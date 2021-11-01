HLTV API

This is my experimental project, but also small useful module for node.js which helps you to easy implement data from popular CS:GO website hltv.org.

Installation

$ npm install hltv-api

Methods

Check all the available methods and responses: https://hltv-api.vercel.app/

How to use

Simple API example

Using CommonJS module:

const HLTV = require ( 'hltv-api' ).default const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() app.get( '/' , async (req, res) => { const news = await HLTV.getNews() res.json(news) }) app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Listening on port 3000...' ) })

Using babel and necessary plugins (demo app)

import HLTV from 'hltv-api'

News

app.get( '/' , async (req, res) => { const news = await HLTV.getNews() res.json(news) }

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/news.json

Results

app.get( '/results' , async (req, res) => { const results = await HLTV.getResults() res.json(results) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/results.json

Matches

app.get( '/matches' , async (req, res) => { const matches = await getMatches() res.json(matches) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/matches.json

Match Stats

app.get( '/results/:matchId/stats' , async (req, res) => { const stats = await getMatchById(req.params.matchId) res.json(stats) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/match.json

Top Players

app.get( '/players' , async (req, res) => { const players = await getTopPlayers() res.json(players) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/players.json

Player Stats

app.get( '/players/:playerId' , async (req, res) => { const player = await getPlayerById(req.params.playerId) res.json(player) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/player.json

Top Teams

app.get( '/top-teams' , async (req, res) => { const teams = await getTopTeams() res.json(teams) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/teams.json

Single Team

app.get( '/teams/:teamId' , async (req, res) => { const team = await getPlayerById(req.params.teamId) res.json(team) })

request

http :

response

https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/team.json