HL7-dictionary contains definitions of messages, segments, fields and tables from the following versions:
Install via NPM:
$ npm install hl7-dictionary
Or get a browserified packaged source file:
To include the whole definitions and tables you just simple import the module:
var HL7Dictionary = require('hl7-dictionary');
// Access definition 2.4
console.log(HL7Dictionary.definitions['2.4'].messages['ACK'].desc);
-> General Acknowledgment
// Access table for administrative sex
console.log(HL7Dictionary.tables['1'].values['F'];
-> Female
You can include a definition in your code using the following:
require('hl7-dictionary').definitions['2.3'];
Every definition includes
messages,
segments and
fields in the same object:
var HL7Definition2_3 = require('hl7-dictionary').definitions['2.3'];
console.log(HL7Definition2_3);
{
'messages': ...
'segments': ...
'fields': ...
}
The attribute
messages from the definition is an object with message ID as key and message definition as content.
A message included a description and is composed of several segments. Each segment has the following attributes:
message.segments attribute.
children attribute defines a sequence of segments that could/must be include in the same order (depending on their cardinality) the
compound attribute defines a set of segments as choices to be allowed in the same position.
Example for simple ACK in 2.7
console.log( HL7Definition.definitions['2.7'].messages['ACK'] );
"ACK": {
"desc": "General acknowledgment message",
"segments": {
"desc": "General acknowledgment message",
"segments": [
{
"name": "MSH",
"desc": "Message header",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "MSA",
"desc": "Message acknowledgment",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "ERR",
"desc": "Error",
"min": 0,
"max": 1
}
]
}
}
A more complex definition, that includes
children and
compound attributes:
"ORM_O01": {
"desc": "Order message",
"segments": {
"desc": "Order message",
"segments": [
{
"name": "MSH",
"desc": "Message header",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "NTE",
"desc": "Notes and comments",
"min": 0,
"max": 0
},
{
"name": "PATIENT",
"desc": "Patient",
"min": 0,
"max": 1,
"children": [
{
"name": "PID",
"desc": "Patient identification",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "NTE",
"desc": "Notes and comments",
"min": 0,
"max": 0
},
{
"name": "PV1",
"desc": "Patient visit",
"min": 0,
"max": 1
}
]
},
{
"name": "ORDER",
"desc": "Order",
"min": 1,
"max": 0,
"children": [
{
"name": "ORC",
"desc": "Common order",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "ORDER_DETAIL",
"desc": "Order detail",
"min": 0,
"max": 1,
"children": [
{
"name": "OBR,ORO,RX1",
"desc": "Details",
"min": 0,
"max": 0,
"compounds": [
{
"name": "OBR",
"desc": "Observation request",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "ORO",
"desc": "Order other",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "RX1",
"desc": "Pharmacy order",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
}
]
},
{
"name": "NTE",
"desc": "Notes and comments",
"min": 0,
"max": 0
},
{
"name": "OBSERVATION",
"desc": "Observation",
"min": 0,
"max": 0,
"children": [
{
"name": "OBX",
"desc": "Observation/Result",
"min": 1,
"max": 1
},
{
"name": "NTE",
"desc": "Notes and Comments (for Results)",
"min": 0,
"max": 0
}
]
}
]
},
{
"name": "BLG",
"desc": "Billing",
"min": 0,
"max": 1
}
]
}
]
}
}
A segment consist of several fields. Each field has the following attributes:
Example of ACC (Accident) segment in 2.1:
console.log( HL7Dictionary.definitions['2.1'].segments['ACC'] );
"ACC": {
"desc": "Accident",
"fields": [
{
"datatype": "TS",
"desc": "Accident date / time",
"len": 26,
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1,
},
{
"datatype": "ID",
"desc": "Accident code",
"len": 2,
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1,
"table": 50
},
{
"datatype": "ST",
"desc": "Accident location",
"len": 25,
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1,
}
]
}
Some fields datatype are composed of several simple datatypes. Each complex datatype includes a list of subfields
Example of the EI field in the 2.4
console.log( HL7Dictionary.definitions['2.4'].fields['EI'] );
{
"desc": "Entity Identifier",
"subfields": [
{
"datatype": "ST",
"desc": "Entity Identifier",
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1
},
{
"datatype": "IS",
"desc": "Namespace ID",
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1,
"table": 300
},
{
"datatype": "ST",
"desc": "Universal ID",
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1
},
{
"datatype": "ID",
"desc": "Universal ID Type",
"opt": 1,
"rep": 1,
"table": 301
}
]
}
The cardinality is based on the
minand
max attributes:
|min
|max
|count
|0
|0 (unbound)
|0..*
|0
|1
|0..1
|1
|0 (unbound)
|1..*
|1
|1
|1
|0
|N
|0..N
Predefined tables help to validate the allowed values for encoded fields.
console.log( HL7Dictionary.tables[1] );
{
"desc": "Administrative Sex",
"values": {
"A": "Ambiguous",
"F": "Female",
"M": "Male",
"N": "Not applicable",
"O": "Other",
"U": "Unknown"
}
}
console.log( HL7Dictionary.tables[1].values["F"] );
"Female"
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.
Copyright 2015 Fernando Serrano fernandojsg@gmail.com