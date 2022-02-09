Table of contents
⚠️ WARNING: Abusing this library will likely result in an IP ban from HLTV simply because of Cloudflare bot protection.
Please use with caution and try to limit the rate and amount of your requests if you value your access to HLTV. Each method has the number of requests it makes to HLTV documented in this README. This is important if you want to implement some kind of throttling yourself.
import HLTV from 'hltv'
// Or if you're stuck with CommonJS
const { HLTV } = require('hltv')
You can create an instance of HLTV with a custom config if you want to.
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|loadPage
|(url: string) => Promise\<string>
|based on the 'request' library
|Function that will be called when the library makes a request to HLTV
|httpAgent
|HttpAgent
|HttpsAgent
|Http agent used when sending a request and connecting to the scorebot websocket
const myHLTV = HLTV.createInstance({ loadPage: (url) => axios.get(url) })
// or
const myHLTV = HLTV.createInstance({ loadPage: (url) => fetch(url) })
// or you can just use the HLTV export directly to use the default settings
import HLTV from 'hltv'
HLTV.getMatch({ ... })
Parses most information from a match page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|The match id
HLTV.getMatch({ id: 2306295 }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses all matches from the
hltv.org/matches/ page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|eventId
|number?
|-
|Filter matches by event ID.
|eventType
|MatchEventType?
|-
|Filter matches by event type.
|filter
|MatchFilter?
|-
|Filter matches by pre-set categories. Overrides other filters.
HLTV.getMatches().then((res) => {
...
})
Parses all matches from the
hltv.org/stats/matches page (1 request per page of results)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|startDate
|string?
|-
|-
|endDate
|string?
|-
|-
|matchType
|MatchType?
|-
|-
|maps
|GameMap[]?
|-
|-
|rankingFilter
|RankingFilter?
|-
|-
|delayBetweenPageRequests
|number?
|0
|Used to prevent CloudFlare throttling (ms)
// ! BE CAREFUL, THIS CAN MAKE A LOT OF REQUESTS IF THERE ARE A LOT OF PAGES
HLTV.getMatchesStats({ startDate: '2017-07-10', endDate: '2017-07-18' }).then((res) => {
...
})
Parses info from the
hltv.org/stats/matches/*/* all maps stats page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|-
HLTV.getMatchStats({ id: 62979 }).then((res) => {
...
})
Parses info from the
hltv.org/stats/matches/mapstatsid/*/* single map stats page (2 requests)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|-
HLTV.getMatchMapStats({ id: 49968 }).then((res) => {
...
})
Parses all streams present on the front page of HLTV (1 request + 1 request per stream if
loadLinks is true)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|loadLinks
|boolean
|false
|Enables parsing of the stream links (every stream is an additional separate request).
HLTV.getStreams().then((res) => {
...
})
Parses the latest threads on the front page of HLTV (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|-
|-
|-
|-
HLTV.getRecentThreads().then((res) => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/ranking/teams/ page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|year
|2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021
|-
|-
|month
|'january' | 'february' | 'march' | 'april' | 'may' | 'june' | 'july' | 'august' | 'september' | 'october' | 'november' | 'december'
|-
|-
|day
|number?
|-
|-
|country
|string?
|-
|Must be capitalized (
'Brazil',
'France' etc)
// If you don't provide a filter the latest ranking will be parsed
HLTV.getTeamRanking()
HLTV.getTeamRanking({ country: 'Thailand' })
HLTV.getTeamRanking({ year: 2017, month: 'may', day: 29 }).then((res) => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/team/ page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|The team id
HLTV.getTeam({ id: 6137 }).then(res => {
...
})
Same as getTeam but accepts a team name instead of ID. (2 requests)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|name
|string
|-
|The team name
HLTV.getTeamByName({ name: "BIG" }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/stats/teams/* page (4 requests + 1 more if
currentRosterOnly is true)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|The team id
|currentRosterOnly
|boolean?
|false
|Return stats about the current roster only
|startDate
|string?
|-
|-
|endDate
|string?
|-
|-
|matchType
|MatchType?
|-
|-
|rankingFilter
|RankingFilter?
|-
|-
|maps
|GameMap[]?
|-
|-
|bestOfX
|BestOfFilter?
|-
|-
HLTV.getTeamStats({ id: 6137 }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/player/* page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|The player id
HLTV.getPlayer({ id: 6137 }).then(res => {
...
