The
hm-def package allows you to enforce runtime type checking for JavaScript
functions using Haskell-alike Hindley
Milner type signatures.
The
hm-def is build on top of
sanctuary-def
and basically just a syntax sugar for it.
$ yarn add hm-def
# or
$ npm install hm-def
First, you need to create a function definition function.
import $ from 'sanctuary-def';
import {create} from 'hm-def';
const def = create ({
$,
checkTypes: true,
env: $.env,
typeClasses: [],
});
Then instead of this:
function sum(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
you can write:
const sum = def
('sum :: Number -> Number -> Number')
(a => b => a + b);
And the calls to
sum will be type checked:
sum (42) (13);
// 55
sum ('42') (13);
// TypeError: Invalid value
//
// foo :: Number -> Number -> Number
// ^^^^^^
// 1
//
// 1) "42" :: String
//
// The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Number’.
To denote an array you enclose type of its elements in square brackets:
const magnitude = def
('magnitude :: [Number] -> Number')
(xs => Math.sqrt (xs.reduce ((acc, x) => acc + x * x, 0)));
magnitude ([3, 4, 0]);
// 5
magnitude (3, 4, 0);
// TypeError: Function applied to too many arguments
//
// magnitude :: Array Number -> Number
//
// ‘magnitude’ expected at most one argument but received three arguments.
Actually it’s just a shortcut to a more general:
const magnitude = def
('magnitude :: Array Number -> Number')
(xs => Math.sqrt (xs.reduce ((acc, x) => acc + x * x, 0)));
Where
Array is a regular unary type provided by the default environment.
It takes a single type argument which describes the type of array’s elements.
To denote objects with a known schema record syntax is used:
const minMax = def
('minMax :: [Number] -> { min :: Number, max :: Number }')
(xs => xs.reduce (
(acc, x) => ({
min: Math.min (x, acc.min),
max: Math.max (x, acc.max),
}),
{ min: Infinity, max: -Infinity }
));
minMax ([1, 4, 6, 3, 4, 5, -3, 4]);
// { min: -3, max: 6 }
To describe a map of homogenous data you can use
StrMap type:
const occurrences = def
('occurrences :: [String] -> StrMap Number')
(xs => xs.reduce (
(acc, x) => {
// a bit of dirty local mutation
acc[x] = (acc[x] || 0) + 1;
return acc;
},
{}
));
occurrences (['foo', 'bar', 'bar', 'baz', 'bar', 'qux', 'foo']);
// {
// foo: 2,
// bar: 3,
// baz: 1,
// qux: 1,
// }
You pass type definitions with
env option of
HMD.create.
$.env from
sanctuary-def provides type info for all built-in types:
You would likely to add your own application domain types. See documentation of type constructors to learn how.
For most generic functions you’d like to add type constraints. Consider the function:
const concat = def
('concat :: a -> a -> a')
(y => x => x.concat (y));
concat ([3, 4]) ([1, 2]);
// [1, 2, 3, 4]
concat (' world') ('Hello')
// 'Hello world'
concat (42) (13)
// TypeError: x.concat is not a function
The call to the function crashed on invalid argument types post factum. We can
place a type constraint on
a to fail in advance with a more clear message.
Type constraints are done with type classes. There are many type classes provided by sanctuary-type-classes and you can create your own.
To use HM definitions with type class constaints you should provide
typeClasses
option with classes you’d like to use later:
import $ from 'sanctuary-def';
import Z from 'sanctuary-type-classes';
import {create} from 'hm-def';
const def = create ({
$,
checkTypes: true,
env: $.env,
typeClasses: [
// ...
Z.Functor,
Z.Semigroup,
// ...
],
});
Then:
const concat = def
('concat :: Semigroup a => a -> a -> a')
(y => x => x.concat (y));
concat ([3, 4]) ([1, 2]);
// [1, 2, 3, 4]
concat (' world') ('Hello')
// 'Hello world'
concat (42) (13)
// TypeError: Type-class constraint violation
//
// foo :: Semigroup a => a -> a -> a
// ^^^^^^^^^^^ ^
// 1
//
// 1) 42 :: Number
//
// ‘foo’ requires ‘a’ to satisfy the Semigroup type-class constraint; the value
// at position 1 does not.
Added in v0.3.0
If you need UnaryType or BinaryType of something you should add them into
env
with
$.Unknown types in it. Then
hm-def will recreate specific types when you
will define your functions.
Assuming we have an implementation of
Either a b exposed as
Either.
const EitherType = $.BinaryType
('my-package/Either')
('http://example.com/my-package#Either')
(x => x != null && x['@@type'] === 'my-package/Either')
(either => (either.isLeft ? [either.value] : []))
(either => (either.isRight ? [either.value] : []));
// EitherType is a function `EitherType :: Type -> Type -> Type`,
const def = HMD.create ({
$,
checkTypes: true,
env: $.env.concat ([
EitherType ($.Unknown) ($.Unknown),
]),
});
// Now we can just define functions as usual:
const foo = def
('foo :: Either Number String -> Either String String')
((x) => x.chain ((val) => {
if (val >= 3) return Either.Right ('It greater than or equal 3');
return Either.Left ('It less than 3');
}));
foo (Either.Right (4)); // Either.Right('It greater than or equal 3')
foo (Either.Right (1)); // Either.Left('It less than 3')
foo (Either.Right ('hello')); // TypeError: The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Number’
foo (1); // TypeError: The value at position 1 is not a member of ‘Either Number String’
Beginning with
1.0.0, functions are not automatically curried, and they are
expected to be manually curried at all times:
import $ from 'sanctuary-def';
import {create} from 'hm-def';
const def = create ({
$,
checkTypes: true,
env: $.env,
typeClasses: [],
});
const foo = def
('foo :: a -> b -> c')
(x => y => x + y);
foo (1) (2);
// 3
foo (1, 2);
// TypeError: ‘foo’ applied to the wrong number of arguments
//
// foo :: a -> b -> c
// ^
// 1
//
// Expected one argument but received two arguments:
//
// - 1
// - 2
const bar = def
('bar :: a -> b -> c')
((x, y) => x + y);
bar (1, 2);
// TypeError: ‘bar’ applied to the wrong number of arguments
//
// bar :: a -> b -> c
// ^
// 1
//
// Expected one argument but received two arguments:
//
// - 1
// - 2
This is consistent with
sanctuary's way of currying, known as
"familiar currying".
sanctuary-*, building, and testing dependencies.
Update
sanctuary-def dependency to version 0.14.0
BREAKING ❗ All Unary/Binary Types with variable types inside should be
specified in
env with
$.Unknown types. Then, when you define functions,
hm-def
will recreate specific types for these functions. (See more)[#type-constructors]
Since version 0.10.0 of
sanctuary-def environments must be of type
Array Type.
So it must not contain type constructors anymore.
(sanctuary-js/sanctuary-def#124)
ramda dependency to version 0.24.1
def.curried
Array or
StrMap
Alphabetically:
MIT