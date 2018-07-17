Enhance session history with query property.
npm i history-query-enhancer
A query enhancer for
history v4, since it no longer supports
query property.
import createBrowserHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory';
import withQuery from 'history-query-enhancer';
import queryString from 'query-string';
const history = withQuery(queryString)(createBrowserHistory());
console.log(history.location.query); // `location` has `query` property
// /the/path?the=query
history.push({
pathname: '/the/path',
query: { the: 'query' },
});
// /the/path?the=query
history.replace({
pathname: '/the/path',
query: { the: 'query' },
});
// /the/path?another=query
history.push({
pathname: '/the/path',
search: '?the=query',
query: { another: 'query' },
});
history.block((location, action) => /* `location` has `query` property */);
history.listen((location, action) => /* `location` has `query` property */);
// /the/path?the=query
history.createHref({
pathname: '/the/path',
query: { the: 'query' },
});
It also supports
HashHistory and
MemoryHistory.
react-router
import { Router } from 'react-router';
const App = () => (
<Router history={history}>
<Route
path="/the/path"
exact
component={Home}
/>
{/* other routes */}
</Router>
);
class Home extends PureComponent {
render() {
const { location } = this.props;
console.log(location.query); // `location` has `query` property
return <Header />
}
}
import { withRouter } from 'react-router';
class Header extends PureComponent {
render() {
const { location } = this.props;
console.log(location.query); // `location` has `query` property
return /* */;
}
}
export default withRouter(Header);
react-router-redux
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'react-router-redux';
const App = () => (
<ConnectedRouter history={history}>
{/* routes */}
</ConnectedRouter>
)
// /the/path?the=query
push({
pathname: '/the/path',
query: { the: 'query' },
});
// /the/path?the=query
replace({
pathname: '/the/path',
query: { the: 'query' },
});
// /the/path?another=query
push({
pathname: '/the/path',
search: '?the=query',
query: { another: 'query' },
});
import { routerReducer as router } from 'react-router-redux';
const store = combineReducers({
router,
// other reducers
})
const { location } = store.getState().router;
console.log(location.query); // `location` has `query` property
react-router-redux and
TypeScript
import { RouterAction } from 'react-router-redux';
import { LocationState } from 'history';
import { EnhancedLocationDescriptor } from 'history-query-enhancer';
declare module 'react-router-redux' {
export function push<Q extends {}>(location: EnhancedLocationDescriptor<Q>, state?: LocationState): RouterAction;
export function replace<Q extends {}>(location: EnhancedLocationDescriptor<Q>, state?: LocationState): RouterAction;
}
withQuery
It receives a query transformer (such as
query-string ,
querystring or
qs) and returns a history enhancer.
You can provide your own query transformer. For example:
import queryString from 'query-string';
const history = withQuery({
parse(search) {
return Object.entries(queryString.parse(search) || {}).reduce(
(acc, [key, val]) => ({ ...acc, [key]: val && Number.isInteger(+val) ? +val : val }),
{},
);
},
stringify: queryString.stringify,
})(createBrowserHistory());
It will simply turn all integer-like query to integer.