Hogan.js NPM package for express 3.x
$ npm install -g express@3.0 hjs
Install Express :
$ npm install -g express@3.0
Create express app :
$ express -H /tmp/testapp
$ cd /tmp/testapp/
& npm install
Install Express :
$ npm install -g express@3.0
Create express app :
$ express /tmp/testapp
$ cd /tmp/testapp/
Edit package.json :
$ vi package.json
"dependencies": {
"express": "3.0.0",
"hjs": "*"
}
$ npm install
Edit app.js :
app.set('view engine', 'hjs');
Make views/index.hjs :
<html>
<head>
<title>{{ title }}</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>{{ title }}</p>
</body>
</html>
Start server :
$ node app
index.hjs
<html>
<head>
<title>{{ title }}</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>{{ title }}</p>
{{> footer }}
</body>
</html>
footer.hjs
<div>My awesome footer</div>
To use a partial once:
res.render('index', {
title: 'My Test App',
partials: {footer: 'footer'}
});
To include a partial on every page:
app.set('partials', {footer: 'footer'});
express is Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
Hogan.js is a compiler for the Mustache templating language. For information on Mustache, see the manpage and the spec.