This is my experimental project, but also small useful module for node.js which helps you to easy implement data from popular CS:GO website hltv.org.
$ npm install hltv-api
Check all the available methods and responses: https://hltv-api.vercel.app/
Simple API example
const HLTV = require('hltv-api').default
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
app.get('/', async (req, res) => {
const news = await HLTV.getNews()
res.json(news)
})
app.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('Listening on port 3000...')
})
http://localhost:3000/
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/news.json
app.get('/results', async (req, res) => {
const results = await HLTV.getResults()
res.json(results)
})
http://localhost:3000/results
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/results.json
app.get('/matches', async (req, res) => {
const matches = await getMatches()
res.json(matches)
})
http://localhost:3000/matches
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/matches.json
app.get('/results/:matchId/stats', async (req, res) => {
const stats = await getMatchById(req.params.matchId)
res.json(stats)
})
http://localhost:3000/stats/matches/2316387
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/match.json
app.get('/players', async (req, res) => {
const players = await getTopPlayers()
res.json(players)
})
http://localhost:3000/players
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/players.json
app.get('/players/:playerId', async (req, res) => {
const player = await getPlayerById(req.params.playerId)
res.json(player)
})
http://localhost:3000/players/11893
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/player.json
app.get('/top-teams', async (req, res) => {
const teams = await getTopTeams()
res.json(teams)
})
http://localhost:3000/top-teams
https://hltv-api.vercel.app/api/teams.json
app.get('/teams/:teamId', async (req, res) => {
const team = await getPlayerById(req.params.teamId)
res.json(team)
})
http://localhost:3000/teams/11893