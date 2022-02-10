oclif: Node.JS Open CLI Framework

🗒 Description

This is a framework for building CLIs in Node.js. This framework was built out of the Heroku CLI but generalized to build any custom CLI. It's designed both for single-file CLIs with a few flag options, or for very complex CLIs that have subcommands (like git or heroku).

See the docs for more information.

🚀 Getting Started Tutorial

The Getting Started tutorial is a step-by-step guide to introduce you to oclif. If you have not developed anything in a command line before, this tutorial is a great place to get started.

✨ Features

- No CLI framework would be complete without a flag parser. We've built a custom one from years of experimentation that we feel consistently handles user input flexible enough for the user to be able to use the CLI in ways they expect, but without compromising strictness guarantees to the developer. Super Speed - The overhead for running an oclif CLI command is almost nothing. It requires very few dependencies (only 35 dependencies in a minimal setup—including all transitive dependencies). Also, only the command to be executed will be required with node. So large CLIs with many commands will load equally as fast as a small one with a single command.

$ heroku info --app=<tab><tab>

📌 Requirements

Currently, Node 12+ is supported. We support the LTS versions of Node. You can add the node package to your CLI to ensure users are running a specific version of Node.

📌 Migrating from V1

If you have been using version 1 of the oclif CLI there are some important differences to note when using the latest version.

Breaking Changes

oclif multi , oclif plugin , and oclif single have all been removed in favor of oclif generate , which generates an oclif based CLI using the hello-world example repo. The reason is that there's not enough of a meaningful difference between a "multi command cli", a "single command cli", and a "plugin" to justify the maintenance cost. The generated CLI can be easily used for any of those use cases.

, , and have all been removed in favor of , which generates an oclif based CLI using the hello-world example repo. oclif hook is now oclif generate:hook

is now oclif command is now oclif generate:command

New Commands

Version 2 now includes all the commands from the oclif-dev CLI. This means that you can now use a single CLI for all your oclif needs. These commands include:

oclif manifest

oclif pack

oclif pack:deb

oclif pack:macos

oclif pack:win

oclif upload (formerly known as oclif-dev publish )

(formerly known as ) oclif upload:deb (formerly known as oclif-dev publish:deb )

(formerly known as ) oclif upload:macos (formerly known as oclif-dev publish:macos )

(formerly known as ) oclif upload:win (formerly known as oclif-dev publish:win )

(formerly known as ) oclif readme

🏗 Usage

Creating a CLI:

$ npx oclif generate mynewcli ? npm package name (mynewcli): mynewcli $ cd mynewcli $ ./bin/run --version mynewcli/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0 $ ./bin/run --help USAGE $ mynewcli [COMMAND] COMMANDS hello help display help for mynewcli $ ./bin/run hello hello world from ./src/hello.js!

📚 Examples

🔨 Commands

oclif generate NAME

generate a new CLI

USAGE $ oclif generate [ NAME ] ARGUMENTS NAME directory name of new project DESCRIPTION generate a new CLI This will clone the template repo 'oclif/hello-world' and update package properties

See code: src/commands/generate.ts

oclif generate command NAME

add a command to an existing CLI or plugin

USAGE $ oclif generate command [ NAME ] [ ARGUMENTS NAME name of command FLAGS DESCRIPTION add a command to an existing CLI or plugin

oclif generate hook NAME

add a hook to an existing CLI or plugin

USAGE $ oclif generate hook [ NAME ] [ ARGUMENTS NAME name of hook (snake_case) FLAGS DESCRIPTION add a hook to an existing CLI or plugin

oclif help [COMMAND]

Display help for oclif.

USAGE $ oclif help [COMMAND] [-n] ARGUMENTS COMMAND Command to show help for. FLAGS -n, --nested-commands Include all nested commands in the output . DESCRIPTION Display help for oclif.

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

oclif manifest [PATH]

generates plugin manifest json

USAGE $ oclif manifest [ PATH ] ARGUMENTS PATH [ default : .] path to plugin DESCRIPTION generates plugin manifest json

See code: src/commands/manifest.ts

oclif pack deb

pack CLI into debian package

USAGE $ oclif pack deb -r < value > [-t < value >] FLAGS -r, -t, DESCRIPTION pack CLI into debian package

oclif pack macos

pack CLI into macOS .pkg

USAGE $ oclif pack macos -r < value > [-t < value >] FLAGS -r, -t, DESCRIPTION pack CLI into macOS .pkg

oclif pack tarballs

packages oclif CLI into tarballs

USAGE $ oclif pack tarballs -r < value > [-t < value >] [ FLAGS -l, -r, -t, DESCRIPTION packages oclif CLI into tarballs This can be used to create oclif CLIs that use the system node or that come preloaded with a node binary.

oclif pack win

create windows installer from oclif CLI

USAGE $ oclif pack win -r < value > [-t < value >] FLAGS -r, -t, DESCRIPTION create windows installer from oclif CLI This command requires WINDOWS_SIGNING (prefixed with the name of your executable, e.g. OCLIF_WINDOWS_SIGNING_PASS) to be set in the environment

oclif promote

promote CLI builds to a S3 release channel

USAGE $ oclif promote -r < value > [-a < value >] [ FLAGS -a, -d, -m, -r, -t, -w, DESCRIPTION promote CLI builds to a S3 release channel

See code: src/commands/promote.ts

oclif readme

adds commands to README.md in current directory

USAGE $ oclif readme --dir < value > [--multi] FLAGS --dir= < value > (required) [default: docs] output directory for multi docs --multi create a different markdown page for each topic DESCRIPTION adds commands to README.md in current directory The readme must have any of the following tags inside of it for it to be replaced or else it will do nothing: # Usage # Commands Customize the code URL prefix by setting oclif.repositoryPrefix in package.json.

See code: src/commands/readme.ts

oclif upload deb

upload deb package built with pack:deb

USAGE $ oclif upload deb -r < value > FLAGS -r, --root=< value > (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root DESCRIPTION upload deb package built with pack:deb

oclif upload macos

upload macos installers built with pack:macos

USAGE $ oclif upload macos -r < value > FLAGS -r, --root=< value > (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root DESCRIPTION upload macos installers built with pack:macos

oclif upload tarballs

upload an oclif CLI to S3

USAGE $ oclif upload tarballs -r < value > [-t < value >] [ FLAGS -r, -t, DESCRIPTION upload an oclif CLI to S3 "aws-sdk" will need to be installed as a devDependency to upload.

oclif upload win

upload windows installers built with pack:win

USAGE $ oclif upload win -r < value > FLAGS -r, --root=< value > (required) [default: .] path to oclif CLI root DESCRIPTION upload windows installers built with pack:win

🏭 Related Repositories

@oclif/core - Base library for oclif. This can be used directly without the generator.

@oclif/cli-ux - Library for common CLI UI utilities.

@oclif/test - Test helper for oclif.

🦔 Learn More

📣 Feedback

If you have any suggestions or want to let us know what you think of oclif, send us a message at alm-cli@salesforce.com