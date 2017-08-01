Lightweight lazy load images plugin. Only 1kb after gziping. Pure JavaScript, only Angular as dependency.
bower install --save angular-lazy-img
Include
angular-lazy-img in your HTML.
<script src="<your-bower-components>/angular-lazy-img/release/angular-lazy-img.js"></script>
Inject the
angular-lazy-img module in your application.
angular.module('your.module', [
'angularLazyImg'
]);
Just add lazy-img attribute with source to file that you want to lazy load
<img lazy-img='photo.jpeg' />
If you want show spinner put it in src attribute
<img src='spinner.gif' lazy-img='photo.jpeg' />
If you want load a default image when requested gets an error use lazy-img-error attribute
<img lazy-img='photo.jpeg' lazy-img-error='no-photo.jpeg' />
You want to lazy load background image? No problem, add directive to anything you like and it will handle the rest.
<div lazy-img='photo.jpeg'></div>
If you need to run the image check manually (for example when clicking on tabs that filter your image result), you can trigger it that way:
$rootScope.$emit('lazyImg:refresh');
On success and error lazyImg will trigger events on $rootScope - lazyImg:success and lazyImg:error, passing as first param image
Inside your config require 'lazyImgConfigProvider' and set custom options.
angular.module('your.module', [
'angularLazyImg'
]).config(['lazyImgConfigProvider', function(lazyImgConfigProvider){
var scrollable = document.querySelector('#scrollable');
lazyImgConfigProvider.setOptions({
offset: 100, // how early you want to load image (default = 100)
errorClass: 'error', // in case of loading image failure what class should be added (default = null)
successClass: 'success', // in case of loading image success what class should be added (default = null)
onError: function(image){}, // function fired on loading error
onSuccess: function(image){}, // function fired on loading success
container: angular.element(scrollable) // if scrollable container is not $window then provide it here. This can also be an array of elements.
});
}])
Just add
lazy-img-container attribute to your scrollable container to be considered when you scroll him.
Copyright 2017, Paweł Wszoła (wszola.p@gmail.com)