})
Same as getPlayer but accepts a player name instead of ID. (2 requests)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|name
|string
|-
|The player name
HLTV.getPlayerByName({ name: "chrisJ" }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from
hltv.org/stats/players/* (3 requests)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|-
|startDate
|string?
|-
|-
|endDate
|string?
|-
|-
|matchType
|MatchType?
|-
|-
|rankingFilter
|RankingFilter?
|-
|-
|maps
|GameMap[]?
|-
|-
|bestOfX
|BestOfFilter?
|-
|-
HLTV.getPlayerStats({ id: 7998 }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from
hltv.org/stats/players page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|startDate
|string?
|-
|-
|endDate
|string?
|-
|-
|matchType
|MatchType?
|-
|-
|rankingFilter
|RankingFilter?
|-
|-
|maps
|GameMap[]?
|-
|-
|minMapCount
|number?
|-
|-
|countries
|string[]
|-
|-
|bestOfX
|BestOfFilter?
|-
|-
// If you don't provide a filter the latest ranking will be parsed
HLTV.getPlayerRanking({ startDate: '2018-07-01', endDate: '2018-10-01' }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/events page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|eventType
|EventType?
|-
|Event type e.g. EventSize.Major, EventSize.LocalLAN
|prizePoolMin
|number?
|-
|Minimum prize pool (USD$)
|prizePoolMax
|number?
|-
|Maximum prize pool (USD$)
|attendingTeamIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
|attendingPlayerIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
HLTV.getEvents().then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/event/ page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|The event id
HLTV.getEvent({ id: 3389 }).then(res => {
...
})
Same as getEvent but accepts a event name instead of ID. (2 requests)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|name
|string
|-
|The event name
HLTV.getEventByName({ name: "IEM Katowice 2019" }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/events/archive page (1 request per page of results)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|eventType
|EventType?
|-
|Event type e.g. EventSize.Major, EventSize.LocalLAN
|startDate
|string?
|-
|-
|endDate
|string?
|-
|-
|prizePoolMin
|number?
|-
|Minimum prize pool (USD$)
|prizePoolMax
|number?
|-
|Maximum prize pool (USD$)
|attendingTeamIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
|attendingPlayerIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
|delayBetweenPageRequests
|number?
|0
|Used to prevent CloudFlare throttling (ms)
// ! BE CAREFUL, THIS CAN MAKE A LOT OF REQUESTS IF THERE ARE A LOT OF PAGES
HLTV.getPastEvents({ startDate: '2019-01-01', endDate: '2019-01-10' }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/results page (1 request per page of results)
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|startDate
|string?
|-
|-
|endDate
|string?
|-
|-
|matchType
|ResultMatchType?
|-
|-
|rankingFilter
|RankingFilter?
|-
|-
|maps
|GameMap[]?
|-
|-
|countries
|string[]
|-
|-
|bestOfX
|BestOfFilter?
|-
|-
|contentFilters
|ContentFilter?
|-
|-
|eventIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
|playerIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
|teamIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
|game
|GameType?
|-
|-
|delayBetweenPageRequests
|number?
|0
|Used to prevent CloudFlare throttling (ms)
// ! BE CAREFUL, THIS CAN MAKE A LOT OF REQUESTS IF THERE ARE A LOT OF PAGES
HLTV.getResults({ eventIds: [1617], bestOfX: [BestOfFilter.BO3] }).then(res => {
...
})
Parses the info from the
hltv.org/news/archive/ page (1 request)
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|year
|2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021
|-
|If you specify a
year you must specify a
month as well
|month
|'january' | 'february' | 'march' | 'april' | 'may' | 'june' | 'july' | 'august' | 'september' | 'october' | 'november' | 'december'
|-
|If you specify a
month you must specify a
year as well
|eventIds
|number[]?
|-
|-
// If you don't provide a filter the latest news will be parsed
HLTV.getNews()
HLTV.getNews({ eventIds: [3491] })
HLTV.getNews({ year: 2020, month: 'may' }).then((res) => {
...
})
Presents an interface to receive data when the HLTV scorebot updates
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|id
|number
|-
|The match ID
|onScoreboardUpdate
|function?
|-
|Callback that is called when there is new scoreboard data
|onLogUpdate
|function?
|-
|Callback that is called when there is new game log data
|onFullLogUpdate
|function?
|-
|It's still unclear when this is called and with what data, if you find out please let me know!
|onConnect
|function?
|-
|Callback that is called when a connection with the scorebot is established
|onDisconnect
|function?
|-
|Callback that is called when the scorebot disconnects
HLTV.connectToScorebot({
id: 2311609,
onScoreboardUpdate: (data, done) => {
// if you call done() the socket connection will close.
},
onLogUpdate: (data, done) => {
...
}
})
The
onLogUpdate callback is passed an LogUpdate object
The
onScoreboardUpdate callback is passed an ScoreboardUpdate object
HLTV.TEAM_PLACEHOLDER_IMAGE
// https://www.hltv.org/img/static/team/placeholder.svg
HLTV.PLAYER_PLACEHOLDER_IMAGE
// https://static.hltv.org/images/playerprofile/bodyshot/unknown.png