Hjson, a user interface for JSON
JSON is easy for humans to read and write... in theory. In practice JSON gives us plenty of opportunities to make mistakes without even realizing it.
Hjson is a syntax extension to JSON. It's NOT a proposal to replace JSON or to incorporate it into the JSON spec itself. It's intended to be used like a user interface for humans, to read and edit before passing the JSON data to the machine.
{
# specify rate in requests/second (because comments are helpful!)
rate: 1000
// prefer c-style comments?
/* feeling old fashioned? */
# did you notice that rate doesn't need quotes?
hey: look ma, no quotes for strings either!
# best of all
notice: []
anything: ?
# yes, commas are optional!
}
The JavaScript implementation of Hjson is based on JSON-js. For other platforms see hjson.github.io.
npm install hjson
var Hjson = require('hjson');
var obj = Hjson.parse(hjsonText);
var text2 = Hjson.stringify(obj);
To keep comments intact see API.
Install with
npm install hjson -g.
Usage:
hjson [OPTIONS]
hjson [OPTIONS] INPUT
hjson (-h | --help | -?)
hjson (-V | --version)
INPUT can be in JSON or Hjson format. If no file is given it will read from stdin.
The default is to output as Hjson.
Options:
(-j | -json) output as formatted JSON.
(-c | -json=compact) output as JSON.
Options for Hjson output:
-sl output the opening brace on the same line
-quote quote all strings
-quote=all quote keys as well
-js output in JavaScript/JSON compatible format
can be used with -rt and // comments
-rt round trip comments
-nocol disable colors
-cond=n set condense option (default 60, 0 to disable)
Domain specific formats are optional extensions to Hjson and can be enabled with the following options:
+math: support for Inf/inf, -Inf/-inf, Nan/naN and -0
+hex: parse hexadecimal numbers prefixed with 0x
+date: support ISO dates
Sample:
hjson -j test.hjson > test.json to convert to JSON
hjson test.json > test.hjson to convert to Hjson
hjson test.json to view colorized output
The API is the same for the browser and node.js version.
NOTE that the DSF api is considered experimental
This method parses JSON or Hjson text to produce an object or array.
This method produces Hjson text from a JavaScript value.
Gets or sets the stringify EOL sequence ('\n' or '\r\n'). When running with node.js this defaults to os.EOL.
This is a shortcut to roundtrip your comments when reading and updating a config file. It is the same as specifying the keepWsc option for the parse and stringify functions.
The version number.
Require a config file directly.
require("hjson/lib/require-config");
var cfg=require("./config.hjson");
You can modify a Hjson file and keep the whitespace & comments intact (round trip). This is useful if an app updates its config file.
// parse, keep whitespace and comments
// (they are stored in a non enumerable __COMMENTS__ member)
var data = Hjson.rt.parse(text);
// modify like you normally would
data.foo = "text";
// convert back to Hjson
console.log(Hjson.rt.stringify(data));
To run all tests and create the bundle output, first install the dev dependencies with
npm i and then run
npm run build.