HL7-dictionary contains definitions of messages, segments, fields and tables from the following versions:

2.1

2.2

2.3

2.3.1

2.4

2.5

2.6.1

2.7

2.7.1

Install

Install via NPM:

npm install hl7-dictionary

Or get a browserified packaged source file:

Usage

To include the whole definitions and tables you just simple import the module:

var HL7Dictionary = require ( 'hl7-dictionary' ); console .log(HL7Dictionary.definitions[ '2.4' ].messages[ 'ACK' ].desc); -> General Acknowledgment console .log(HL7Dictionary.tables[ '1' ].values[ 'F' ]; -> Female

You can include a definition in your code using the following:

require ( 'hl7-dictionary' ).definitions[ '2.3' ];

Definitions

Every definition includes messages , segments and fields in the same object:

var HL7Definition2_3 = require ( 'hl7-dictionary' ).definitions[ '2.3' ]; console .log(HL7Definition2_3); { 'messages' : ... 'segments' : ... 'fields' : ... }

Messages

The attribute messages from the definition is an object with message ID as key and message definition as content. A message included a description and is composed of several segments. Each segment has the following attributes:

name : The attribute name (Three capital letters)

: The attribute name (Three capital letters) desc : Description of this segment

: Description of this segment min : Minimum number of appareances of this segment in the message (See cardinality)

: Minimum number of appareances of this segment in the message (See cardinality) max : Maximun number of appareances of this segment in the message, 0 for unbound. (See cardinality)

: Maximun number of appareances of this segment in the message, 0 for unbound. (See cardinality) children (optional): The message may include children segments and they're included in this attribute as an array of segments, the same way they're included in the message.segments attribute.

(optional): The message may include children segments and they're included in this attribute as an array of segments, the same way they're included in the attribute. compounds (optional): While the children attribute defines a sequence of segments that could/must be include in the same order (depending on their cardinality) the compound attribute defines a set of segments as choices to be allowed in the same position.

Example for simple ACK in 2.7

console .log( HL7Definition.definitions[ '2.7' ].messages[ 'ACK' ] ); "ACK" : { "desc" : "General acknowledgment message" , "segments" : { "desc" : "General acknowledgment message" , "segments" : [ { "name" : "MSH" , "desc" : "Message header" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "MSA" , "desc" : "Message acknowledgment" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "ERR" , "desc" : "Error" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 1 } ] } }

A more complex definition, that includes children and compound attributes:

"ORM_O01" : { "desc" : "Order message" , "segments" : { "desc" : "Order message" , "segments" : [ { "name" : "MSH" , "desc" : "Message header" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "NTE" , "desc" : "Notes and comments" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 0 }, { "name" : "PATIENT" , "desc" : "Patient" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 1 , "children" : [ { "name" : "PID" , "desc" : "Patient identification" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "NTE" , "desc" : "Notes and comments" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 0 }, { "name" : "PV1" , "desc" : "Patient visit" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 1 } ] }, { "name" : "ORDER" , "desc" : "Order" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 0 , "children" : [ { "name" : "ORC" , "desc" : "Common order" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "ORDER_DETAIL" , "desc" : "Order detail" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 1 , "children" : [ { "name" : "OBR,ORO,RX1" , "desc" : "Details" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 0 , "compounds" : [ { "name" : "OBR" , "desc" : "Observation request" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "ORO" , "desc" : "Order other" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "RX1" , "desc" : "Pharmacy order" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 } ] }, { "name" : "NTE" , "desc" : "Notes and comments" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 0 }, { "name" : "OBSERVATION" , "desc" : "Observation" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 0 , "children" : [ { "name" : "OBX" , "desc" : "Observation/Result" , "min" : 1 , "max" : 1 }, { "name" : "NTE" , "desc" : "Notes and Comments (for Results)" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 0 } ] } ] }, { "name" : "BLG" , "desc" : "Billing" , "min" : 0 , "max" : 1 } ] } ] } }

Segments

A segment consist of several fields. Each field has the following attributes:

datatype : Data type stored in this field

: Data type stored in this field desc : Description

: Description len : Maximum length of the field

: Maximum length of the field opt : 0 : Optional 1 : Required 2 : Conditional 2 : Backward compatibility

: rep : 0 : Repeatable (Unbound) 1 : Just one N : Less or equal N

: table (Optional): The reference (ID) of the table with the allowed values for this field.

Example of ACC (Accident) segment in 2.1:

console .log( HL7Dictionary.definitions[ '2.1' ].segments[ 'ACC' ] ); "ACC" : { "desc" : "Accident" , "fields" : [ { "datatype" : "TS" , "desc" : "Accident date / time" , "len" : 26 , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 , }, { "datatype" : "ID" , "desc" : "Accident code" , "len" : 2 , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 , "table" : 50 }, { "datatype" : "ST" , "desc" : "Accident location" , "len" : 25 , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 , } ] }

Fields

Some fields datatype are composed of several simple datatypes. Each complex datatype includes a list of subfields

datatype : Data type stored in this field

: Data type stored in this field desc : Description

: Description len : Maximum length of the field

: Maximum length of the field opt : 0 : Optional (O) 1 : Required (R) 2 : Conditional 2 : Backward compatibility

: rep : 0 : Repeatable (Unbound) 1 : Just one N : Less or equal N

: table (Optional): The reference (ID) of the table with the allowed values for this field.

Example of the EI field in the 2.4

console .log( HL7Dictionary.definitions[ '2.4' ].fields[ 'EI' ] ); { "desc" : "Entity Identifier" , "subfields" : [ { "datatype" : "ST" , "desc" : "Entity Identifier" , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 }, { "datatype" : "IS" , "desc" : "Namespace ID" , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 , "table" : 300 }, { "datatype" : "ST" , "desc" : "Universal ID" , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 }, { "datatype" : "ID" , "desc" : "Universal ID Type" , "opt" : 1 , "rep" : 1 , "table" : 301 } ] }

Cardinality

The cardinality is based on the min and max attributes:

min max count 0 0 (unbound) 0..* 0 1 0..1 1 0 (unbound) 1..* 1 1 1 0 N 0..N

Tables

Predefined tables help to validate the allowed values for encoded fields.

console .log( HL7Dictionary.tables[ 1 ] ); { "desc" : "Administrative Sex" , "values" : { "A" : "Ambiguous" , "F" : "Female" , "M" : "Male" , "N" : "Not applicable" , "O" : "Other" , "U" : "Unknown" } }

console .log( HL7Dictionary.tables[ 1 ].values[ "F" ] ); "Female"

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Copyright

Copyright 2015 Fernando Serrano fernandojsg@gmail.com