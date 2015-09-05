openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hd

hl7-dictionary

by Fernando Serrano
1.0.1 (see all)

HL7 Dictionary in javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

564

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hl7-dictionary

stable NPM

HL7-dictionary contains definitions of messages, segments, fields and tables from the following versions:

  • 2.1
  • 2.2
  • 2.3
  • 2.3.1
  • 2.4
  • 2.5
  • 2.6.1
  • 2.7
  • 2.7.1

Install

Install via NPM:

$ npm install hl7-dictionary

Or get a browserified packaged source file:

Usage

To include the whole definitions and tables you just simple import the module:

var HL7Dictionary = require('hl7-dictionary');

// Access definition 2.4
console.log(HL7Dictionary.definitions['2.4'].messages['ACK'].desc);
-> General Acknowledgment

// Access table for administrative sex
console.log(HL7Dictionary.tables['1'].values['F'];
-> Female

You can include a definition in your code using the following:

require('hl7-dictionary').definitions['2.3'];

Definitions

Every definition includes messages, segments and fields in the same object:

var HL7Definition2_3 = require('hl7-dictionary').definitions['2.3'];

console.log(HL7Definition2_3);
{
    'messages': ...
    'segments': ...
    'fields': ...
}

Messages

The attribute messages from the definition is an object with message ID as key and message definition as content. A message included a description and is composed of several segments. Each segment has the following attributes:

  • name: The attribute name (Three capital letters)
  • desc: Description of this segment
  • min: Minimum number of appareances of this segment in the message (See cardinality)
  • max: Maximun number of appareances of this segment in the message, 0 for unbound. (See cardinality)
  • children (optional): The message may include children segments and they're included in this attribute as an array of segments, the same way they're included in the message.segments attribute.
  • compounds (optional): While the children attribute defines a sequence of segments that could/must be include in the same order (depending on their cardinality) the compound attribute defines a set of segments as choices to be allowed in the same position.

Example for simple ACK in 2.7

console.log( HL7Definition.definitions['2.7'].messages['ACK'] );

"ACK": {
    "desc": "General acknowledgment message",
    "segments": {
        "desc": "General acknowledgment message",
        "segments": [
            {
                "name": "MSH",
                "desc": "Message header",
                "min": 1,
                "max": 1
            },
            {
                "name": "MSA",
                "desc": "Message acknowledgment",
                "min": 1,
                "max": 1
            },
            {
                "name": "ERR",
                "desc": "Error",
                "min": 0,
                "max": 1
            }
        ]
    }
}

A more complex definition, that includes children and compound attributes:

"ORM_O01": {
    "desc": "Order message",
    "segments": {
        "desc": "Order message",
        "segments": [
            {
                "name": "MSH",
                "desc": "Message header",
                "min": 1,
                "max": 1
            },
            {
                "name": "NTE",
                "desc": "Notes and comments",
                "min": 0,
                "max": 0
            },
            {
                "name": "PATIENT",
                "desc": "Patient",
                "min": 0,
                "max": 1,
                "children": [
                    {
                        "name": "PID",
                        "desc": "Patient identification",
                        "min": 1,
                        "max": 1
                    },
                    {
                        "name": "NTE",
                        "desc": "Notes and comments",
                        "min": 0,
                        "max": 0
                    },
                    {
                        "name": "PV1",
                        "desc": "Patient visit",
                        "min": 0,
                        "max": 1
                    }
                ]
            },
            {
                "name": "ORDER",
                "desc": "Order",
                "min": 1,
                "max": 0,
                "children": [
                    {
                        "name": "ORC",
                        "desc": "Common order",
                        "min": 1,
                        "max": 1
                    },
                    {
                        "name": "ORDER_DETAIL",
                        "desc": "Order detail",
                        "min": 0,
                        "max": 1,
                        "children": [
                            {
                                "name": "OBR,ORO,RX1",
                                "desc": "Details",
                                "min": 0,
                                "max": 0,
                                "compounds": [
                                    {
                                        "name": "OBR",
                                        "desc": "Observation request",
                                        "min": 1,
                                        "max": 1
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "name": "ORO",
                                        "desc": "Order other",
                                        "min": 1,
                                        "max": 1
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "name": "RX1",
                                        "desc": "Pharmacy order",
                                        "min": 1,
                                        "max": 1
                                    }
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "name": "NTE",
                                "desc": "Notes and comments",
                                "min": 0,
                                "max": 0
                            },
                            {
                                "name": "OBSERVATION",
                                "desc": "Observation",
                                "min": 0,
                                "max": 0,
                                "children": [
                                    {
                                        "name": "OBX",
                                        "desc": "Observation/Result",
                                        "min": 1,
                                        "max": 1
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "name": "NTE",
                                        "desc": "Notes and Comments (for Results)",
                                        "min": 0,
                                        "max": 0
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        ]
                    },
                    {
                        "name": "BLG",
                        "desc": "Billing",
                        "min": 0,
                        "max": 1
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

