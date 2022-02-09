

⚠️ WARNING: Abusing this library will likely result in an IP ban from HLTV simply because of Cloudflare bot protection.

Please use with caution and try to limit the rate and amount of your requests if you value your access to HLTV. Each method has the number of requests it makes to HLTV documented in this README. This is important if you want to implement some kind of throttling yourself.

import HLTV from 'hltv' const { HLTV } = require ( 'hltv' )

Configuration

You can create an instance of HLTV with a custom config if you want to.

Option Type Default value Description loadPage (url: string) => Promise\<string> based on the 'request' library Function that will be called when the library makes a request to HLTV httpAgent HttpAgent HttpsAgent Http agent used when sending a request and connecting to the scorebot websocket

const myHLTV = HLTV.createInstance({ loadPage : ( url ) => axios.get(url) }) const myHLTV = HLTV.createInstance({ loadPage : ( url ) => fetch(url) }) import HLTV from 'hltv' HLTV.getMatch({ ... })

API

getMatch

Parses most information from a match page (1 request)

Option Type Default value Description id number - The match id

HLTV.getMatch({ id : 2306295 }).then( res => { ... })

getMatches

Parses all matches from the hltv.org/matches/ page (1 request)

Option Type Default Value Description eventId number? - Filter matches by event ID. eventType MatchEventType? - Filter matches by event type. filter MatchFilter? - Filter matches by pre-set categories. Overrides other filters.

HLTV.getMatches().then( ( res ) => { ... })

getMatchesStats

Parses all matches from the hltv.org/stats/matches page (1 request per page of results)

Option Type Default Value Description startDate string? - - endDate string? - - matchType MatchType? - - maps GameMap[]? - - rankingFilter RankingFilter? - - delayBetweenPageRequests number? 0 Used to prevent CloudFlare throttling (ms)

HLTV.getMatchesStats({ startDate : '2017-07-10' , endDate : '2017-07-18' }).then( ( res ) => { ... })

getMatchStats

Parses info from the hltv.org/stats/matches/*/* all maps stats page (1 request)

Option Type Default Value Description id number - -

HLTV.getMatchStats({ id : 62979 }).then( ( res ) => { ... })

getMatchMapStats

Parses info from the hltv.org/stats/matches/mapstatsid/*/* single map stats page (2 requests)

Option Type Default Value Description id number - -

HLTV.getMatchMapStats({ id : 49968 }).then( ( res ) => { ... })

getStreams

Parses all streams present on the front page of HLTV (1 request + 1 request per stream if loadLinks is true)

Option Type Default Value Description loadLinks boolean false Enables parsing of the stream links (every stream is an additional separate request).

HLTV.getStreams().then( ( res ) => { ... })

getRecentThreads

Parses the latest threads on the front page of HLTV (1 request)

Option Type Default Value Description - - - -

HLTV.getRecentThreads().then( ( res ) => { ... })

getTeamRanking

Parses the info from the hltv.org/ranking/teams/ page (1 request)

Option Type Default Value Description year 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 - - month 'january' | 'february' | 'march' | 'april' | 'may' | 'june' | 'july' | 'august' | 'september' | 'october' | 'november' | 'december' - - day number? - - country string? - Must be capitalized ( 'Brazil' , 'France' etc)

HLTV.getTeamRanking() HLTV.getTeamRanking({ country : 'Thailand' }) HLTV.getTeamRanking({ year : 2017 , month : 'may' , day : 29 }).then( ( res ) => { ... })

getTeam

Parses the info from the hltv.org/team/ page (1 request)

Option Type Default value Description id number - The team id

HLTV.getTeam({ id : 6137 }).then( res => { ... })

getTeamByName

Same as getTeam but accepts a team name instead of ID. (2 requests)

Option Type Default value Description name string - The team name

HLTV.getTeamByName({ name : "BIG" }).then( res => { ... })

getTeamStats

Parses the info from the hltv.org/stats/teams/* page (4 requests + 1 more if currentRosterOnly is true)

Option Type Default value Description id number - The team id currentRosterOnly boolean? false Return stats about the current roster only startDate string? - - endDate string? - - matchType MatchType? - - rankingFilter RankingFilter? - - maps GameMap[]? - - bestOfX BestOfFilter? - -

HLTV.getTeamStats({ id : 6137 }).then( res => { ... })

getPlayer

Parses the info from the hltv.org/player/* page (1 request)

