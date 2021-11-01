openbase logo
ha

hltv-api

by Radovan Hajdukovic
3.0.0 (see all)

An unofficial JSON api for popular CS:GO website hltv.org. Check available methods on https://hltv-api.vercel.app/

Readme

HLTV API

Build Status npm Codecov dependencies Status devDependencies Status

This is my experimental project, but also small useful module for node.js which helps you to easy implement data from popular CS:GO website hltv.org.

Installation

$ npm install hltv-api

Methods

  1. getNews
  2. getResults
  3. getMatches
  4. getMatchById
  5. getTopPlayers
  6. getPlayerById
  7. getTopTeams
  8. getTeamById

Check all the available methods and responses: https://hltv-api.vercel.app/

How to use

Simple API example

  • Using CommonJS module:
const HLTV = require('hltv-api').default
const express = require('express')
const app = express()

app.get('/', async (req, res) => {
  const news = await HLTV.getNews()
  res.json(news)
})

app.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log('Listening on port 3000...')
})
  • Using babel and necessary plugins (demo app)
import HLTV from 'hltv-api'

News

app.get('/', async (req, res) => {
  const news = await HLTV.getNews()
  res.json(news)
}
  • request
http://localhost:3000/
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/news.json

Results

app.get('/results', async (req, res) => {
  const results = await HLTV.getResults()
  res.json(results)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/results
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/results.json

Matches

app.get('/matches', async (req, res) => {
  const matches = await getMatches()
  res.json(matches)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/matches
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/matches.json

Match Stats

app.get('/results/:matchId/stats', async (req, res) => {
  const stats = await getMatchById(req.params.matchId)
  res.json(stats)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/stats/matches/2316387
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/match.json

Top Players

app.get('/players', async (req, res) => {
  const players = await getTopPlayers()
  res.json(players)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/players
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/players.json

Player Stats

app.get('/players/:playerId', async (req, res) => {
  const player = await getPlayerById(req.params.playerId)
  res.json(player)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/players/11893
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/player.json

Top Teams

app.get('/top-teams', async (req, res) => {
  const teams = await getTopTeams()
  res.json(teams)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/top-teams
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/teams.json

Single Team

app.get('/teams/:teamId', async (req, res) => {
  const team = await getPlayerById(req.params.teamId)
  res.json(team)
})
  • request
http://localhost:3000/teams/11893
  • response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/team.json

