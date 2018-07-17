openbase logo
hqe

history-query-enhancer

by Yan Shi
1.0.4 (see all)

Enhance session history with query property

Overview

Readme

history-query-enhancer

Enhance session history with query property.

Install

npm i history-query-enhancer

Usage

A query enhancer for history v4, since it no longer supports query property.

Examples

Basic

import createBrowserHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory';
import withQuery from 'history-query-enhancer';
import queryString from 'query-string';

const history = withQuery(queryString)(createBrowserHistory());

console.log(history.location.query); // `location` has `query` property

// /the/path?the=query
history.push({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    query: { the: 'query' },
});

// /the/path?the=query
history.replace({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    query: { the: 'query' },
});

// /the/path?another=query
history.push({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    search: '?the=query',
    query: { another: 'query' },
});

history.block((location, action) => /* `location` has `query` property */);

history.listen((location, action) => /* `location` has `query` property */);

// /the/path?the=query
history.createHref({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    query: { the: 'query' },
});

It also supports HashHistory and MemoryHistory.

Using with react-router

import { Router } from 'react-router';

const App = () => (
    <Router history={history}>
        <Route
            path="/the/path"
            exact
            component={Home}
        />
        {/* other routes */}
    </Router>
);

class Home extends PureComponent {
    render() {
        const { location } = this.props;
        console.log(location.query); // `location` has `query` property
        return <Header />
    }
}

import { withRouter } from 'react-router';

class Header extends PureComponent {
    render() {
        const { location } = this.props;
        console.log(location.query); // `location` has `query` property
        return /* */;
    }
}

export default withRouter(Header);

Using with react-router-redux

import { ConnectedRouter } from 'react-router-redux';

const App = () => (
    <ConnectedRouter history={history}>
        {/* routes */}
    </ConnectedRouter>
)

// /the/path?the=query
push({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    query: { the: 'query' },
});

// /the/path?the=query
replace({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    query: { the: 'query' },
});

// /the/path?another=query
push({
    pathname: '/the/path',
    search: '?the=query',
    query: { another: 'query' },
});

import { routerReducer as router } from 'react-router-redux';

const store = combineReducers({
    router,
    // other reducers
})

const { location } = store.getState().router;

console.log(location.query); // `location` has `query` property

Using with react-router-redux and TypeScript

import { RouterAction } from 'react-router-redux';
import { LocationState } from 'history';
import { EnhancedLocationDescriptor } from 'history-query-enhancer';

declare module 'react-router-redux' {
    export function push<Q extends {}>(location: EnhancedLocationDescriptor<Q>, state?: LocationState): RouterAction;
    export function replace<Q extends {}>(location: EnhancedLocationDescriptor<Q>, state?: LocationState): RouterAction;
}

API

withQuery

It receives a query transformer (such as query-string , querystring or qs) and returns a history enhancer.

You can provide your own query transformer. For example:

import queryString from 'query-string';

const history = withQuery({
    parse(search) {
        return Object.entries(queryString.parse(search) || {}).reduce(
            (acc, [key, val]) => ({ ...acc, [key]: val && Number.isInteger(+val) ? +val : val }),
            {},
        );
    },
    stringify: queryString.stringify,
})(createBrowserHistory());

It will simply turn all integer-like query to integer.

License

MIT

