditional-next' },
// an operator can be a function
{ field: 'field1', op: (fieldValue, req, res, con) => fieldValue === con.value, value: true, next: 'next-step' },
// next can be an array of conditions
{ field: 'field1', value: 'boobaz', next: [
{ field: 'field2', op: '=', 'foobar', next: 'sub-condition-next' },
'sub-condition-default-next'
] },
// a condition can be a function specified by fn
{ fn: (req, res, con) => true, next: 'functional-condition' },
// a condition can be a controller method
{ fn: Controller.prototype.conditionMethod, next: 'functional-condition' },
// a condition can be a controller method specified by name
{ fn: 'conditionMethod', next: 'functional-condition' },
// the next option can be a function to return a dynamic next step
{ field: 'field1', value: true, next: (req, res, con) => 'functional-next' },
// use a string as a default next step
'default-next'
]
}
Creating a custom controller:
// controller.js
const Controller = require('hmpo-form-wizard').Controller;
class CustomController extends Controller {
/* Custom middleware */
middlewareSetup() {
super.middlewareSetup();
this.use((req, res, next) => {
console.log(req.method, req.url);
next();
});
}
/* Overridden locals lifecycle */
locals(req, res, callback) {
let locals = super.locals(req, res (err, locals) => {
locals.newLocal = 'value';
callback(null, locals);
});
}
}
module.exports = CustomController
Examples of custom controllers can be found in the example app
These controllers can be overridden in a custom controller to provide additional behaviour to a standard controller.
This diagram shows the interaction and sequence of these lifecycle events.
-
configure(req, res, next)
Allows changing of the
req.form.optionscontroller options for this request.
- Middleware mixins are run.
-
get(req, res, next)
-
errors = getErrors(req, res)
Returns an
Objectof
Controller.Errorvalidation errors indexed by the field name.
-
getValues(req, res, callback(err, values))
Calls
callbackwith an error and
Objectof field names and values. The values will include user-entered values for the current step if validation fails.
-
locals(req, res, callback(err, locals))
Calls
callbackwith error and
Objectof locals to be used in the rendered template.
-
render(req, res, next)
Renders the template to the user.
-
configure(req, res, next)
Allows changing of the
req.form.optionscontroller options for this request.
- Middleware mixins are run.
-
post(req, res, next)
-
process(req, res, next)
Allows for processing the
req.form.valuesbefore validation.
-
validateFields(req, res, callback)
Validates each field and calls
callbackwith an
Objectof validation errors indexed by field name.
-
validate(req, res, next)
Allows for additional validation of the
req.form.valuesafter the built-in field validation.
-
saveValues(req, res, next)
Saves the values to the session model.
-
successHandler(req, res, next)
Saves the step into the step history and redirects to the next step.
-
errorHandler(err, req, res, next)
Additional error handling can be performed by overriding the
errorHandler.
An example application can be found in the ./example directory. To run this, follow the instructions in the README.
A helper is provided to aid with session injection:
const SessionInjection = require('hmpo-form-wizard').SessionInjection;
app.use('/debug/session', new SessionInjection().middleware());
This endpoint
/debug/session can take a POST of JSON or url encoded data in the format:
{
"journeyName": "name",
"journeyKeys": {
"key": "name"
},
"allowedStep": "/full/path",
"prereqStep": "/full/path",
"featureFlags": {
"flag": true
},
"wizards": {
"wizardName": {
"wizardKey": "value"
}
},
"rawSessionValues": {
"sessionKey": "value"
}
}
A GET to this endpoint will render a web form that can submit this JSON.
constructor or
requestHandler method, this will need to be moved to one of the middleware setup methods (
middlewareSetup,
middlewareChecks,
middlewareActions, or
middlewareLocals) (see the Custom Controller example above)
class statement, and not a function.
route.
backLink and
backLinks must now be paths relative to the wizard base URL, or full HTTP URLs.
step array in the
sessionModel to a structured
history array in the
journeyModel.
entryPoint, it is
next from an existing step, or a
prereq is in history. History checking can be disabled with the
checkJourney option set to false.
noPost option for it to be set as completed when rendered.
skip option has been added that will run the
post() lifecycle methods instead of rendering a template.
reset option has been added that will reset the wizard
sessionModel.
resetJourney option has been added that will reset the
journeyModel step history.
MISSING_PREREQ error will be thrown that must be dealt with. Previously the user was sent back to a 'first' step of the current wizard.
next links and error redirects are now relative to the
baseUrl.
next. See the Example app for details.
redirect property of the error. This is to allow any error to be intercepted before redirection occurs.
req.form.options on every request. These can be mutated by overriding the
configure(req, res, next) method. Tests may need to be updated to make sure
req.form.options is set to the same object as the controller options when not running the whole request lifecycle.
noPost option will now set the step as complete if the
render method is overridden. Previously this was done by
render.
hmpo-form-controller has been merged into the wizard's controller.
_process instead of as part of
_validation
locals() lifecycle event is now called asynchronously if a callback is supplied:
locals(req, res, callback(err, locals)). The method can still be overwridden synchonrously by only providing a method as
locals(req, res).
passports-template-mixins module is reqiured to translate and format the error messages for both the inline errors and error summary at render time.