Hogan.js NPM package for express 3.x

Installation

npm install -g express@3.0 hjs

Quick Start

Install Express :

npm install -g express@3.0

Create express app :

express -H /tmp/testapp cd /tmp/testapp/ & npm install

Manual Start

Install Express :

npm install -g express@3.0

Create express app :

express /tmp/testapp cd /tmp/testapp/

Edit package.json :

$ vi package .json

"dependencies" : { "express" : "3.0.0" , "hjs" : "*" }

npm install

Edit app.js :

app.set( 'view engine' , 'hjs' );

Make views/index.hjs :

< html > < head > < title > {{ title }} </ title > </ head > < body > < p > {{ title }} </ p > </ body > </ html >

Start server :

node app

Partials

index.hjs

< html > < head > < title > {{ title }} </ title > </ head > < body > < p > {{ title }} </ p > {{> footer }} </ body > </ html >

footer.hjs

< div > My awesome footer </ div >

To use a partial once:

res.render( 'index' , { title : 'My Test App' , partials : { footer : 'footer' } });

To include a partial on every page:

app.set( 'partials' , { footer : 'footer' });

More Information

express is Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

Hogan.js is a compiler for the Mustache templating language. For information on Mustache, see the manpage and the spec.