Segments

A segment consist of several fields. Each field has the following attributes:

  • datatype: Data type stored in this field
  • desc: Description
  • len: Maximum length of the field
  • opt:
    • 0: Optional
    • 1: Required
    • 2: Conditional
    • 2: Backward compatibility
  • rep:
    • 0: Repeatable (Unbound)
    • 1: Just one
    • N: Less or equal N
  • table (Optional): The reference (ID) of the table with the allowed values for this field.

Example of ACC (Accident) segment in 2.1:

console.log( HL7Dictionary.definitions['2.1'].segments['ACC'] );

"ACC": {
    "desc": "Accident",
    "fields": [
        {
            "datatype": "TS",
            "desc": "Accident date / time",
            "len": 26,
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1,
        },
        {
            "datatype": "ID",
            "desc": "Accident code",
            "len": 2,
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1,
            "table": 50
        },
        {
            "datatype": "ST",
            "desc": "Accident location",
            "len": 25,
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1,
        }
    ]
}

Fields

Some fields datatype are composed of several simple datatypes. Each complex datatype includes a list of subfields

  • datatype: Data type stored in this field
  • desc: Description
  • len: Maximum length of the field
  • opt:
    • 0: Optional (O)
    • 1: Required (R)
    • 2: Conditional
    • 2: Backward compatibility
  • rep:
    • 0: Repeatable (Unbound)
    • 1: Just one
    • N: Less or equal N
  • table (Optional): The reference (ID) of the table with the allowed values for this field.

Example of the EI field in the 2.4

console.log( HL7Dictionary.definitions['2.4'].fields['EI'] );

{
    "desc": "Entity Identifier",
    "subfields": [
        {
            "datatype": "ST",
            "desc": "Entity Identifier",
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1
        },
        {
            "datatype": "IS",
            "desc": "Namespace ID",
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1,
            "table": 300
        },
        {
            "datatype": "ST",
            "desc": "Universal ID",
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1
        },
        {
            "datatype": "ID",
            "desc": "Universal ID Type",
            "opt": 1,
            "rep": 1,
            "table": 301
        }
    ]
}

Cardinality

The cardinality is based on the minand max attributes:

minmaxcount
00 (unbound)0..*
010..1
10 (unbound)1..*
111
0N0..N

Tables

Predefined tables help to validate the allowed values for encoded fields.

console.log( HL7Dictionary.tables[1] ); 

{
    "desc": "Administrative Sex",
    "values": {
        "A": "Ambiguous",
        "F": "Female",
        "M": "Male",
        "N": "Not applicable",
        "O": "Other",
        "U": "Unknown"
    }
}

console.log( HL7Dictionary.tables[1].values["F"] ); 

"Female"

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Copyright 2015 Fernando Serrano fernandojsg@gmail.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial