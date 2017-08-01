openbase logo
hal

hlg-angular-lazy-img

by Paweł Wszoła
1.2.0 (see all)

Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.

Overview

19

GitHub Stars

178

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

14

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-lazy-img

Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.

Installation

  1. bower install --save angular-lazy-img

  2. Include angular-lazy-img in your HTML.

    <script src="<your-bower-components>/angular-lazy-img/release/angular-lazy-img.js"></script>

  3. Inject the angular-lazy-img module in your application.

    angular.module('your.module', [
    'angularLazyImg'
]);

Usage

Just add lazy-img attribute with source to file that you want to lazy load

<img lazy-img='photo.jpeg' />

If you want show spinner put it in src attribute

<img src='spinner.gif' lazy-img='photo.jpeg' />

If you want load a default image when requested gets an error use lazy-img-error attribute

<img lazy-img='photo.jpeg' lazy-img-error='no-photo.jpeg' />

You want to lazy load background image? No problem, add directive to anything you like and it will handle the rest.

<div lazy-img='photo.jpeg'></div>

If you need to run the image check manually (for example when clicking on tabs that filter your image result), you can trigger it that way:

$rootScope.$emit('lazyImg:refresh');

On success and error lazyImg will trigger events on $rootScope - lazyImg:success and lazyImg:error, passing as first param image

Configuration

Inside your config require 'lazyImgConfigProvider' and set custom options.

angular.module('your.module', [
  'angularLazyImg'
]).config(['lazyImgConfigProvider', function(lazyImgConfigProvider){
  var scrollable = document.querySelector('#scrollable');
  lazyImgConfigProvider.setOptions({
    offset: 100, // how early you want to load image (default = 100)
    errorClass: 'error', // in case of loading image failure what class should be added (default = null)
    successClass: 'success', // in case of loading image success what class should be added (default = null)
    onError: function(image){}, // function fired on loading error
    onSuccess: function(image){}, // function fired on loading success
    container: angular.element(scrollable) // if scrollable container is not $window then provide it here. This can also be an array of elements.
  });
}])

Use a scrollable container in a dynamic page

Just add lazy-img-container attribute to your scrollable container to be considered when you scroll him.

Author

Copyright 2017, Paweł Wszoła (wszola.p@gmail.com)

