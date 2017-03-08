openbase logo
hjs

hjs

by OK MIN SU
0.0.6

Hogan.js NPM package for express 3.x (hjs)

Readme

hjs

Hogan.js NPM package for express 3.x

Installation

$ npm install -g express@3.0  hjs

Quick Start

Install Express :

$ npm install -g express@3.0

Create express app :

$ express -H /tmp/testapp
$ cd /tmp/testapp/
& npm install

Manual Start

Install Express :

$ npm install -g express@3.0

Create express app :

$ express /tmp/testapp
$ cd /tmp/testapp/

Edit package.json :

$ vi package.json

"dependencies": {
    "express": "3.0.0",
    "hjs": "*"
}

$ npm install

Edit app.js :

app.set('view engine', 'hjs');

Make views/index.hjs :

<html>
<head>
    <title>{{ title }}</title>
</head>
<body>
    <p>{{ title }}</p>
</body>
</html>

Start server :

$ node app

Partials

index.hjs

<html>
<head>
    <title>{{ title }}</title>
</head>
<body>
    <p>{{ title }}</p>
    {{> footer }}
</body>
</html>

footer.hjs

<div>My awesome footer</div>

To use a partial once:

res.render('index', {
    title: 'My Test App',
    partials: {footer: 'footer'}
});

To include a partial on every page:

app.set('partials', {footer: 'footer'});

More Information

express is Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

Hogan.js is a compiler for the Mustache templating language. For information on Mustache, see the manpage and the spec.

