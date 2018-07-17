Enhance session history with query property.

Install

npm i history -query-enhancer

Usage

A query enhancer for history v4, since it no longer supports query property.

Examples

Basic

import createBrowserHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory' ; import withQuery from 'history-query-enhancer' ; import queryString from 'query-string' ; const history = withQuery(queryString)(createBrowserHistory());

console .log(history.location.query); history.push({ pathname : '/the/path' , query : { the : 'query' }, }); history.replace({ pathname : '/the/path' , query : { the : 'query' }, }); history.push({ pathname : '/the/path' , search : '?the=query' , query : { another : 'query' }, }); history.block( ( location, action ) => ); history.listen( ( location, action ) => ); history.createHref({ pathname : '/the/path' , query : { the : 'query' }, });

It also supports HashHistory and MemoryHistory .

Using with react-router

import { Router } from 'react-router' ; const App = () => ( < Router history = {history} > < Route path = "/the/path" exact component = {Home} /> {/* other routes */} </ Router > );

class Home extends PureComponent { render() { const { location } = this .props; console .log(location.query); return < Header /> } }

import { withRouter } from 'react-router' ; class Header extends PureComponent { render() { const { location } = this .props; console .log(location.query); return ; } } export default withRouter(Header);

Using with react-router-redux

import { ConnectedRouter } from 'react-router-redux' ; const App = () => ( < ConnectedRouter history = {history} > {/* routes */} </ ConnectedRouter > )

push({ pathname : '/the/path' , query : { the : 'query' }, }); replace({ pathname : '/the/path' , query : { the : 'query' }, }); push({ pathname : '/the/path' , search : '?the=query' , query : { another : 'query' }, });

import { routerReducer as router } from 'react-router-redux' ; const store = combineReducers({ router, }) const { location } = store.getState().router; console .log(location.query);

Using with react-router-redux and TypeScript

import { RouterAction } from 'react-router-redux' ; import { LocationState } from 'history' ; import { EnhancedLocationDescriptor } from 'history-query-enhancer' ; declare module 'react-router-redux' { export function push < Q extends {}>(location: EnhancedLocationDescriptor<Q>, state?: LocationState): RouterAction; export function replace < Q extends {}>(location: EnhancedLocationDescriptor<Q>, state?: LocationState): RouterAction; }

API

withQuery

It receives a query transformer (such as query-string , querystring or qs ) and returns a history enhancer.

You can provide your own query transformer. For example:

import queryString from 'query-string' ; const history = withQuery({ parse(search) { return Object .entries(queryString.parse(search) || {}).reduce( ( acc, [key, val] ) => ({ ...acc, [key]: val && Number .isInteger(+val) ? +val : val }), {}, ); }, stringify : queryString.stringify, })(createBrowserHistory());

It will simply turn all integer-like query to integer.

License

MIT