Option Type Default value Description id number - The player id

HLTV.getPlayer({ id : 6137 }).then( res => { ... })

getPlayerByName

Same as getPlayer but accepts a player name instead of ID. (2 requests)

Option Type Default value Description name string - The player name

HLTV.getPlayerByName({ name : "chrisJ" }).then( res => { ... })

getPlayerStats

Parses the info from hltv.org/stats/players/* (3 requests)

Option Type Default value Description id number - - startDate string? - - endDate string? - - matchType MatchType? - - rankingFilter RankingFilter? - - maps GameMap[]? - - bestOfX BestOfFilter? - -

HLTV.getPlayerStats({ id : 7998 }).then( res => { ... })

getPlayerRanking

Parses the info from hltv.org/stats/players page (1 request)

Option Type Default value Description startDate string? - - endDate string? - - matchType MatchType? - - rankingFilter RankingFilter? - - maps GameMap[]? - - minMapCount number? - - countries string[] - - bestOfX BestOfFilter? - -

HLTV.getPlayerRanking({ startDate : '2018-07-01' , endDate : '2018-10-01' }).then( res => { ... })

getEvents

Parses the info from the hltv.org/events page (1 request)

Option Type Default value Description eventType EventType? - Event type e.g. EventSize.Major, EventSize.LocalLAN prizePoolMin number? - Minimum prize pool (USD$) prizePoolMax number? - Maximum prize pool (USD$) attendingTeamIds number[]? - - attendingPlayerIds number[]? - -

HLTV.getEvents().then( res => { ... })

getEvent

Parses the info from the hltv.org/event/ page (1 request)

Option Type Default value Description id number - The event id

HLTV.getEvent({ id : 3389 }).then( res => { ... })

getEventByName

Same as getEvent but accepts a event name instead of ID. (2 requests)

Option Type Default value Description name string - The event name

HLTV.getEventByName({ name : "IEM Katowice 2019" }).then( res => { ... })

getPastEvents

Parses the info from the hltv.org/events/archive page (1 request per page of results)

Option Type Default value Description eventType EventType? - Event type e.g. EventSize.Major, EventSize.LocalLAN startDate string? - - endDate string? - - prizePoolMin number? - Minimum prize pool (USD$) prizePoolMax number? - Maximum prize pool (USD$) attendingTeamIds number[]? - - attendingPlayerIds number[]? - - delayBetweenPageRequests number? 0 Used to prevent CloudFlare throttling (ms)

HLTV.getPastEvents({ startDate : '2019-01-01' , endDate : '2019-01-10' }).then( res => { ... })

getResults

Parses the info from the hltv.org/results page (1 request per page of results)

Option Type Default value Description startDate string? - - endDate string? - - matchType ResultMatchType? - - rankingFilter RankingFilter? - - maps GameMap[]? - - countries string[] - - bestOfX BestOfFilter? - - contentFilters ContentFilter? - - eventIds number[]? - - playerIds number[]? - - teamIds number[]? - - game GameType? - - delayBetweenPageRequests number? 0 Used to prevent CloudFlare throttling (ms)

HLTV.getResults({ eventIds : [ 1617 ], bestOfX : [BestOfFilter.BO3] }).then( res => { ... })

getNews

Parses the info from the hltv.org/news/archive/ page (1 request)

Option Type Default Value Description year 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 - If you specify a year you must specify a month as well month 'january' | 'february' | 'march' | 'april' | 'may' | 'june' | 'july' | 'august' | 'september' | 'october' | 'november' | 'december' - If you specify a month you must specify a year as well eventIds number[]? - -

HLTV.getNews() HLTV.getNews({ eventIds : [ 3491 ] }) HLTV.getNews({ year : 2020 , month : 'may' }).then( ( res ) => { ... })

connectToScorebot

Presents an interface to receive data when the HLTV scorebot updates

Option Type Default Value Description id number - The match ID onScoreboardUpdate function? - Callback that is called when there is new scoreboard data onLogUpdate function? - Callback that is called when there is new game log data onFullLogUpdate function? - It's still unclear when this is called and with what data, if you find out please let me know! onConnect function? - Callback that is called when a connection with the scorebot is established onDisconnect function? - Callback that is called when the scorebot disconnects

HLTV.connectToScorebot({ id : 2311609 , onScoreboardUpdate : ( data, done ) => { }, onLogUpdate : ( data, done ) => { ... } })

The onLogUpdate callback is passed an LogUpdate object

The onScoreboardUpdate callback is passed an ScoreboardUpdate object

